Best grass shears

Grass shears are best utilized as the final touch to maintaining your lawn. Mow first, tend to any edging or trimming needs with power tools, then break out the shears.

Which grass shears are best?

For those who want a beautiful, well-manicured lawn, it’s important to have all the right tools at your disposal for every job, however small and precise. Long-handle grass shears are tools designed to help put the finishing touches on a tended lawn, comfortably and effectively trimming grass and weeds that the mower couldn’t reach.

Because they vary in size, design, and effectiveness, this guide will detail how they work and what to look for. We’ve also included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick from Bahco is comfortable to use and made to last for years.

What to know before you buy grass shears

Type

There are three main types of long-handle grass shears, two of which do specific shearing while the third combines both of their features in one handy tool.

Edging: These types of shears feature blades that cut vertically, trimming back edges around sidewalks, driveways, and gardens, for example.

These types of shears feature blades that cut vertically, trimming back edges around sidewalks, driveways, and gardens, for example. Topping: Conversely, these shears cut horizontally and are designed to reach under bushes, around trees, and other areas where a lawn mower is too bulky.

Conversely, these shears cut horizontally and are designed to reach under bushes, around trees, and other areas where a lawn mower is too bulky. Multifunctional: This type functions as both a topping and edging shear. The blades will rotate and lock into place to perform the needed function.

Operation

Long-handle shears may be controlled using one hand or two. One-handed options may be cheaper and easier to wield, but don’t have the durability and power of the two-handed variety. Opt for one-handed shears for lighter tasks, while two-handed shears should be utilized when the job is tough and more force is required.

What to look for in quality grass shears

Materials

Shears will typically be made of aluminum or steel and given that the handles may be 36” or longer, weight may be a consideration along with durability. While aluminum is cheaper and lighter, it won’t be as durable as steel, which should be employed for heavy-duty projects. Concerning handles, look for comfortable, ergonomic grips. The long handles on these shears are designed to allow you to work without bending over having to get down on your hands and knees when tending to your lawn, but they do take time to use, so you want your hands and wrist to be protected as well.

Head

Some models may come with a head that swivels or tilts. A swivel head allows you to trim (cut horizontally) or edge (cut vertically), while a tilting head changes the angle of the cut to allow for precise trimming or bevelled edges. Such versatility is useful for homeowners that have varied yards, where areas around gardens, shrubs, and paths need attention.

Power

Some long-handle grass shears may be battery-powered. These options will come at a higher cost but offer a precise cut without any of the manual labor. Battery-powered shears may have detachable heads to transform the tool to a clipper, edger, or trimmer to manicure both grass and hedges. Still, these tools may not be as heavy-duty as some manual shears.

How much you can expect to spend on grass shears

You can expect to pay between $30 and $50 for a quality pair of shears that will be durable and effective. You may want to invest in a high-end set of shears that cost around $80 or $90 that could last a lifetime.

Grass shears FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my grass shears?

A. Sharpen your shears regularly to avoid a dull cut, especially at the start of the season. Clean the shears before sharpening, and be sure to remove any rust as well. Keep your shears in a cool, dry place, as moisture may contribute to rusting. Coating the blades in light oil before storing them during the off-season will help protect them when stored.

Q. How much grass should I cut?

A. It’s recommended that grass be cut by about one-third of its length. This will allow it to grow back more densely, preventing weeds from arising. However, cutting grass significantly shorter shouldn’t damage it as it will still grow back. Grass will grow less quickly, though, as the summer winds down.

What are the best grass shears to buy?

Top grass shears

Bahco’s Lawn Shears

Our take: Durable, two-handed long shears designed to tackle all the tricky areas and last a lifetime.

What we like: Edging shears made to cut grass, hedges, shrubs, and borders. Comfortable grip; length is easy on the back and hips. Sharp blades resist rust.

What we dislike: Not powerful enough to tackle tough brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grass shears for the money

Fiskars’ Long-Handle Swivel Grass Shears

Our take: Trusted brand offers versatile shears for light tasks at an affordable price.

What we like: Swiveling head allows for trimming and edging. Creates a precise cut; easy-to-clean. Solid price.

What we dislike: Blades aren’t especially long or designed for heavy-duty work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spear & Jackson’s grass Shears

Our take: Lightweight, comfortable edging shears for precise, powerful cuts.

What we like: Comfortably lightweight long-handle shears ideal for edging. Steel blades are rust-resistant and capable of working tougher brush and soil.

What we dislike: High cost for edging shears that can’t shear horizontally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.