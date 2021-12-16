Best Pilates socks

Stop sliding around during your Pilates workout when you wear the best pair of Pilates socks.

Which Pilates socks are best?

As you consider the world of workout equipment and apparel, socks aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Regardless, they are one of the most foundational pieces of equipment necessary for quality workouts. Since shoes are often left at the door during Pilates class, a high-quality pair of Pilates socks can help you improve your workout.

Focus on your body’s abilities and not your sliding feet when you purchase the top choice for Pilates socks, the TAVI NOIR Grip Barre, Dance, Pilates, Yoga Socks.

What to know before you buy Pilates socks

What makes Pilates socks unique?

Socks are all alike — at least, that’s perhaps what you thought before entering the world of workouts. Pilates socks are unique since they have a dot-grid pattern on the bottom of the sock to increase traction and keep you safe from slips. Usually, these little dots are made from silicone and arranged in a unique pattern to prevent sliding. Pilates socks should have these dot-grips all across the bottom of the sock from the heel to the toes and anywhere in between. Other than that, they can vary widely in style and design.

Socks aren’t a necessity

If you’re just getting into Pilates, you may be overwhelmed by the amount of equipment recommended. A Pilates starter kit is a great way to get your workouts going and Pilates socks can help, but neither is 100% necessary. Yes, bands and balls can add to the intensity, mats offer comfort and grippy socks keep your feet secure. But if you don’t want to purchase all these items, you don’t have to. A blanket can substitute as a mat, especially out on the lawn and you can go barefoot if you prefer. If you plan to attend a Pilates studio, be sure to check if they have apparel requirements.

Comfort comes first

Much like the cozy socks you purchase to make winter cuddling comfier, you want your Pilates socks to be comfortable. The grips on the bottom will keep you safe, but you want to ensure the socks aren’t itchy or painful in any way. You don’t want them slipping off or pinching your skin during your workout.

What to look for in quality Pilates socks

Grippy bottoms

This is the main detail that sets Pilates socks apart from other types of socks. Check the bottoms of the socks for a full pattern of silicone grips, especially around the heel and toe area. Be wary of Pilates socks that have large areas of bareness on the bottom since these will provide more opportunities to skid. Improper traction can lead to serious injury during Pilates exercise since you can easily slip and fall without expecting it.

Freedom of movement

You can find endless styles of Pilates socks. Some are no-see socks while others may be knee-high. You can find still others with straps for added security or ankle socks for an unobtrusive fit. Whatever style you choose, make sure that your Pilates socks don’t limit your range of motion. They shouldn’t be too tight around your ankles or toes. They shouldn’t pinch or cause discomfort. You should be able to move your entire foot as freely as normal, just with a little added grip on the floor.

Secure fit

While it’s important to have a full range of motion in your socks, you don’t want them to be too loose. Pilates socks that don’t create a secure fit can end up sliding around your foot, defeating the purpose of their grippy bottoms. You want your socks to stay in place without stretching out or sliding off your heel. A great way to ruin your Pilates workout is to constantly have to adjust your socks around your ankles the entire time.

How much you can expect to spend on Pilates socks

Pilates socks don’t have to damage your bank account. You can find a quality pair for under $20.

Pilates socks FAQ

Can you machine wash Pilates socks?

A. Generally yes, but check the care instructions on the pair of socks you purchase to be sure. Usually, you can machine wash your socks inside-out on a gentle cycle. It’s best to hang them up to dry or tumble dry on low heat.

How long will Pilates socks last?

A. The life span of your Pilates socks varies. The more you wear them or the more intense your workout, the faster they’ll wear out. Additionally, if you don’t care for them properly or wash them correctly, they will wear out faster.

What are the best Pilates socks to buy?

Top Pilates socks

TAVI NOIR Grip Barre, Dance, Pilates, Yoga Socks

What you need to know: These socks have great traction.

What you’ll love: These low-profile socks hug your foot right below the ankle, for comfort. Designed with functionality and fit in mind, you’ll love how they feel and perform.

What you should consider: Customer reports indicate that getting the sizing right with these socks can be a bit of a challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pilates socks for the money

Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks for Women & Men

What you need to know: With full-toe traction due to reliable silicone grips, you can expect to stay in place.

What you’ll love: Use these socks with or without a mat. One size fits most, so don’t sweat the sizing process.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the toe-separation design was uncomfortable, while a few others said the silicone grips started coming off after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women Non-Slip Grips & Straps

What you need to know: Using only premium cotton and 100% silicone gel for the bottom grips, these socks are among the top choices.

What you’ll love: With a ballet-inspired design, you’ll feel chic throughout your entire workout. Your feet will get plenty of air with the low-profile design.

What you should consider: Some users complained that their straps began to fray after a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

