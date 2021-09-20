Best DeWalt weed eater

Weed eaters should be used after you’ve mowed the lawn for more efficient use of not only the battery’s energy, but yours, too.

WHICH DEWALT WEED EATER IS BEST?

One of the most useful and important tools for taking care of your yard is the weed eater. Even if you don’t have a particularly large yard, you’re sure to have plenty of edges and boundaries that regularly need trimming and manicuring.

DeWalt is one of the leading names in power tools, particularly when it comes to outdoor lawn maintenance. Their weed eaters — also known as string trimmers — are lightweight, electric, and affordable. Our top pick, the DeWalt Flexvolt 60-Volt MAX 15-Inch String Trimmer, offers a bit more power and versatility, but as our guide illustrates, DeWalt offers a range of weed eaters to cater to your lawn-grooming needs.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A DEWALT WEED EATER

Function

Most weed eaters are referred to as string trimmers. These tools use durable nylon string that rotates at high speeds to clip grass and weeds. They’re not meant for dense or vast areas, but instead to keep grass from encroaching on sidewalks, garden plots, or driveways. Weed eaters trim horizontally to maintain boundaries — an edger is the tool that cuts vertically to create that boundary.

Power

DeWalt only makes battery-powered weed eaters. Each tool requires a lithium-ion battery to function. The battery may be 20, 40, or 60 volts, which dictates power, and feature a range of amp hour options, which determine how long the battery lasts. DeWalt weed eaters are ideal for small or medium-sized tasks.

Benefits

As DeWalt weed eaters are electric, they’re generally lightweight and easier to clean and store, much more so than gas-powered counterparts. Additionally, they’re more environmentally friendly, creating less noise and air pollution than gas options.

Cutting swath

The length of the spool of nylon string determines the cutting swath of the weed eater. They’re typically between 12 and 15 inches, which may not seem like a big range, but every inch does play a factor. Shorter swaths offer more control and precision, while large swaths are more comprehensive in coverage.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY DEWALT WEED EATER

Flexvolt

DeWalt sells a 60-volt Flexvolt battery that provides backwards compatibility with some 20-volt tools. This battery is useful if you have several tools of either voltage, saving you from having to invest in another battery.

Folding shaft

Some weed eaters feature shafts that fold for easy storage and transport. Just be sure the shaft is locked securely in place when using the tool.

Variable speed

Some weed eaters have a variable speed function, which allows you to gain a boost of power when the job becomes difficult. This can lead to more efficient battery use, consuming more power as needed and then backing off when the job is easier.

Bundles

You may opt to purchase the weed eater by itself, or seek out a bundle that comes with a battery and maybe even a charger. Bundles are a smart choice for those making their first DeWalt purchase, as it saves money and effort from having to buy the items individually. What’s more, the battery and charger are essential purchases if you plan to use DeWalt tools.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A DEWALT WEED EATER

Most DeWalt weed eaters cost between $100-$150, with a battery included. These vary in size and power.

DEWALT WEED EATER FAQ

What maintenance does a weed eater require?

A. After use, wipe away any dirt or grass that has become stuck in the tool. This helps keep the motor and string effective. When not in use, store in a cool, dry place. Exercise proper battery maintenance, only using a battery when it’s fully charged at room temperature.

Are weed eaters safe to use?

A. Like any power tool, a weed eater can be dangerous if used irresponsibly. Before use, survey the area you’re going to tackle and remove any rocks or other obstacles. Wear proper footwear and consider gloves and glasses as well to guard your hands and eyes.

WHAT ARE THE BEST DEWALT WEED EATERS TO BUY?

Top DeWalt weed eater

DeWalt Flexvolt 60-Volt MAX 15-Inch String Trimmer

Our take: One of the most powerful weed eaters DeWalt offers, it is ready to tackle the toughest of jobs.

What we like: It features a large cutting swath, variable speed function and powerful battery. It has a lightweight and ergonomic design.

What you should consider: The battery can deplete quickly during tough tasks.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top DeWalt weed eater for the money

DeWalt 20-Volt MAX 13-Inch String Trimmer

Our take: This value string trimmer offers ease of use and efficiency.

What we like: With 20 volts and 5.0 Ah (amp hours), this string trimmer can effortlessly tackle simpler, longer tasks. It’s easy to maneuver and the purchase includes a charger.

What you should consider: The string may not stand up to thick weeds during power boosts.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless String Trimmer

Our take: This is a handy purchase for those who already have DeWalt batteries and want a quality weed eater.

What we like: The tool-only purchase comes at a low cost. Variable speed allows for more power usage in thick, dense areas. The ergonomic design makes longer tasks comfortable.

What you should consider: It requires a 20-volt battery and charger, not included.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

