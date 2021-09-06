Best electric leaf blower

Consider blowing your leaves onto a tarp; it will make hauling them away much easier.

Which electric leaf blowers are best?

A leaf blower is an invaluable tool during the autumn. Not only are electric leaf blowers quieter, lighter and more convenient than gas-powered models, but they are environmentally friendly options for homeowners. The powerful and convenient Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower is a reliable electric option for all types of outdoor spaces.

What to know before you buy an electric leaf blower

Corded vs. cordless

Some models require the use of a plug-in power cable, while others operate on rechargeable battery packs. See the full review of electric leaf blowers from BestReviews.

Corded electric leaf blowers often are the least-expensive options. They are lightweight due to their lack of a traditional engine or battery, but they do have a limit to their range. Most corded options are restricted to the length of an extension cord. While they are easy to maintain, this restriction makes them best for smaller yards.

Cordless electric leaf blowers are convenient due to a portable battery pack. This gives them a much greater range, but those working on a large yard or outdoor space may need to recharge or consider keeping a spare battery on hand. Cordless models also tend to be slightly heavier than corded versions.

Handheld

A large majority of electric leaf blowers are handheld models, sporting an easy-to-hold handle or grip. Electric backpack leaf blowers are less common but are preferred for prolonged use or large jobs due to their design.

Power

Voltage: An electric leaf blower’s power depends on its amperage rating. Higher amp ratings result in a more powerful machine, with many electric leaf blowers falling within the 7-12 amp range.

An electric leaf blower’s power depends on its amperage rating. Higher amp ratings result in a more powerful machine, with many electric leaf blowers falling within the 7-12 amp range. CFM: The CFM rating refers to cubic feet per minute; in other words, the volume of air the leaf blower produces. High CFM ratings, or those over 300, yield a more powerful airflow.

The CFM rating refers to cubic feet per minute; in other words, the volume of air the leaf blower produces. High CFM ratings, or those over 300, yield a more powerful airflow. MPH: Similar to voltage and CFM, the mph rating determines the speed in which the air exits the leaf blower. The higher the mph, the more efficiently your blower can move larger debris and yard waste, although not everyone will need a machine with a really high mph rating.

What to look for in a quality electric leaf blower

Weight

The weight of your electric leaf blower may not seem important at first, but after using it for longer periods of time, you’ll come to appreciate a lightweight model. In general, all electric models provide a lighter weight than gas-powered ones. Choosing a leaf blower with a weight less than 10 pounds will be ideal for most users.

Noise

Another advantage of electric leaf blowers is their lower noise levels compared to their gas-powered counterparts. The noise produced varies by brand and model, but you can find some particularly quiet electric models with decibel ratings less than 75.

Speed settings

The best electric leaf blowers feature multiple speed settings, allowing you to adjust the air speed depending on the surface conditions and amount of yard debris. While some basic inexpensive models may feature just a single speed, other leaf blowers can sport as many as six.

Grip

A sturdy and ergonomic grip makes holding and controlling your machine easier and more precise. You may find electric leaf blowers featuring multiple handles or grip points so you can change your hand position depending on the situation.

Vibration reduction

Sometimes the vibration of a leaf blower can make it challenging to hold or control for extended periods. There are several models that come with a vibration reduction feature, giving the user a seamless experience.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric leaf blower

Prices for electric leaf blowers vary widely, ranging from $20-$250. Quality midrange options with decent CFM and mph ratings usually cost between $30-$70.

Electric leaf blower FAQ

Can you use a leaf blower to dry a car?

A. You can use a leaf blower to dry your car after a wash as long as you take a few precautions. Before using a leaf blower to dry your car, make sure there is no debris stuck in the nozzle. Do not aim the nozzle at the ground because the air can shoot small rocks or pieces of dirt at your vehicle, potentially damaging the body and windows.

What safety equipment do you need for an electric leaf blower?

A. Always take safety into account when using any type of leaf blower. Long sleeves and pants help protect your arms and legs from flying debris. Wear safety goggles and hearing protection, and potentially a face mask to avoid breathing in large amounts of dust or pollen.

What’s the best electric leaf blower to buy?

Top electric leaf blower

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower

What you need to know: This leaf blower is a powerful and eco-friendly option.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable, cushioned handle and a surprisingly long runtime when used on lower speeds. This high-quality leaf blower is quieter than many other models.

What you should consider: The Greenworks Pro is one of the more expensive leaf blowers available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric leaf blower for the money

Sun Joe SBJ597E Electric Leaf Blower

What you need to know: The Sun Joe electric leaf blower is inexpensive and ideal for small yards, deck, driveways or patios.

What you’ll love: Users will appreciate the ultra-light 3.9-pound weight. It is sold in a variety of colors and sports a 155 mph air-speed rating despite its low price.

What you should consider: The 6-amp motor is not the most powerful on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

BLACK & DECKER Electric Leaf Blower (7 Amp)

What you need to know: This corded electric leaf blower is a desirable combination of power, weight and portability.

What you’ll love: With multiple grip options, this electric blower is a versatile machine that won’t tire your arms after consistent use. Users also appreciate the effective 180 mph air-speed rating.

What you should consider: Not the best for heavy duty leaf blowing or yard cleanup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.