The first bra was invented in France and was initially referred to all over the world as a “brassiere” before it was later shortened to “bra.”

Which yoga bra is best?

Yoga is all about movement. When searching for the best yoga bra, look for styles that not only are fashion forward but comfortable and adjustable. A good yoga bra provides optimal comfort for daily activities and events not limited to yoga. Consider the fabric, how much you plan to move in the yoga bra and where you will be wearing it.

For a comfortable bra you can be active in while experiencing the benefits of lightweight support, Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a yoga bra

Fabric

Fabric determines if the product is breathable, how much it supports your chest and what kind of activities you can do in it. Very active people who desire a lightweight feel should purchase spandex, nylon or polyester. Yoga bras made of jersey fabric or cotton are ideal for lounging or cold weather. However, these fabrics do not provide as much support as spandex. If the product states it uses waffle-knit fabric, then it does not double as a workout garment. These items are strictly for loungewear purposes. If you are looking for a bra with maximum ventilation, check the product description for polyester material.

Purpose

If you are doing a lot of activity, purchase a compression bra. If you plan to lounge around or wear your bra for a lifted look, try encapsulation-style bras. Jersey knit or woven bras do not fit under any of these categories and do not typically provide support for activities such as yoga.

Compression

These yoga bras keep breasts in place during workouts by pushing them against the body to prevent movement. These bras work well for all breast sizes and are the most popular bra style for athletic activity. Yoga itself does not require a lot of compression, but depending on the type of yoga, you might want a certain level of compression.

Encapsulation

These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts and typically have an underwire to hold them in place. They offer significant support and generally are recommended for those with larger chests. Many yoga bras do not use underwire design for comfort reasons. This style of bra is most popular for fashion purposes and support. Before buying a bra with encapsulation for yoga, consider other styles that mimic this without using wire.

Encapsulation-compression

This style is a mix of the two mentioned above and features more versatility than an all-encapsulation bra and less than a compression bra. These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts but also press them against the body to prevent movement. These bras provide significant support but are more for fashion than for activity due to the wire.

Activity Level

High impact

High-impact bras primarily are for strenuous activities such as running, biking and intense interval training. Wearing a high-impact bra for yoga purposes can provide too much support if the yoga is light.

Medium impact

Medium-impact bras can work for intense activities if you have a smaller bust size or for less-intense activities if you have a larger bust. If you have a larger bust, you might feel more comfortable in a medium-impact bra. These bras feature padding while having elastic bands that prevent the bra from slipping.

Low-impact

Low-impact bras provide adequate support for yoga and less-strenuous activity while still allowing for the movement and stretching necessary for your workout. These typically are lightweight styles. Women with all bust sizes should feel comfortable wearing this bra. Never omit comfort for coverage. There should be a low-impact bra option to fit your needs.

What to look for in a quality yoga bra

Straps

Some yoga bras have adjustable straps that allow you to customize the fit for greater comfort and performance. These bras usually last longer because you can adjust the fit as the material stretches or as your body shape changes. If you would like to hide the bra or wear it under thin clothing, consider thin straps. If you plan to wear only the sports bra to do yoga, consider wider straps for added support.

Adjustability

Aside from the straps, some bras feature added adjustability in the back. A pull-on bra may not offer you much customization as to fit. Athletic wear that features a back closure that lets you tighten or loosen the band of the bra does. You can ensure the right level of support and comfort with a bra that has a hook closure as well as make it easier to remove after a workout. Although a bra that features a hook closure is more adjustable, pull-on bras can provide more comfort if the fabric is stretchy.

Color

While many yoga bras are available in neutral colors such as black and gray, you can find unique styles in many different patterns and colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga bra

Yoga bras vary in price based on the type, impact level and other features. Most yoga bras cost $15-$90. Inexpensive yoga bras typically use a cheaper quality of fabric while higher-priced bras may have better fabric or adjustability.

Yoga bra FAQ

Can you machine wash your yoga bra?

A. It’s best to wash yoga bras by hand so they’ll last longer. Soak your bra in warm water and gentle detergent, then rinse the bra in cool water and let it air-dry. If you prefer washing your yoga bra in the machine, use the gentle cycle. Dryer heat can remove the stretch from the bra, so it is best to let the item air-dry. If you look at the product description on the website, it will tell you if you can wash it with your other laundry or if it requires more effort and care.

How do you know if you’ve found the right-fitting bra?

A. Check that the straps are not leaving imprints in your shoulders or slipping off. Either of these is a sign the yoga bra does not fit you. Check the product description and reviews to see if the specific bra runs large or small and consult a size chart. Make sure the company selling the bra has a return policy if the bra you chose doesn’t fit like you would like it to.

What’s the best yoga bra to buy?

Top yoga bra

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Bra

What you need to know: This bra features an elastic band for added support and adjustability. The straps are thin enough to be discreet and the polyester fabric makes it breathable.

What you’ll love: This bra comes in four colors and uses non-constricting material. It is soft while featuring some compression for more active yoga or activity.

What you should consider: This bra is not padded and does not give enough support for strenuous activity.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top yoga bra for the money

Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Skinny Strap Bralette

What you need to know: The price of this bra is cheap in comparison to other bras with the same durability and features. It is designed with pull-on closure for added convenience and has no seams.

What you’ll love: This bra is machine washable and is virtually invisible under clothing. It has excellent shape retention and uses flexible microfiber for a silky feel and simple silhouette.

What you should consider: This product can only be comfortably worn for low-impact workouts and lounging. It runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beyond Yoga Lift and Support Sports Bra

What you need to know: This yoga bra provides lift and support without the discomfort of an underwire design. It is lightly padded without looking bulky.

What you’ll love: This item is made with nylon and spandex, making it breathable and adjustable. It is stretchy and does not irritate the underarms.

What you should consider: Material feels cheaply made due to how lightweight it is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.