Best snowboard rack for cars

Which snowboard racks for cars are best?

Snowboarding is one of winter’s many outdoor pleasures, and one of the challenges every snowboarder faces is getting their bulky equipment to and from the mountain. Thankfully, a well-designed snowboard rack can solve this problem and get you on the slopes faster than ever. The Kuat Grip 6 Snowboard Rack is a simple, reliable solution.

What to know before you buy a snowboard rack for cars

On-board security

If you plan to take on serious terrain in your car on the way to your shredding destination, you may want to invest in a rack with enhanced traction on the padding in addition to the standard locking system. On the other hand, if you use your ski rack frequently, you should consider one that affixes to your car semi-permanently to avoid having to worry about someone taking it.

Size

Driving with a snowboard rack will decrease your gas mileage by a small amount, and increase the amount of wind noise the car creates. While these flaws pale in comparison to the benefits of a rack, ensuring you get an appropriately sized one will help mitigate the drawbacks. If you only need to transport your board, choose a rack that holds up to two snowboards.

What to look for in a quality snowboard rack for cars

Cargo flexibility

The best snowboard racks leave room for a snowboard bag as an added layer of protection. Snowboard racks with a small amount of give in their padding will be able to store things such as ski poles and shovels for larger groups or backcountry expeditions.

Ease of installation and removal

A high-quality snowboard rack can be easily installed and removed so you don’t have to lower your gas mileage driving with it on the roof when it’s not in use. The ability to quickly remove your snowboard rack means you can take it off before a snowstorm, which makes clearing the roof the next morning a lot easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a snowboard rack for cars

Entry level racks cost around $120, while higher-end models from name brands usually cost upward of $350.

Snowboard rack FAQ

Should I use a bag when transporting my snowboard with a car rack?

A. Snowboards are designed to withstand harsh elements, so an additional layer of protection isn’t necessary. However, if you are going on an extended trip or taking expensive gear through poor conditions such as freezing rain, consider adding a thin snowboard bag to your transport checklist.

Can I get a hitch-mounted snowboard rack?

A. Unfortunately, there aren’t many hitch-mounted snowboard racks on the market. However, there are snowboard rack conversion kits that attach to a hitch-mounted bike rack. If you already own a hitch-mounted rack, this may be a good route to go, but make sure the attachment is compatible with your hitch-mounted rack before purchasing.

What are the best snowboard racks for cars to buy?

Top snowboard rack for cars

Kuat Grip 6 Snowboard Rack

What you need to know: It’s made to protect your gear on the bumpiest roads, so even the most adventurous outdoors person can rely on it to keep their precious items safe.

What you’ll love: Reinforced with a powder-coated metal shell, this versatile rack can secure to four snowboards, and is easy to operate thanks to convenient slide-out loading and unloading. Plus, not only does the whole rack lock, but each side of the clamshell is coated with durable rubber to provide cushy traction. To top it all off, it’s fully lockable and has a large, glove-friendly open and close handle.

What you should consider: As a top-end model, the Kuat Grip 6 is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snowboard rack for cars for the money

Rhino Rack

What you need to know: This high-quality rack is ideal for anyone on a budget or who only needs to transport a few snowboards at once.

What you’ll love: With the capacity to lock and secure two snowboards, this rack is a great choice for couples or anyone who prefers to reserve the powder for themselves. Its smaller size and profile makes it less of a drag on your mileage, a big plus considering you’re probably going to be driving up some mountain roads. The Rhino Rack is made of heavy-duty aluminium that will maintain its integrity and avoid rust.

What you should consider: It only holds two snowboards at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thule Universal Flat Top 6 Rack

What you need to know: Thule is an industry leader, and the Universal Flat Top rack is a perfect example of the brand’s extensive experience and convenience-forward designs.

What you’ll love: This rack is incredibly easy to use from start to finish. With universal mounts, a glove-friendly push-to-open system and a single key that locks all points of entry, you’ll be able to spend less time freezing in the parking lot. Plus, its unique semi-rigid rubber lets you carry your snowboard in a bag for extra protection.

What you should consider: Some users report that the push-to-open system may temporarily freeze up in extremely cold conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

