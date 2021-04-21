State volleyball tournament moved to Colorado Springs to accommodate more spectators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that the 2020-21 high school girls volleyball state tournament would be moved to a new venue.

Originally scheduled for May 10 through 11 at NORCO Volleyball Facility in Loveland, the tournament will now be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs from May 12 to 13.

According to CHSAANow.com, the decision to move the tournament was a result of different county health departments loosening restrictions, allowing for the accommodation of more spectators.

As of right now, CHSAA has not released official attendance numbers and says that El Paso County is currently working on “spectator variances.”

CHSAA says all staff, coaches, officials, spectators and competitors will be required to comply with El Paso County public health guidelines while participating in the tournament.

The Broadmoor World Arena is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site and recently announced that same-day appointments are available at the clinic.