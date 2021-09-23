The band around the back of the bra is responsible for 80% of the support that a bra provides rather than the straps and cups.

Which Alo yoga bra is best?

If you practice yoga, you know how important it is to have athletic wear that can move with you. Alo yoga bras offer comfort and sustainability, from fabric quality to design. Their quality construction provides buyers with a bra that holds up for many years. In pursuit of the best Alo yoga bra for you, consider the fabric, your activity level and the support you need.

A top choice is the Alo Excite Bra, which offers style and support while remaining comfortable and cute.

What to know before you buy an Alo yoga bra

Fabric

You can find Alo yoga bras in many fabrics.

Those who are very active and desire a lightweight feel will want to buy spandex, nylon or polyester options.

Yoga bras made of jersey fabric are ideal for lounging or cold weather. This fabric does not provide as much support as spandex. If the product states that it uses waffle knit fabric then it does not double as a workout garment. These items will be strictly for loungewear purposes.

Purpose

Compression: These yoga bras keep the breasts in place during workouts by pushing them against the body to prevent movement. These bras work well for all breast sizes and are the most popular bra style for athletic activity.

These yoga bras keep the breasts in place during workouts by pushing them against the body to prevent movement. These bras work well for all breast sizes and are the most popular bra style for athletic activity. Encapsulation: These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts and typically have an underwire to hold them in place. They offer significant support and are generally recommended for women with large breasts. Many yoga bras do not use underwire design for comfort reasons during maximum levels of activity. This style of bra is most popular for fashion purposes and support.

These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts and typically have an underwire to hold them in place. They offer significant support and are generally recommended for women with large breasts. Many yoga bras do not use underwire design for comfort reasons during maximum levels of activity. This style of bra is most popular for fashion purposes and support. Encapsulation-compression: These yoga bras have individual cups for the breasts but also press them against the body to prevent movement. These bras provide significant support but are used more for fashion than for activity.

Activity Level

High-impact: These bras are used primarily for strenuous activities such as running, biking and intense interval training. High-impact bras are rarely necessary for lighter activities.

These bras are used primarily for strenuous activities such as running, biking and intense interval training. High-impact bras are rarely necessary for lighter activities. Medium-impact: These bras can work for intense activities if you have a smaller bust size or for less intense activities if you have a larger bust. If you have a larger bust, you might feel more comfortable in a medium-impact bra.

These bras can work for intense activities if you have a smaller bust size or for less intense activities if you have a larger bust. If you have a larger bust, you might feel more comfortable in a medium-impact bra. Low-impact: These bras provide adequate support for yoga and less strenuous activity while still allowing for the movement and stretching necessary for your workout. These typically are a lightweight style.

What to look for in a quality Alo yoga bra

Straps

Some yoga bras have adjustable straps that allow you to customize the fit for greater comfort and performance. These bras usually last longer because you can adjust the fit as the material stretches or as your body shape changes.

Adjustability

Aside from the straps, some bras feature added adjustability in the back of the bra. A pull-on bra may not offer you much customization to the fit. Athletic wear that features a back closure that will let you tighten or loosen the band of the bra will. You can ensure the right level of support and comfort with a bra that has a hook closure, as well as make it easier to remove after a workout.

Color

While many yoga bras are available in neutral colors like black and gray, you can find unique styles in many different patterns and colors. Many are part of a set. While looking for Alo yoga bras online, search for a color that matches a pair of leggings you already have or plan to buy so that you can wear them together as a workout set.

How much you can expect to spend on an Alo yoga bra

Alo yoga bras vary in price based on the type, impact level and other features. Most yoga bras cost $10-$80. Inexpensive yoga bras typically use a cheaper quality of fabric while higher-priced bras may have better fabric or adjustability.

Alo yoga bra FAQ

Can I machine wash my Alo yoga bra?

A. It’s best to wash yoga bras by hand so they’ll last longer. Soak your bra in warm water and gentle detergent and then rinse the bra in cool water and let it air-dry. If you prefer washing your yoga bra in the machine, use the gentle cycle option. Dryer heat can remove the stretch from the bra, so it is best to let the item air dry.

How do I know if I found the right fitting bra?

A. Check that the straps are not leaving imprints in your shoulders or slipping off. Either of these is a sign that the yoga bra does not fit you. Check the product description and reviews to see if the specific bra runs large or small and consult a size chart, too.

What’s the best Alo yoga bra to buy?

Top Alo yoga bra

Alo Excite Bra

What you need to know: This unpadded bra contains spandex, which provides flexibility and breathability. It has one shoulder strap for support and style.

What you’ll love: It features a dual-layer of mesh fabric detail for comfort and style and is machine washable.

What you should consider: This bra provides a limited amount of support for those with a larger bust.

Where to buy: Revolve

Top Alo yoga bra for the money

Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra

What you need to know: This compression bra is not padded, but it is machine washable. It provides medium support.

What you’ll love: The criss-cross back straps make the bra adjustable. The bra features a reflective detail so you can safely exercise outside in low light. It comes in multiple colors.

What you should consider: You won’t be able to find matching Alo yoga shorts or pants.

Where to buy: Revolve

Worth checking out

Micro Waffle Comfort Bra Tank

What you need to know: This item is machine washable and doubles as loungewear. It has a comfortable, versatile fabric appropriate for many seasons.

What you’ll love: There is great support from the built-in shelf bra and comfort from the waffle knit fabric.

What you should consider: This can be worn as a shirt as well as a bra. You might get too warm if you do high-intensity workouts in it.

Where to buy: Revolve

