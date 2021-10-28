A yoga ball is made from burst-resistant plastic and designed to provide support and stability while you practice a variety of yoga postures.

Which yoga balls are best?

A yoga routine can relieve pain, improve flexibility and posture, ease arthritis symptoms and provide relaxation and stress management. If you’re looking to upgrade your yoga routine to maximize your results, a yoga ball can help you add core strengthening positions and support to your yoga practice.

Yoga balls come in many shapes and colors. A small yoga ball is ideal for exercises that target specific muscle groups, while a large yoga ball will provide support during inversions and other postures. For support and durability, the best yoga ball is the Champion Sports FitPro.

What to know before you buy a yoga ball

Size

Yoga balls come in a variety of sizes ranging between 45-85 centimeters. You can also purchase miniature yoga balls designed for use as a prop during muscle workouts.

Which size you should select depends on your height. If you’re shorter than 5 feet, pick a 45-centimeter yoga ball. If you’re between 5’1”-5’7”, select a 55-centimeter yoga ball. If you’re between 5’8”-6’2”, select a 65-centimeter yoga ball. Those over 6’3” should choose a yoga ball 75 centimeters and up.

Don’t purchase a yoga ball too large for you, or you’ll risk rolling off and becoming injured. On the other hand, a yoga ball too small for you will prevent the range of motion necessary to perform exercises. You’ll know a yoga ball is a right size for you if your knees are at a 90-degree angle when sitting forward on the ball.

Materials

Yoga balls are typically made of a thick plastic such as PVC. Look out for yoga balls whose reviews indicate a rubbery smell or sticky plastic feeling. Yoga balls manufactured from non-toxic materials are better for you and the planet and tend to be lower-odor.

Note, however, that regardless of the material your yoga ball is made from, it may have a rubber odor when you first open it. The smell will fade with use and time.

Color

Yoga balls come in a range of colors to fit your aesthetic preferences. Pick a distinct color that will make it easy to tell your yoga ball apart from others if you attend a group class. Some of the most popular colors for yoga balls are black, dark blue and bright pink.

What to look for in a quality yoga ball

Durability and anti-burst

Look for a yoga ball made from thick PVC plastic. These tend to be the most durable and least likely to pop or deflate during use, thus preventing injury.

Weight capacity

Most budget yoga balls can hold up to 250-300 pounds. At a higher price, you’ll find heavy-duty yoga balls which can hold up to 600 pounds.

Surface

Look for a yoga ball that is neither too sticky nor too slick. The ideal yoga ball will have a finely textured surface that provides a good grip and prevents you from slipping off the ball.

Accessories and gear

Yoga balls sometimes come with other gear such as a hand pump, carrying case, yoga mat, yoga straps and more.

Generally speaking, the more accessories your yoga ball includes, the more you’ll pay for it. If you already have most of the gear you need, you don’t need to splurge on these large sets. However, if you’re starting from scratch, investing in a yoga ball set may be more budget-friendly than purchasing all of your yoga props individually.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga ball

Yoga balls are affordable. For a miniature yoga ball, except to pay around $10. Yoga balls ranging in price from $25-$40 will be larger and durable enough to withstand regular use and a good amount of weight.

Yoga ball FAQ

Do yoga balls come already inflated?

A. Some yoga balls come inflated, but you should generally expect to have to inflate your yoga ball when you receive it. Yoga balls typically come with a pump to make the inflation process fast and easy.

How many yoga balls do you need?

A. One large yoga ball is all you’ll need if you intend to primarily perform stretches and inversions. However, purchasing multiple yoga balls in varying sizes is ideal for fitness routines. Mini yoga balls can be used to target specific muscle groups and work out your lower and upper body.

What’s the best yoga ball to buy?

Top yoga ball

Champion Sports FitPro

What you need to know: This yoga ball has a high-quality feel and burst-resistant technology.

What you’ll love: Improve your posture, flexibility, balance and core tone by adding this yoga ball into your routine. Among this yoga ball’s unique features is its slow deflation design, which helps ensure safety should the ball ever become damaged.

What you should consider: The pump must be bought separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga ball for the money

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

What you need to know: Exceptional anti-burst technology makes this yoga ball ideal for everyday use.

What you’ll love: It’s able to support up to 2,600 pounds due to its heavy-duty PVC material. The yoga ball comes in multiple colors and sizes, includes a hand pump and is ideal for improving your posture and core strength with a yoga practice.

What you should consider: Some users found their yoga ball wasn’t perfectly round.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DYNAPRO yoga ball – Extra Thick Eco-Friendly & Anti-Burst Material

What you need to know: This yoga ball is ideal for providing stability during your yoga practice, core strengthening workouts and even as an office chair at your desk.

What you’ll love: A pump is included, and the yoga ball comes in multiple colors and sizes to match your personal preference. It is also anti-burst and certified to meet gym standards.

What you should consider: This yoga ball isn’t as durable as some models and may pop if handled roughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

