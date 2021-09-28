Stop settling for a mediocre volleyball experience and up your game by investing in the best volleyball shorts.

Which volleyball shorts are best?

If you are familiar with playing volleyball, either casually or competitively, then you already know how important it is to have the best apparel for a game. Focusing on shoes, kneepads and socks is beneficial. However, choosing the best volleyball shorts is key in determining your comfort and moveability during a game.

The best volleyball shorts fit well, are durable and provide a wide range of motion for the user. This allows a player to run and dive easily while staying cool and covered throughout gameplay. Options like the ASICS Women’s Baseline Volleyball Short are great for anyone looking for breathable, flexible volleyball shorts.

What to know before you buy volleyball shorts

Material

When choosing shorts for volleyball, it’s critical to go with a malleable material. The best volleyball shorts have up to 20% spandex or elastane, and it’s worthwhile for them to be either nylon or polyester. A high spandex percentage means the shorts will move and stretch with you, giving you freedom and efficiency without restriction. This is useful in a competitive game of volleyball that requires lots of stretching, diving and digging to reach the volleyball.

Sizing

Proper sizing is crucial when it comes to sports apparel, especially volleyball shorts. Irregular sizing makes the shorts confining and distracting. To get the proper fit for your volleyball shorts, measure the total length of your hips, legs and thighs so you have accuracy as you shop. Closely examine any available sizing charts and take into consideration any sizing differences per region.

Budget

Unlike a lot of sportswear, the best volleyball shorts don’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Don’t feel like you need to save up a lot of money to get the best volleyball shorts to improve your performance. Many great volleyball shorts are priced reasonably and can suit varying budgets.

What to look for in quality volleyball shorts

Flexibility

Jumping, bending, diving, quick moves and adjustments are all part of a normal game of volleyball. Having shorts that can make all these movements with you is crucial. The last thing you want to worry about in the middle of a game is if your shorts might rip or prevent your action. Choosing volleyball shorts that have a high level of plasticity will allow for plenty of stretchability.

Comfort

A player needs shorts that fit well and are comfortable to prevent unnecessary distractions. Steer clear of anything too loose or too tight, since shorts like these can cause chaffing, limit your mobility and restrict sweat flow. Avoid itchy material types and any shorts that ride up or give wedgies. Consider testing out shorts by running and jumping around in them before committing to use them during a game.

Breathability

Perspiration evaporation is important in fabric choice for volleyball shorts. Most spandex volleyball shorts provide plenty of air circulation, allowing the material to dry easily without clinging to the body or retaining heat. Stay away from materials like cotton that hold moisture in and stick when you sweat.

Durability

As a full-body sport, volleyball can be intense on your sportswear. You need volleyball shorts that can withstand the intensity of a game. Balancing flexibility and comfort with durability and reliability is important in volleyball shorts. You want something that moves with you but won’t fall apart after several uses and washes, so look for strong seams and tough materials.

How much you can expect to spend on volleyball shorts

Depending on the brand and quality, volleyball shorts can cost between $9-$70.

Volleyball shorts FAQ

How should volleyball shorts fit?

A. Volleyball shorts should be snug to your body but not tight enough that they restrict easy movements. There shouldn’t be baggy areas of fabric, but any bulging could mean they are too tight.

What’s the best length for volleyball shorts?

A. Many players opt for a three-inch inseam while others are happier with a little more coverage, such as a four-inch inseam. Wear a length that feels most comfortable to you.

Is Spandex required for volleyball?

A. No. Rules require that teammates wear like-colored bottoms, but they have a choice of shorts, Spandex, skirts or skorts. Bottoms don’t need to be identical.

What are the best volleyball shorts to buy?

Top volleyball shorts

ASICS Women’s Baseline Volleyball Short

What you need to know: With moisture-wicking fabric and a flat seam that provides maximum comfort, these volleyball shorts will keep your mind on the game, rather than on adjusting your apparel.

What you’ll love: With a smooth material and amazing stretchability, these shorts follow along with any movement necessary in a competitive volleyball game. With plenty of color options, you’re sure to find something to suit your style.

What you should consider: Many users find these shorts to be a bit too short for their preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top volleyball shorts for the money

G Gradual Women’s Spandex Compression Volleyball Shorts

What you need to know: With an elastic closure and material blend that’s 13% Spandex and 87% polyester, these volleyball shorts offer casual and competitive players alike a perfect balance of compression and comfort.

What you’ll love: The elastic waistband offers a personalized fit, so these volleyball shorts are perfect for various seasons and activities. A 4-needle 6-thread seam helps them retain their shape throughout use and washing.

What you should consider: Some users say the material is super thin and doesn’t offer appropriate compression.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASICS Men’s Bomba Short

What you need to know: Made from purely synthetic materials, this flexible short covers from the waist to the knee while staying flexible and durable.

What you’ll love: With a tough inseam and durable machine-woven construction, this short is resistant to the wear and tear of rough gameplay. Offering excellent flexibility for bending, jumping, diving and kneeling, you can keep up with the game while staying comfortable.

What you should consider: The lack of pockets in these men’s volleyball shorts disappoint a lot of users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

