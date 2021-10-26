Best Adidas soccer cleats

The Adidas brand was born from sibling rivalry between brothers Rudi and Adi Dassler. They ultimately split their partnership to create two separate companies: Adidas and Puma.

Which Adidas soccer cleats are best?

You have a lot of options when shopping for soccer cleats, but the Adidas brand and its three-stripe trademark have been mainstays of the sport since their rise in the 1950s.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid just learning the sport or a seasoned pro, Adidas has a pair of soccer cleats to fit your needs. The best are the new Adidas Men’s Predator 18+ FG Soccer Cleat.

What to know before you buy Adidas soccer cleats

Soccer cleat components

Studs: The studs or cleats are often made from hard rubber or plastic. Some have a metal core so they can penetrate and grip the field surface. They come in a variety of designs and lengths specific to the type of field you’ll be playing on.

Soccer-field type

The surface you plan to play on will go far in determining the type of cleat that best suits your needs.

Firm ground: This most common field type includes grass and natural turf. These cleats tend to have longer studs, which let you better grip the field. There are also cleats made for soft-ground natural surfaces, intended to be worn on muddy fields.

If you play on multiple fields, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you need a separate pair of cleats for each. Adidas makes hybrid cleats designed for this. They’re called multi-ground soccer cleats.

What to look for in Adidas soccer cleats

Fit

You typically have three options when purchasing soccer cleats. There are men’s cleats, women’s cleats and unisex models that fit both men and women.

The main difference often comes down to width. Men’s cleats are widest, unisex are in the middle and women’s cleats tend to be more narrow.

Ankle support

Classic cleats are cut below the ankle. They tend to be made from sturdier material, but don’t have ankle support. Mid-top or high-top cut cleats, cut above the ankle, will provide that additional support.

Firmness

If you want extra support, opt for firm cleats, typically made from a synthetic material. They might require some breaking in, but they are built to last. If you’re more interested in comfort, try a cleat with a leather or knit upper.

How much you can expect to spend on Adidas soccer cleats

Adidas soccer cleats can be found for as little as $35, and these are great for kids, beginners and the casual soccer player. Mid-range cleats typically run between $75 and $150. Top-of-the-line models, with increased flexibility and arch support, cost $150 or more.

Adidas soccer cleats FAQ

Do Adidas soccer cleats run true to size?

A. It varies by model. If you are buying in the store you can try them on, but if you plan to purchase online, you should research to see if they run true to size. Some vendors have charts and tools to help you determine which of their sizes is the best fit for you.

How do I clean Adidas soccer cleats?

A. Wipe them down after use and remove any dirt or debris from the body of the shoes. Remove the laces and wash them in a washing machine, then line dry. You should not put the entire soccer cleat in the washing machine.

What are the best Adidas soccer cleats to buy?

Best of the best

Adidas Men’s Predator 18+ FG Soccer Cleat

What you need to know: This laceless soccer cleat is the latest innovative design from Adidas.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to help the player direct and control the ball. The control frame outsole supports stability and the sock liner adds a cushion that is responsive and protective under the toughest conditions.

What you should consider: Some customers note that the cleats run slightly small and it might be beneficial to go up a half-size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

Best bang for the buck

Adidas Performance Men’s Goletto VI FG Soccer Shoe

What you need to know: This budget-friendly soccer cleat is lightweight and firm. It’s ideal for beginners and casual soccer players.

What you’ll love: This simple but efficient cleat was made for stability and speed. It will support you when running and cutting. The synthetic-leather upper offers comfort for an entire game while promoting protection and durability.

What you should consider: These cleats tend to run on the narrow side and may not be the best option for those with a wider foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Performance Copa Mundial

What you need to know: First released in 1979, these cleats are a player favorite and come at a budget-friendly price.

What you’ll love: They’re made from rich, buttery soft leather, so you’ll get the feeling that your brand-new cleats are already broken in. The dual-density outsole offers additional comfort and is great for control, while the leather upper enhances your ball touch and control.

What you should consider: These cleats are designed for an entry-level or casual player, so might not be the best option for a highly competitive player.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Adidas

