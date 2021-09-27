Best Alo yoga top

Alo yoga tops are made to go beyond the mat with their four-way stretch technology that moves with you during all activities.

Which Alo yoga top is best?

Comfort is in, and everything else seems to be out. The lines of leisurewear, sportswear, streetwear, and casual wear are blurred, but comfort is the top priority for all. Alo considers their clothing to be athleisure wear that goes beyond the mat. Its clothing keeps movement in mind making Alo yoga tops comfortable and the perfect studio-to-street wear.

While Alo centers its brand around yoga, you can wear its tops for all activities. So, no matter if you are in the gym, in the studio, in bed, or running errands, the tops offer convenience, comfort, and style like no other brand.

Is Alo yoga high quality?

The company’s clothes are durable and made to last, making this high-end brand worthy of your investment. Alo’s clothing comes in a variety of quality fabrics, from lightweight signature fabrics to soft knit fabrics. It makes every top with an activity in mind, but all have a four-way stretch that makes them versatile and comfortable for everyday use. Also, Alo’s clothing has anti-microbial technology that stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

How to wash your Alo tops

Since its clothing has advanced technology fabrics, they require a different level of care when washing. By following these easy guidelines, your Alo tops are guaranteed to last.

Wash your tops inside out in cold water.

Wash with like colors.

Do not wash with towels.

Do not use bleach or softener.

Use little detergent.

Hang dry or tumble dry low.

Outside of the laundry room, avoid throwing your sweaty Alo clothing in the hamper. Instead, lay the item out to dry after an intense workout. The moisture-wicking technology will absorb your sweat throughout the hardest of activities, even a hot yoga class. Hanging your Alo clothing to dry after a gym session or workout class will help this technology do its job.

What are the best Alo tops to buy?

There are various options, from tank tops to long sleeves and even jackets and hoodies. All tops come in a wide range of styles and purposes, making it easy to find something that fits your style. Here are a few customer favorites to help narrow down your search.

Top Alo top for money

Alo Yoga Women’s Effortless Tank

If you want to add some basics to your wardrobe, look no further than this bra and tank combination. You can wear this tank alone or under layers, which makes it easy to go from working out to running errands. The cropped style makes it easy to pair it with your favorite high-waisted bottoms. Customers say it runs true to size.

Sold by Amazon

Most unique Alo top

ALO Movement Bra

This Alo yoga tank offers the same convenient bra and tank combination with a unique open-back design that will spice up any outfit. The lace-up back and high scoop neckline make this top great for the gym or the streets. It features the manufacturer’s Airbrush fabric with nylon spandex that is soft and breathable.

Sold by Amazon

Best Alo tank top

Alo Yoga Women’s Heat Wave Tank

This classic tank top design is a must-have athleisure top. The crewneck collects moisture to keep you dry and has dropped armholes to show off your favorite yoga bra, making it perfect for layering.

Sold by Amazon

Best long-sleeve Alo yoga top

Women’s Cover Long Sleeve Top

With flattering front wrap detail, this long-sleeve shirt is perfect for wearing over any Alo tank or bra. The sleeves have a ribbed textured fabric that is trendy and cozy. This fitted long-sleeve crew neck has loose fabric that makes for easy transitions. It runs true to size, and it is best to lay it flat to dry rather than hang dry.

Sold by Amazon

Best short-sleeve Alo top

Alo Yoga Women’s Dreamer Short Sleeve Top

This layering style short-sleeve top has a lightweight material with airy side slits. The side slits make the top perfect for throwing on while leaving the gym or studio on a hot summer day. This chic design will give you extra coverage without forfeiting style or comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Best for cold weather

Alo Yoga Women’s Haze Long Sleeve Top

When leaving a hot yoga class in the middle of winter, throwing on a heavy coat is probably the last thing you want to do. This long-sleeve top features a thick material that is warm yet breathable, making the transition from the studio to the street during the colder months easy. This loose-fitted turtleneck top has convenient thumbholes that are perfect while on the go. It runs true to size, but consider sizing up if you want a bagger look.

Sold by Amazon

Best Alo yoga full zip jacket

Alo Yoga Women’s Cruiser Crop Jacket

No one can deny the ease of a zip-up jacket, and this cropped silhouette jacket is perfect for autumn and spring. This jacket has a relaxed look with raw-edged detailing and side pockets. It comes in three colors, including a dusted plum that would be a perfect color for spring.

Sold by Amazon

Best Alo yoga top with a hoodie

Alo Yoga Men’s The Conquer Hoodie

This Alo hoodie is everything a hoodie should be with its moisture-wicking hood to keep you dry and its kangaroo front pocket that is cozy and practical. It has a relaxed fit with a polyester-spandex fabric that moves with you.

Sold by Amazon

Most comfortable Alo yoga top

Alo Yoga Women’s Shanti Half-Zip Sherpa Jacket

When looking for something cozy to snuggle up in, you can’t go wrong with Sherpa fabric. This soft plush Sherpa jacket is warm and features an easy-on, easy-off quarter-zip style with front pockets.

Sold by Amazon

If you can’t get enough of Alo’s high-quality fabrics, then check out BestReviews’ Alo leggings buyer’s guide to complete your athleisure look.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bailey G. writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.