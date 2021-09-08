Purchase a variety of plus-size workout tops. This gives you the opportunity to showcase your style while working out.

Which is the best plus-size workout top for women?

Finding the right top that will survive physical activities such as weight lifting, yoga, hiking, biking and running is crucial. If you want to look stylish while working out, choose tops that complement your body shape.

Plus-size clothing has become increasingly popular and brands are embracing all body shapes and sizes. However, it can be difficult finding plus-size clothing from top brands and retailers. Before making a decision, think about price, material, fit and comfort level. Under Armour Tech Twist Tank Top is our top pick for a comfortable, attractive plus-size workout top for women.

What to know before you buy a plus-size workout top

Length

Workout tops vary in length so if you can, try them on before purchasing any. If you prefer loose clothing, choose a plus-size workout top that falls below your hips. If you’re going for a run, longer tops may be more suitable because they provide extra breathing room; tight tops may be more comfortable for lifting weights.

Style

Racerbacks and T-shirts are popular styles of workout tops. Racerback tanks are suitable in warmer weather because there is less fabric covering you, while T-shirts are great for outdoor activities. Other workout-top styles include crop tops, sports bras, sleeveless and long-sleeve T-shirts.

Fabric

Fabric is a large determinant of comfort, especially when it comes to exercise. You can wear polyester for practically any type of workout. Polypropylene is more suitable if you’re out in the rain, humidity and snow. If you’re doing high-motion workouts such as weightlifting and yoga, spandex is a great option because of its flexibility. Plus-size workout tops for women that have mesh are an advantage because they allow extra airflow on hot days.

What to look for in a quality plus-size workout top for women

Material

Fabric should be of good quality. Loose strings and ripped seams can lead to holes and tears, which means spending additional money to replace the top.

Comfort

Do not wear articles that are itchy, too tight or too loose. While it comes down to a preference of what plus-size style you like, workout tops should be breathable and flexible.

Price

Items that are more expensive typically last longer. If you work out at least three times a week, purchase articles that are durable; however, higher quality may come at a higher cost.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size workout top

Plus-size workout tops for women can vary in price just like any article of clothing. It simply depends on where you purchase it and the fabric. Workout tops that are more expensive usually last longer due to their durable materials and range from $50-70. Lower-end plus-size workout tops cost anywhere from $5-10.

Plus-size workout top FAQ

What should a plus-size person wear to the gym?

A. Wear what you feel the most comfortable in. Plus-size workout tops for women come in a variety of stylish prints, patterns and materials.

What is considered plus size today?

A. “Plus-size” is a vague term and has been redefined over the years. Many clothing stores categorize size 12 to be a starting plus size while others start at size 14.

What’s the best plus-size workout top for women to buy?

Top plus-size workout top

Under Armour Tech Twist Tank Top

What you need to know: This workout top is 100% polyester and provides all-day comfort.

What you’ll love: Available in more than 15 colors, you can own several and still have a different look for each day. Its classic racerback design makes this plus-size workout top for women very comfortable, and the wick material traps sweat during the toughest of workouts.

What you should consider: Some purchasers stated the colors don’t match the displayed pictures and the overall fit is extra loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size workout top for the money

Just My Size Active Graphic Muscle Tank

What you need to know: This plus-size workout top has extra room for maximum comfort.

What you’ll love: Machine washable and made of 100% polyester, the hi-low hem and side vents allow easy movement and the wick jersey fabric traps moisture to keep you dry and cool.

What you should consider: Many reviewers say this plus-size workout top runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Adidas Originals Trefoil Tee

What you need to know: This plus-size workout top is great if you’re looking for a plush short sleeve.

What you’ll love: Due to its soft cotton material, you can wear this workout top around the house. The fit is true to size.

What you should consider: It needs to be hand-washed to keep the logo from peeling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

RBX Active Sleeveless Yoga Tank Top

What you need to know: At a great price, this plus-size workout top for women is 88% polyester and 22% spandex, which works for all activities.

What you’ll love: Its stylish colors match well with any pants or shorts and keeps you cool in the heat. The crew neckline and longer curved hemline are excellent for curves.

What you should consider: Some reviewers reported the color doesn’t match its description and some material is see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Champion Logo Double Dry Cotton V-Neck Tee

What you need to know: This short sleeve plus-size workout top is great for keeping you cool.

What you’ll love: Made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, it absorbs moisture and dries faster as your body heat increases.

What you should consider: Sizing may be inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

