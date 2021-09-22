Best garden rake

For the easiest chore, rake on warm, dry, breezeless days. If possible, mow before you rake to decrease leaf surface area and reactivity.

Which garden rake is best?

A well-manicured lawn can be a source of pride and pleasure for any homeowner, but proper maintenance and care takes time, energy and money. For those seeking efficiency and effectiveness, adjustable garden rakes can lessen the load on storage and your wallet.

Some adjustable garden rakes allow you to tackle different tasks with one tool by changing the settings. Our top choice, the Professional EZ Travel Collection Telescopic Rake, is durable and easy to adjust up to 20 inches wide.

What to know before you buy a garden rake

Rake type

Leaf rake: Adjustable leaf rakes give you the option to clear a large area as well as more slender spaces between and under bushes.

Thatching rake: These more heavy-duty products feature sharp curved blades and are meant to tackle rough terrain. They can break up rough patches of soil, grass and other organic matter. You can use them to clear rough patches of sand, too.

Size

Width: How much you can adjust your garden rake’s width determines how flexible it is and whether it’ll meet your needs. Consider how big the space is that needs raking and whether there are any hard-to-reach places. At its widest, a rake covers a lot of area but takes more effort to control and maneuver.

Length: Most rakes feature handles between 4 and 6 feet long. Taller individuals will want a longer rake to avoid soreness while regularly bending over. Shorter individuals may prefer rakes that are easier to wield and offer more control. However, you may find some rakes with telescopic handles, so you can adjust the length.

What to look for in a quality rake

Material

Lightweight materials are less durable, while heavier options are more durable. The key is to find a balance for the person doing the raking and the job at hand. Wood is the heaviest, while aluminum and fiberglass are the lightest; however, these two options also cost more.

Components

There are a few parts of the rake worth checking out before purchasing, since they may be different in each model.

Tines: The tines are the individual fingers of the rake. They should be flexible and curved at the end for utmost effectiveness.

The tines are the individual fingers of the rake. They should be flexible and curved at the end for utmost effectiveness. Lock: Adjustable rakes offer convenience only if they’re secure in their various positions. Make sure the rake is locked into each setting so that you don’t need to keep adjusting while trying to work.

Adjustable rakes offer convenience only if they’re secure in their various positions. Make sure the rake is locked into each setting so that you don’t need to keep adjusting while trying to work. Grip: Depending on how long or often you rake, you may want a more comfortable grip. Look for extra padding not just at the top, but down the shaft where a second hand would be placed.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden rake

Those on a budget can find decent adjustable garden rakes for around $15, but most quality options run around $35. These are heavy duty and comfortable enough to tackle most jobs.

Garden rake FAQ

Are there any physical concerns to should keep in mind when raking?

A. While raking seems a rather simple lawn care activity, make sure you properly protect your hands, eyes, feet and back. Raking involves a lot of leaning over, bending, and walking around. Stretch before and after, and don’t forget to stay hydrated and protect your skin on hot and sunny days.

What’s a proper raking technique?

A. Get comfortable holding a rake with one hand at the top and one down the shaft where you can obtain leverage but also keep your back safe. Rotate your hands regularly. Keep your knees bent and rake with small reaches, not in large grabs. Pull (don’t push) using your arms, legs, and core — not your back.

What’s the best garden rake to buy?

Top garden rake

Professional EZ Travel Collection’s Telescopic Rake

What you need to know: This durable, high-quality option locks securely and adjusts easily.

What you’ll love: The head adjusts from 7 inches wide up to 20 inches and varies in length from 3 to 5 feet. It is lightweight, portable and stores easily.

What you should consider: It feels flimsy and is at an above-average cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden rake for the money

Fiskars 315520-1001 Xact Hand Garden Rake

What you need to know: This is an excellent, effective small garden tool.

What you’ll love: This handy gardening utensil with a durable stainless steel design is versatile and easy to use.

What you should consider: It works only in small, tight areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gardenite’s Adjustable Leaf Rake

What you need to know: A lengthy heavy-duty rake, it tackles tough lawn care jobs.

What you’ll love: The 63-inch handle is longer than most. The folding head adjusts from 7 to 22 inches. It is durably constructed yet lightweight.

What you should consider: Users may grow uncomfortable with extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.