Which pot holder is best?

Pot holders are a kitchen necessity found in just about every household. The difference between a low and high-quality potholder is massive, and not just when it comes to strength and appearance. A low quality pot holder can leave you burnt and unhappy.

A top pick for the best pot holder are the Love This Kitchen Premium Pot Holders, a set of food-grade silicone pot holders that will protect skin and kitchen surfaces from screaming hot temperatures while being easy to wipe down and stain resistant.

What to know before you buy a pot holder

Cleaning pot holders

Pot holders are generally by necessity easy to clean. As a kitchen item that comes into contact with food frequently, finding one that’s either machine washable or dishwasher safe is a priority. Silicone pot holders can usually be wiped down easily, while cloth pot holders can also be hand washed. Because pot holders are so heavy duty, they don’t usually need to be babied and can be washed heavily.

Heat resistance

Pot holders are heat resistant to different temperatures depending on the material used. Most home cooks who are using pot holders to grab dishes from the oven, lift pans from the stove or set serving containers on the table don’t need a pot holder that’s heat resistant to an extreme degree. Generally pot holders will be heat resistant to between 350 to 450 degrees. If you need higher heat resistance than that, a specialty item may be needed.

What to look for in a quality pot holder

Material

Traditionally, pot holders were cloth to provide a buffer between a heated surface and skin. Today, with improvements in technology, there are plenty of pot holder options available. Silicone is very popular, but even cloth pot holders are heat resistant to a high enough level for the average home cook thanks to better cloth technology.

Shape

The traditional oven mitt shape, as cute as it is, isn’t always the most practical option. Pot holders come in many shapes, from classic square and round shapes to more fun novelty shapes. Large flat shapes like squares and circles are generally the easiest to hold and will fit most dish shapes the best. Make sure the pot holder isn’t too thick to get a good grip on a dish and isn’t too thin to protect from heat.

Color

Pot holders come in a variety of colors and patterns to match various kitchen aesthetics and styles. Keep in mind that a light colored pot holder may not stay as fresh and clean looking as a dark colored option, even with frequent washing. Patterns, especially darker or busier ones, will also hide food stains well.

How much you can expect to spend on pot holders

Pot holders can be found on the lower end of between $5-$10 for a set, and on the higher end up to $15-$20 for a set. More expensive pot holders generally have added features or much higher heat resistance.

Pot holder FAQ

Is silicone or cloth a better material for a pot holder?

A. Currently silicone is a popular choice for its super-high heat resistance and easy to clean surface, but many still prefer the feel and flexibility of a more traditional cloth pot holder. It’s really a matter of preference, unless you’re using extremely high heat in the kitchen and need some of the practical considerations of a silicone pot holder.

How do I clean a potholder?

A. Pot holders can easily become dirty and unhygienic because of the constant food exposure, and they’re one of the most infrequently cleaned kitchen items. Silicone pot holders can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Most cloth pot holders are machine washable, but some, particularly woven ones, must be hand washed. Whichever way you wash your pot holders, use hot water with plenty of soap to make sure all traces of food are gone.

What’s the best pot holder to buy?

Top pot holder

Love This Kitchen Premium Pot Holders

What you need to know: These food-grade silicone pot holders are thicker than other similar silicone pot holders, easy to clean and come in several matchable shades.

What you’ll love: They’re dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 442 degrees. Silicone won’t absorb food smells or retain stains, making them long lasting and straightforward to keep neat.

What you should consider: They can be a little uncomfortable to hold, due to the shape and material.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pot holder for the money

Ankway Pot Holders

What you need to know: Another high quality silicone pot holder with a raised honeycomb pattern that makes it a useful trivet as well as handheld pot holder.

What you’ll love: The raised honeycomb pattern allows it to do double duty as a potholder and a trivet. They’re a little less sloppy to hold than some other silicone pot holders due to the shape and thickness. They’re heat resistant up to 450 degrees.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the material difficult to grip with, and the raised texture was too thick for them to successfully hold onto pots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lifaith 100% Cotton Everyday Basic Pot Holders

What you need to know: A nice looking, classic cotton pot holder in a variety of colors for easy matching and everyday use.

What you’ll love: These 100% terry cloth cotton pot holders are machine washable with a heat resistant silverstone lining. They come in ten colors and have a loop for easy hanging. They’re lined with silverstone lining for heat resistance.

What you should consider: They’re not as heatproof as silicone potholders. Cloth pot holders can wear through more quickly and some reviewers felt hot spots when using these at temperatures as low as 350 degrees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

