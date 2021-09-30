36 million people in the U.S. regularly practice yoga. As many as 72 percent of them are women.

Which Manduka yoga mat is best?

The key to a solid yoga practice is persistence, patience, the cultivation of deeper breath and a good yoga mat. While yogis across history began their practice on bare ground, these days a mat can help protect your joints and offers superior stability. Premier yoga mat manufacturers are yogis themselves and work hard to design high-quality mats with superior performance. Manduka is one of these companies, offering a diverse line of mats to suit every yogi and their practice.

If you are looking for a durable, comfortable and supportive mat for your regular practice, the best Manduka yoga mat is the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat. Although it is the heaviest mat that Manduka offers, it provides a lifetime of support made of all-natural materials.

What to know before you buy a Manduka yoga mat

Materials

Manduka yoga mats are manufactured in 100 percent emissions-free facilities, making them a smart choice for the environment. In terms of the local environment on the mat, you’ll need to figure out which material works best for you, and that can vary across Manduka’s product line. For example, PRO mats are made from eco-certified safe PVC, but eKO mats are made from tree rubber that was not harvested from the Amazon. Neither of them has toxic materials, but each has a different feel.

Type of yoga

The type of yoga you practice will be a good guide for which yoga mat you choose. For example, if your practice is hot and sweaty, you’ll want a mat that provides plenty of grip and stability. For yin or restorative yoga practices, or anything closer to the ground, a thicker mat that uses natural material and provides plenty of padding is the key.

Price

Price is a practical consideration when looking for your next (or your first) yoga mat. While price does sometimes affect the quality of materials and the mat’s durability, plenty of affordable options are available.

What to look for in a quality Manduka yoga mat

Longer lengths

While most yoga mats top out their standard lengths at 68 inches, Manduka’s standard length starts at 71 inches, while their tall PRO mat is a whopping 85 inches. The PROlite tall is slightly shorter at 79 inches but still longer than tall sizes in other mats.

Thickness

Thickness can make a big difference in your mat. Thicker mats are heavier, but they provide more stability to the practitioner. Lightweight mats are easy to travel with but won’t provide much cushioning for poses on the ground. Manduka mats range in thickness from 2.5 millimeters to 7 millimeters.

Lifetime warranty

Manduka offers a lifetime warranty on three of its mats: the Manduka PRO, the PROlite, and PRO Travel mats are all covered under a lifetime warranty. Manduka assumes a 10-year life of the mat and will replace any mat that shreds or fails to perform during that time.

How much you can expect to spend on A Manduka yoga mat

Manduka yoga mats are priced between $45-$175, depending on the type of mat and whether or not you add length or width.

Manduka yoga mat FAQ

How do I care for my Manduka yoga mat?

A. Extend the life of your Manduka yoga mat by taking good care of it. After each practice, wipe your mat down with a clean, damp cloth. You can also use a yoga mat spray designed for this purpose or a homemade mat spray of diluted vinegar with a few drops of lavender and tea tree essential oil.

For deep cleaning, each type of Manduka mat has different cleaning needs. Both the Begin and the PRO series mats can be sprayed generously with water and mat cleaner until visibly wet. Scrub gently, then rinse and allow to dry completely before storing. Finally, store your Manduka yoga mat either flat or in a loose roll, standing up.

When should I replace my Manduka yoga mat?

A. Aging and well-loved yoga mats will begin to show wear in the places you touch most. This includes where your hands and feet rest in downward facing dog. If you notice wear in these spots, or if you see flakes of your mat on your clothes, it’s time for a new mat.

With proper care and regular use, the Manduka PRO series mats are warrantied for 10 years. If you see any signs of wear before then, contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

What’s the best Manduka yoga mat to buy?

Top Manduka yoga mat

Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

What you need to know: For committed yogis looking for a durable, long-term mat, the PRO is the way to go.

What you’ll love: The grippy surface is supported by a 6-millimeter thick cushioned mat that provides stability in every pose. Its latex-free material is manufactured without emissions. This mat is great for hot yoga and comes in two lengths.

What you should consider: The Pro is one of the most expensive mats, and it’s too heavy for travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Manduka yoga mat for the money

Manduka Begin Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This is a great entry-level mat for the beginner.

What you’ll love: Some of the more affordable yoga mats are too thin to provide good support for beginning yogis, but not this one. At 5 millimeters, it’s just a little thinner than the premium options. It’s free from all chemicals and toxic solvents, so you can breathe easy.

What you should consider: Some users found this mat too slippery for hot yoga or in sweaty practices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Manduka PRO Travel Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This lightweight mat is great for frequent travelers who want to stay grounded.

What you’ll love: This travel mat is manufactured in an emissions-free facility out of non-toxic materials. It’s OEKO-TEX certified and 100 percent safe for you, your kids and pets, no matter where you practice. Closed-cell construction blocks sweat and bacteria for easy clean-up too.

What you should consider: It’s a little thin for regular practice, but users universally love this mat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.