Best snowboard pants

Most brands give you the option to integrate your jacket and pants, if they’re from the same company, into a single-piece suit that keeps you warmer and stops all snow and ice from entering.

Which snowboard pants are best?

Whether you’re a hard-charging snowboarder or planning your first trip to the slopes, a good pair of snowboard pants is an essential aspect of having a good time and keeping warm. No one wants to take time off to sit in the lodge because they’re wet and cold.

However, with so many different options on the market, choosing the right pair can be a hassle. If you’re interested in top-of-the-line pants you can rely on season after season, check out the Burton [ak] Cyclic snowboard pants.

What to know before you buy snowboard pants

Style

While most snowboard pants are regular pants, some include a chest bib. Although some people find them uncomfortable, bibs add storage and warmth while keeping out the snow and improving the fit of your pants. However, bibs often cost more and aren’t necessary for infrequent snowboarders or people who tend to stay out of deep snow.

Critically vs. fully taped seams

Fully taped seams are completely waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about your phone getting damaged by moisture. Critically taped seams, on the other hand, are only taped in spots where the company thinks there is a high risk of getting wet.

Shell vs. insulated snowboard pants

Like with snowboard jackets, consider whether you want an insulated pair of snowboard pants or not. Insulated pants help you stay warm but may add weight and reduce overall flexibility. Shell pants provide little to no direct warmth but protect your thermal base layer from the elements.

What to look for in a quality pair of snowboard pants

Built-in gaiters

Quality snowboard pants have built-in gaiters at the ankle. These cinch around your boots to help keep snow from flying up your pant legs. These keep your feet dry and can be used to roll up your pants so they don’t drag in the parking lot.

Venting

Although snowboard pants are meant to keep you warm, sometimes they do their job a little too well and you may want some fresh air on your legs. High-quality snowboard pants have inner-thigh ventilation at the least, while many models offer ventilation at the crotch as well.

Articulated knees

Quality snowboard pants have articulate knees that leave you ample room to bend, crouch and squat while tearing down the slope. Snowboarders move their legs far more than skiers do and require extra space in the knee region.

Waterproofing

Snowboard pants are designed to keep you warm and dry. Some pants do a better job of this than others due to a higher waterproofing rating. Waterproofing is measured in millimeters, and a rating of 30,000 mm means that when the fabric has 30 meters of water on top of it, it will begin to leak. We recommend choosing a pair of pants with a rating of at least 15,000 mm.

How much you can expect to spend on snowboard pants

Good-quality snowboard pants start at around $120 and can cost upward of $275 for high-end models.

Snowboard pants FAQ

Is there a difference between ski and snowboard pants?

A. While many pants are equally capable of being used in both sports, there are slight differences between snowboarding and skiing specific pants. Snowboard pants tend to have a baggier fit to allow the rider to crouch more.

How should snowboard pants fit?

A. If you like the oversized look and also prefer to wear thermal base layers, a baggier fit is going to serve you well. If you’re purchasing a pair of insulated snow pants, it’s best to choose a regular fitting pair so air doesn’t sneak in and defeat the purpose of the insulation.

What’s the best pair of snowboard pants to buy?

Top snowboard pants

Burton AK Cyclic Snow Pant

What you need to know: Burton AK is the company’s top-tier product line, and these pants include all the features you’d expect from a leader in the snowboard industry.

What you’ll love: These pants feature Burton’s signature double-layered Gore-Tex construction, which gives them an outstanding waterproof rating of 30,000 mm. Cyclic pants are built to withstand weeks of consecutive use, and they have the features to back it up. These pants include an insulated pocket for your phone; extensive thigh and crotch vents; reinforced scuff pads on the ankle; articulated knees; fully taped seams; even a pocket for a set of binding wrenches.

What you should consider: These pants are quite expensive and don’t have any insulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowboard pants for the money

Airblaster Elastic Boss Snowboard Pants

What you need to know: These affordable pants are ideal for someone who wants a no-nonsense snowboard pant that keeps them dry and warm all day long.

What you’ll love: Airblaster got rid of all the fancy frills and focused on what really matters when designing these pants. The fabric has a high waterproof rating, there’s a built-in belt for easy adjustability, the knees and ankles have scuff reinforcements and the elastic cuffs form a tight seal with your boots.

What you should consider: These pants don’t have any insulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Burton Avalon Bib Stretch Denim Snowboard Pants

What you need to know: The Avalon bib snowboard pants from Burton are made with quick-drying denim and have fully taped seams.

What you’ll love: These pants have a waterproof rating of 10,000 mm and a fleece-lined front pocket. It is mesh lined and has a center back panel for extra stretch.

What you should consider: The bib on these pants is not removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.