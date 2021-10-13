Everything you need for your first ski trip

Ski boots are notoriously uncomfortable. To give your feet a break, unbuckle them at the bottom of the lift.

How to prepare for your first ski trip

When you’re booking your first ski trip, it’s easy to let the excitement cloud out important details, such as what gear you need and where to get it. For a lot of people, the fun part of preparing for the trip ends once the resort is chosen. Finding the right gear among the myriad products the ski market offers can be a challenge. Continue reading to learn more about what you’ll need for an excellent mountain excursion.

How to choose the right ski equipment

For your first ski trip, chances are you’re going to want to rent skis, boots and poles. Not only is this cost-effective, it also gives you the opportunity to try different shapes and sizes before purchasing your own equipment. Most shops don’t rent essentials such as goggles and helmets, so you may have to purchase these to start.

Best ski helmets

Skiing can be dangerous, and helmets are necessary for a safe, worry-free day of fun.

OutdoorMaster ski helmet

This helmet can be comfortably worn all day and provides the latest in premium cranium protection technology. The OutdoorMaster has a reinforced ABS shell and a cutting-edge EPS core for maximum shock absorption.

PHZ ski helmet

The PHZ ski helmet is lightweight, easy to adjust and comfortable. It’s also got best-in-class ventilation, which will keep your head cool and prevent your goggles from fogging up.

Best ski goggles

Goggles are no gimmick; they provide sun and wind protection and improve visibility in all weather conditions. Although the lift ride up may not require them, you’ll be thanking your goggles as the wind and snow rush by on the way down.

Oakley Flight Deck ski goggles

The Flight Deck ski goggles don’t fall short of Oakley’s well-earned reputation. Equipped with a borderless, ultra-wide lens for maximum visibility and patented fog prevention technology, these goggles have all the bells and whistles.

Wildhorn Roca ski goggles

The Roca ski goggles offer just as much technology as goggles that cost two to three times as much. Complete with magnetic lens-changing technology, triple-layered foam cushions and shatter-proof polycarbonate lenses, these goggles are the best bang for your buck.

How to choose the right ski clothing

Equipped with the latest in fabric technology, ski clothes do a lot more than look good.

Proper winter clothes will keep you warm, safe and dry in any environment.

Best base layers

When it comes to staying toasty, base layers are your best friend. If you keep your core and limbs insulated with tight, nonrestrictive clothing, you’re likely to stay warm and limber throughout the day.

Lapasa thermal underwear

This set of thermal underwear is made from 100% merino wool that will keep you warm while retaining maximum breathability. Although these are meant to be tight, they have a four-way stretch rib knit that allows for ample flexibility.

PureAthlete high performance ski socks

These ski socks have a midweight merino wool blend that wicks moisture and keeps your feet warm. Plus, they also have ski-specific features like elastic arch support and additional padding in the shin, ankle and foot.

Best ski jackets

Although you may work up a sweat while skiing, a properly insulated and protective jacket is essential to keeping you safe and dry. Even if you’re piping hot, your jacket will prevent you from getting nasty ice-crystal scrapes if you take a tumble.

Burton Covert jacket

This is a durable and comfortable jacket with loads of ski-specific features. Although this jacket is lightweight, you have plenty of opportunity to weigh it down thanks to its numerous interior and exterior pockets. The hood is large enough to wear over a helmet, and it comes in a slim cut for women.

Arc’teryx Fission SV jacket

The Fission SV provides the utmost in severe weather protection to keep you safe no matter what Mother Nature throws at you. This jacket has a Gore-Tex shell and double-taped seams to keep you completely dry without trapping moisture on the inside. The Fission SV is available in both women’s and men’s cuts.

Best ski pants

The last thing you want to do is end the day early because you’re soaking wet and cold. A good pair of ski pants will help you stay on the slopes for longer by maximizing comfort.

The North Face Freedom snow pants

Available in men’s and women’s sizes as well as a variety of designs, these pants are great for the whole family. They’re insulated with recycled materials that allow water vapor to escape while trapping heat. On top of that, they have waist and ankle gaiters to keep the snow out and a reinforced kick patch to prevent fraying over time.

Arctix Cargo snow pants

Like the Freedom pants from The North Face, these pants are also sold in women’s and men’s sizing. Although these pants are affordable, they don’t skimp on useful features such as boot gaiters, leg vents and multiple points of adjustability.

Other ski essentials

Getting ski-specific models of these common items will help ensure you stay warm throughout the day.

WindRider winter gloves

These unisex gloves are insulated and touchscreen-friendly. They’re also completely waterproof and have convenient pockets on the back for a hand warmer, ski pass or credit card.

Buff original neck gaiter

The Buff original neck gaiter is made of a thin, stretchy fabric that hugs your face, vents moisture and protects sensitive facial skin from the cold wind. Buffs can also be worn as hats or headbands, and you can use multiple for total coverage on a cold day.

