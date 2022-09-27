Which Adidas soccer shorts are best?

Whether you’re a casual player or your soccer club’s star, you always want to be at your best. Wearing the right clothes can go a long way in boosting your confidence and performance, and Adidas is a top athletic-wear brand to consider when shopping for new soccer gear.

Adidas shorts are always made with premium fabrics and offer excellent performance on the pitch. For example, the Adidas Men’s Tastigo 19 Shorts are popular among players because of their retro look, comfortable fit and breathable material.

What to know before you buy Adidas soccer shorts

Soccer shorts vs. other athletic shorts

Although soccer shorts can be worn to exercise or casually play other sports, it’s essential to know the difference between them and other athletic shorts. Soccer shorts typically have a more lightweight build and are designed to wick away moisture. They also primarily emphasize flexibility and mobility, so they’re cut shorter to let players move more quickly.

Size

Size is a matter of preference, as some players wear larger shorts while others like short-length shorts. However, whatever length you prefer, your shorts should have a snug fit around your waistband. Most soccer shorts also have a drawstring, so players can adjust the fit based on what they find comfortable.

Pockets

Most Adidas soccer shorts don’t have pockets, as they’re designed to provide players with superior speed and mobility. However, some do have pockets, which can be convenient if you plan on wearing them casually or for running errands. You can also wear soccer shorts with pockets to play, but you might feel slightly uncomfortable or hindered by the additional fabric.

What to look for in quality Adidas soccer shorts

Breathability

The best Adidas soccer shorts are made with polyester and incorporate Aeroready technology for maximum breathability. Aeroready technology is also excellent for wicking away sweat and moisture, letting players stay cool and dry longer. Some soccer shorts also have mesh backs for improved airflow.

Color

Soccer shorts come in nearly every color, but it’s best to wear something that suits your style or matches your club, school or team uniform. Some leagues won’t let you play unless you’re wearing the appropriate colors, so before making a purchase, check with them for any attire regulations you might be unaware of.

Split side hems

Some players prefer more traditional-style shorts with fully intact hems. However, shorts with split hems on the sides can help improve mobility and increase a player’s quickness and agility. Split hems are also more fashionable, making them ideal if you want to wear your shorts to run errands or to the gym.

Adidas PrimeGreen and PrimeBlue

Adidas is renowned for using recycled materials in manufacturing many of its products. PrimeGreen is a recycled high-performance material containing no virgin plastics, and PrimeBlue is recycled polyester made from plastics intercepted on beaches and coastal communities. Both are excellent for helping create a more sustainable future and manufacturing high-quality soccer shorts.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas soccer shorts

You can find a reliable pair of Adidas soccer shorts for $20-$30. However, if you want something with a more premium construction or design, expect to pay up to $50.

Adidas soccer shorts FAQ

What should I wear underneath my soccer shorts?

A. You can wear your regular underwear, but many players prefer to wear spandex or compression undershorts as these support the leg muscles, regulate body temperature and promote better blood circulation.

Is there a difference between men’s and women’s shorts?

A. Functionally, no. However, shorts marketed toward men are generally longer and offer a more relaxed or loose fit, while women’s shorts have a shorter cut and a tighter fit.

What are the best Adidas soccer shorts to buy?

Top Adidas soccer shorts

Adidas Men’s Tastigo 19 Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts have a timeless look and offer a comfortable standard fit.

What you’ll love: They have an elastic closure for a secure feel, a mesh back for improved ventilation and are made with lightweight polyester fabric for superior breathability and moisture absorption. Also, they’re available in 11 colors and have a drawstring for adjusting the fit.

What you should consider: They don’t have any pockets, and the lighter colors, such as white, are see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Adidas

Top Adidas soccer shorts for the money

Adidas Men’s Condivo 21 Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts have a straightforward design and a standard fit, making them ideal for casual or recreational players.

What you’ll love: They’re made with recycled PrimeBlue materials and a drawcord waistband for an adjustable fit. Aeroready technology helps wick away sweat and moisture, letting players stay cool for longer and the side hem slits provide increased mobility. Plus, they come in seven colors.

What you should consider: The fabric isn’t as tough as that of other Adidas soccer shorts, and some customers reported that they run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Women’s Condivo 20 Soccer Shorts

What you need to know: These shorts are made with quality materials and have a lightweight build, making them great for players of all skill levels.

What you’ll love: They have a stylish streetwear design, making them versatile enough to wear casually or for other physical activities. They’re made with moisture-wicking Aeroready fabric, and the front-to-back drop in length gives players increased mobility. Plus, the heat-applied three-stripes logo gives them a premium look.

What you should consider: Although they’re available in five colors, many customers complained about the white ones being too see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews.

