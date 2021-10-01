Best sport sunglasses

Which sport sunglasses are best?

Glasses are a standard fashion accessory when going out on various types of occasions. However, they can serve a much bigger purpose, whether medical purposes or just protection from the sun and harmful lights. Various types of lighting can be harmful to our eyes over time, such as UV rays, blue lighting, or simply excessive bright lighting. If you’re looking for stylish yet enhanced sunglasses, the Maui Jim Ho’okipa is the top choice.

What to know before you buy sports sunglasses

Fitting

Many sports sunglasses have adjustable frames for accurate fitting, but make sure that they still fit your head if they don’t have adjustable frames. Getting sunglasses too big can cause them to slide off, and if they’re too small, they can irritate or cause pain. Sports sunglasses tend to use lightweight plastic so that they won’t be too lightweight on your face.

Lenses

The lenses of sports sunglasses can come in various colors that may correlate to specific outdoor activities. Some models have frames where you can switch out the lenses to match the current light intensity and outdoor setting.

Gray lenses are an all-around color that can be good in any bright outdoor setting, while green lenses add some contrast without interfering with color perception, which can be great for golf and baseball. Brown or dark amber lenses block a lot of blue lighting, perfect for contrast against the sky and grass when golfing, bicycling, hunting, and participating in water sports. Red or pink lenses provide a lot of contrast in cloudy conditions, ideal for hunting, skiing, water sports, and cycling. However, red or pink lenses distort color. Yellow or orange lenses are similar as they provide great contrast but distort color as well.

Visible Light Transmission

Sport sunglasses manufacturers use VLT to measure the amount of light that passes through the lens. VLT is measured in five categories ranging from zero to four. The lower the category, the less light that passes through the lens. Category zero and one are great for low light conditions, while three and four are ideal for bright conditions. Then Category two lenses are the ideal glasses for most people because it’s right in the middle.

What to look for in quality sport sunglasses

Scratch resistance

Polycarbonate and trivex lenses tend to have much more scratch resistance than glass and plastic lenses. So if you’re looking for scratch resistance just in case your glasses come in contact with pointy objects in areas such as your purse, polycarbonate and trivex lenses may be more suitable. Some manufacturers will label their glasses as scratch-resistant or mention it in the product description, so keep an eye out for that as well.

High UV Protection Level

Better quality sports sunglasses will be able to block high-energy visible radiation, which is known as blue. You can find many of these models to be labeled “Blue Blockers.” These quality glasses tend to block 100% of UV light also.

Polarized

Polarized lenses can reduce glare much better than regular lenses. These lenses are coated with a film that helps protect the eyes. Sports sunglasses with polarized lenses may be the better choice.

How much you can expect to spend on sport sunglasses

Sports sunglasses can range from $15-$150, with the cheaper sunglasses are less likely to have full protection against UV rays. The more expensive sunglasses will likely provide excellent protection, but you can find great sunglasses in the middle of the price range.

Sport sunglasses FAQ

I’m intrigued by the thought of owning a high-quality pair of sunglasses. But what if I spend a lot of money and then break them?

A. Sports sunglasses tend to have great durability and are capable of withstanding various types of harm. The high-end models commonly come with a warranty so that you don’t have a fear of breaking them and having to pay full price for them again. Look for glasses that have warranties available if that’s what you prefer.

Can I put my prescription lenses in a pair of sports sunglasses?

A. Select model sports sunglasses such as EyeLove, offer frame designs that will accommodate prescription lenses. Check the pair to make sure they’re compatible with the prescription frames you desire.

What are the best sports sunglasses to buy?

Top sports sunglasses

Maui Jim Ho’okipa

What you need to know: These polarized glasses have a non-slip nosepiece so that they won’t fall off when in use.

What you’ll love: These have 100% UV protection while blocking 99.9% of glare. It offers scratch resistance on the front and back of the lenses.

What you should consider: They’re more expensive than other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sports sunglasses for the money

Eye Love Polarized Wanderer

What you need to know: With a durable frame and 100% UV protection, these lenses are great for their price tag.

What you’ll love: The lenses are polarized and blocks UV and UB rays. They have a stylish and simple black look to them.

What you should consider: These glasses don’t fit on your head well compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses w/ Interchangeable Lenses

What you need to know: With scratch resistance and three interchangeable lenses, these glasses are versatile and durable.

What you’ll love: They come with a red, black, and yellow lens for versatility. They come with a lifetime warranty so you don’t have to worry if they break.

What you should consider: The nose piece tends to come off at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

