Best ping-pong table

Most ping-pong tables only require a few minutes to set up because they ship partially pre-assembled.

Which ping-pong tables are best?

Playing ping-pong isn’t just fun, it can help you develop better hand-eye coordination, improve your reflexes, and sharpen your mind. It can even help you burn calories.

To have the most fun, you need a quality ping-pong table that the whole family can enjoy.

Not sure where to start? We’re taking an in-depth look at the market to help you find the best ping-pong tables available. Our updated short list includes a new model that has quickly become one of our favorites. Keep reading to see which ping-pong tables made it to our list.

Best ping-pong tables of 2020

1. JOOLA’s Inside Professional Indoor Table Tennis Table: This returning favorite is a regulation-size indoor ping-pong table that’s manufactured to be competition-grade.

2. STIGA’s Advantage Lite Recreational Indoor Table Tennis Table: This model is a lightweight recreational ping-pong table designed for family fun, not competition. It makes its debut on our list this year.

3. JOOLA’s Rally TL Indoor Table Tennis Table: This solidly built competition-grade ping-pong table returns to our list this year. It has a few extra bells and whistles for individuals who have a slightly larger budget.

What to know before you buy a ping-pong table

Before you start searching for a ping-pong table, you need to know where you’re going to put it. An indoor model won’t survive being outside. Also, it’s important to understand that it requires a great deal of room to comfortably play the game. If you don’t have enough space for a full-size ping-pong table, consider a smaller model.

While the best ping-pong tables are designed to be permanent, not everyone has the room in their home for a model that will be out year-round. If you need to store your ping-pong table when it’s not in use, look for a model that folds for easy storage. Often, a ping-pong table that folds can be reconfigured into a table suitable for single-player play as well.

The surface of a ping-pong table can range from a 1/4 inch to 1 inch thick. The thicker the tabletop and the sturdier the frame, the better the play on that table. It’s best to choose a model with leveling feet since it can accommodate for imperfections in the floor.

As far as cost, a ping-pong table in the $300 to $700 range is a decent bet. If you go much below $300, you may be purchasing a bargain model plagued with quirks that make playing the game less fun. If you’re serious about playing and want to train to compete, a high-end table costs $1,000 or more.

Ping-pong table FAQ

How much room do I need for a ping-pong table?

A. If you have a full-size table (5 by 9 feet), you need a space that’s at the very least 11 feet wide by 19 feet long so you can play a game without feeling too restricted.

How do I clean the surface of my ping-pong table?

A. Be very careful when cleaning your ping-pong table, as using too much water may ruin the surface of an indoor model. Always check your manufacturer’s recommendations for instructions. In general, mixing 3 cups of water with 1/2 cup of vinegar creates a cleaning solution that works on all surfaces of the table. Be sure to apply the solution to a soft cloth and carefully wipe; never pour water directly on your ping-pong table.

What’s the best ping-pong table to buy?

Top ping-pong table

JOOLA’s Inside Professional Indoor Table Tennis Table

What we like: This is a USA Table Tennis-approved model that features a quick setup, has a clamp-on net, and folds up for compact storage.

What we dislike: As long as the shipping company handles with care, you’ll be happy with this purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ping-pong table for the money

STIGA’s Advantage Lite Recreational Indoor Table Tennis Table

What we like: This model has a half-inch thick tabletop that can be folded up to allow for one-person play. The 2-inch locking caster wheels allow for quick and easy movement about a room.

What we dislike: Some consumers felt the assembly was a bit more involved than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JOOLA’s Rally TL Indoor Table Tennis Table

What we like: The included manual scorekeeper makes it easy to keep score while the corner ball storage units ensure that you have extra balls on hand when needed. The sturdy steel legs with rubber levelers allow you to fine-tune the playing surface.

What we dislike: This is the highest priced selection of models we considered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

