Best silicone measuring cup

Which silicone measuring cup is best?

When imagining a silicone measuring cup, you may struggle to figure out how it will work or hold liquid without losing its shape. Not only are these silicone cups grippy, but they are also able to withstand the heat and the cold, making them highly versatile and easy to use. Unlike regular measuring cups, these cups are also stackable and far easier to store without the risk of breaking. The top-rated silicone measuring cups are the OXO Good Grips 3 Piece Squeeze and Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set.

What to know before you buy a silicone measuring cup

Withstand heat

The silicone used to make these measuring cups is extremely heat resistant. Some measuring cups will come with handles, but these are added in for a more stable pour. The full silicone cups can be held by bare hands no matter the temperature of the liquid inside.

Some measuring cups will feature a textured or patterned surface. The purpose of this is to dissipate any of the heat and avoid direct contact with the hand. Silicone measuring cups can also be used in the freezer, fridge, and microwave without the need for a cooling period.

Handle-less

Some measuring cups will come without handles. There’s no need for the fear that you will get burned or end up pouring hot chocolate down yourself. The silicone is designed to have a slight give while you are holding it so that you can maneuver the contents of the cup precisely.

If a cup does not have a handle, it will most likely feature the textured design as mentioned above. This textured design removes the need for a handle as your hand will be adequately protected from any heat.

Versatile

Silicone measuring cups come in a variety of sizes. For fun pancake art or plating designs, you will find the mini sizes entirely satisfactory. The larger cups come in sizes anywhere between one and four cups and can hold plenty of liquid. The larger cups remove the need for an additional mixing bowl because it can all be done in one cup.

With a silicone measuring cup, you won’t need a spoon to measure out your pancake batter. You can go straight from the cup to the pan without a mess. The cup’s ability to withstand heat makes it a great tool if you need to reheat sauces or ingredients. Simply pop the ingredients into the cup, place it in the microwave and return it to the table once heated — no need to decant or transfer to another vessel.

What to look for in a quality silicone measuring cup

Honeycomb

The honeycomb design is not necessary on silicone cups but is a bonus feature to look out for. Having the honeycomb-patterned layer on the side of your measuring cups will disperse the heat and provide you with a better grip while holding the larger cups and transferring any liquid they may contain.

Squeezable

Perhaps the most attractive feature of the silicone measuring cup is the ability to bend to the shape you need it to be. These cups are very popular when creating intricate designs for resin art or jewelry because they enable the user to pinch the spout and control exactly where the liquid is going.

This is also a positive when working in the kitchen baking or cooking as you can avoid the mess of having to decant batter or sauce from one container to the next using a spoon. These cups will help you fill up tart cases, cover your eclairs and drizzle your cupcakes without making a mess.

Grip

If you choose to go with a silicone measuring cup with no handles, the grip will need to focus on. Most silicone measuring cups will have previously mentioned textured surfaces, while others will have a smooth exterior. A smooth exterior will not mean that the cup will slide around in your hand, but it won’t be as stable as the honeycomb cups.

When dealing with hot liquids, you need your cup to be stable and secure in your hand. If you can, get a feel for the cup and test its ability to hold weight. This will be the best way for you to make sure the cups you are considering purchasing will get the job done.

How much you can expect to spend on a silicone measuring cup

Silicone is not an expensive material and these cups are relatively easy to manufacture. The top-of-the-line silicone measuring cups cost around $20, but you can easily find ones for $10.

Silicone measuring cup FAQ

Are silicone measuring cups safe?

A. Silicone measuring cups are made from heat-resistant silicone that is also food-grade. These cups will prevent you from getting burned by hot liquids and will not release any sort of chemical into your food or resin.

How do you clean silicone measuring cups?

A. When using them in the kitchen. These cups can be thrown in the dishwasher for an easy clean. When using resin, you can wait for the resin to dry and harden and then peel the leftovers out of the cup.

What are the best silicone measuring cups to buy?

Top silicone measuring cup

OXO Good Grips 3 Piece Squeeze and Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: Each of these three flexible silicone measuring cups has a honeycomb exterior for great heat dispersal.

What you’ll love: The cups are microwave and dishwasher-safe. Both the body and the spout are flexible and will bend when you apply pressure to them. The set includes a 2-cup, 1-cup and ½-cup.

What you should consider: There are only three cups in this set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silicone measuring cup for the money

Measuring Cups and Spoons Set LLCB Store

What you need to know: This eight-piece silicone measuring cup set features handles and a collapsible chamber.

What you’ll love: This set includes cups measuring from 1/4 tsp-1 cup. The cups are made from food-grade silicone that is antislip, antiheat, nontoxic and flexible. The handles also feature a hole for easy storage.

What you should consider: The crevices can make these cups more difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Silicone Measuring Cups XIMUHO

What you need to know: This set of three large-capacity measuring cups is made from heat-resistant silicone.

What you’ll love: These cups come in measurements of 2 cups and 1 cup. The outside of the cups includes measurements and the translucent silicone will enable you to take accurate measurements every time. The cups are heat-resistant, dishwasher safe, and microwave safe.

What you should consider: The set only includes two sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

