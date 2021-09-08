You can choose yoga pants from full, 3/4 or ⅞-length legs, depending on your needs. Alternatively, pick yoga shorts if you want the close fit of yoga pants but in a shorter length.

Which yoga pants with pockets are best?

Yoga pants are perfect for exercising, but it’s frustrating when you don’t have a pocket to hold your phone, keys or other essentials. Luckily, you can solve this problem by purchasing yoga pants with pockets.

The pockets on yoga pants are usually located either on the outside of the leg or on the waistband. They aren’t large enough to carry your whole life around in, but they’re just big enough to hold your phone or keys, which is excellent when exercising out of the home.

What are yoga pants?

The term yoga pants describes stretch leggings. These are a common choice for yoga because they allow a full range of motion without riding up or flapping around when getting in poses where you lift your legs higher than the rest of your body. That said, some people prefer a slightly looser fit for their yoga pants, so you can find a range of options from which to choose. For more information, see the guide to yoga pants at BestReviews.

Best yoga pants with pockets

Skechers Go Flex High Waisted 2-Pocket Yoga Legging

These yoga pants have a blend of nylon and spandex that’s specially designed for a comfortable cotton-like feel but has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry when you work out. They feature two pockets, one on each side, just below the waistband. They come in a choice of 18 colors, so there’s an option for everyone.

Sold by Amazon

Lululemon Align Crop Yoga Pants

Comfortable, well-fitting cropped leggings from one of the biggest names in yoga pants. These feature a discreet, compact pocket in the waistband that’s just right for keys and a gym pass. The material is buttery soft but wicks moisture away from the skin. They have an impressive four-way stretch to them, so you’ll never feel restricted.

Sold by Amazon

Puma High-Waist Pocket Leggings

With two pockets on the outside of each leg, you have plenty of room to carry your phone and other essentials. The high-waist design gives you enhanced coverage. Some people find this style more comfortable to wear. The reflective detailing on the lower leg and waistband improves the wearer’s visibility in low light, making these leggings excellent for people who run early in the morning or late at night.

Sold by Macy’s

prAna Summit Capri

A little looser than your average yoga pants, this option is perfect for anyone who prefers a more relaxed fit. They’re still tapered toward the bottom and won’t get in your way when you work out. With these pants, you get plenty of pocket space, as they feature two front and two rear pockets. They come in three colors: black, heather or charcoal.

Sold by Amazon

New Minc Galaxy Print High Waist Yoga Pants

If you like your yoga pants to stand out, you can choose from a range of galaxy print designs in various colors with these leggings. The six-thread flatlock stitching makes them extremely sturdy, no matter how hard you work out. The side pockets are large enough to fit a smartphone and keep it in place securely.

Sold by Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Anyone worried about think, see-through yoga pants will love that these leggings are made from a nice, thick material that’s still breathable and won’t leave you overheating when you work out. The pockets are on the side of each leg and are deep enough that you won’t have to worry about your phone falling out. These leggings come in a wide variety of colors and prints, with both full-length and capri options available.

Sold by Amazon

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are perfect for anyone who doesn’t like the classic slim fit of leggings. They have spacious side pockets big enough to suit most wearers’ needs. While they aren’t the most practical choice for some styles of yoga, they work well for other forms of exercise or simply for casual wear. They have additional seam stitching, so you can cut them shorter if you need to, as long as you follow the instructions carefully.

Sold by Amazon

Steppe Naked Feeling High Waisted Yoga Pants

Like to feel as unrestricted as possible when you work out? These leggings are so soft, stretchy and lightweight that it feels like you aren’t wearing pants at all. Thanks to the moisture-wicking properties, you won’t feel too sweaty no matter how hard you go. These yoga pants are cropped and come in a wide range of colors. They feature pockets on each side, though they aren’t the deepest out there, so they may struggle to hold large phones.

Sold by Amazon

Ideology High-Rise Side-Pocket Cropped Leggings

With a convenient side phone pocket, you can stay connected and listen to your favorite tunes while you exercise. The high waist cropped design is comfortable and great for heavy workouts or hot days. They contain roughly 44% recycled materials, so they’re better for the environment than most new clothes too.

Sold by Macy’s

Alo Yoga Urban Moto Sweatpant

Part yoga pants, part sweatpants, these stylish pants are a little thicker than your average pair of leggings but still lightweight and flexible enough for yoga and most other forms of exercise. The pintuck detailing at the knee creates a slim silhouette and adds some texture so that these pants stand out from the crowd. The front pocket has a zipper to keep your belongings more secure as you work out.

Sold by Amazon

Core 10 Standard Nearly Naked Full-Length Yoga Leggings

Made from a combination of nylon and spandex, these classic yoga pants are stretchy enough to give wearers a full range of motion and wick away sweat. Although the fabric is extremely lightweight, it’s securely stitched, so you confidently get into the trickiest of yoga poses. The side pockets are perfect for your phone, credit card and keys.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.