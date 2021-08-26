Best snow scooter

Whether you choose one ski, or two or three skis, snow scooters are great ways to enjoy an activity that combines skiing and sledding.

Which snow scooters are best?

Unlike a sled where you ride while lying down or a toboggan you sit on, you ride a snow scooter while standing up. A snow scooter essentially is a wide ski with a handlebar. You turn by twisting your body and shifting your weight just as you would if you were skiing.

Most snow scooters are sturdy, weigh only a few pounds and are easy to transport. This guide will show you what you need to know when you are looking to buy one. If you are leaning toward a snow scooter that has a separate, steerable front ski, the SLHLAWWE Folding Ski Bike Snow Scooter is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a snow scooter

Riders

If you have a young child who just wants to slide downhill on a snowy day, a simple, inexpensive snow scooter is fine. If you have an older child into extreme sports and trick riding, the best choice is a well-made snow scooter with a sophisticated design.

Portability

Since every time you ride your snow scooter downhill, you need to get back to the top so you can ride again, choose a lightweight snow scooter that has a foldable handle for easier carrying.

Materials

Simple snow scooters are made of some form of polymer, plastic or resin. More sophisticated snow scooters are built with more durable aluminum alloys and carbon-fiber ski blades.

For more information, take a look at the full snow scooter buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality snow scooter

Number of skis

Single-ski snow scooter: This is the choice of beginners and casual riders. The most basic single-ski snow scooters look like a wheel-less skateboard with a vertical handlebar attached. The ski is one continuous piece of plastic.

This is the choice of beginners and casual riders. The most basic single-ski snow scooters look like a wheel-less skateboard with a vertical handlebar attached. The ski is one continuous piece of plastic. Double-ski snow scooter: This scooter type has a long ski in the back that supports the rider’s weight and a short ski in front that the rider independently steers. This snow scooter is the choice of extreme-sports fans, daredevils and trick riders because of its ability to make quick, sharp turns.

This scooter type has a long ski in the back that supports the rider’s weight and a short ski in front that the rider independently steers. This snow scooter is the choice of extreme-sports fans, daredevils and trick riders because of its ability to make quick, sharp turns. Triple-ski snow scooter: This snow scooter looks like a tricycle with skis instead of wheels. This is a safer choice for younger kids and casual riders.

Handlebars

The most basic snow scooters have a handlebar with a fixed height that can be too tall for some and too short for others. Better snow scooters have adjustable handlebars so you can match their height to yours. Adjustable handlebars also come in handy so children don’t outgrow their snow scooters.

Nonskid traction pads

Snow scooters get wet quickly, and the deck of your snow scooter will get slippery. Better snow scooters have textured nonslip pads for your feet so you can better keep your footing while shifting your weight and turning.

Lighting

Some snow scooters have a front-facing LED light that has different colors and modes so riders can make a statement as they go downhill.

Terrain

If you choose a snow scooter whose ski or skis are made of sturdy materials, you can ride it on grassy hills and sand dunes, too, as long as you keep the skis waxed. You also can ride your snow scooter like a kick scooter on pavement if you buy a conversion kit that attaches wheels to your snow scooter’s deck.

How much you can expect to spend on a snow scooter

Small, simple, plastic snow scooters cost anywhere from $30-$60. More-rugged snow scooters and double-ski models cost $70-$200 or so. Snow scooters for trick riding at snow and skate parks can cost $400 or more.

Snow scooter FAQ

What should I tell my kids before they ride their snow scooters for the first time?

A. Make sure you dress warmly, wear a helmet, be respectful of others and look out for the littlest kids.

How do you stop a snow scooter?

A. Like skis and sleds, snow scooters have no brakes. A rider who wants to stop leans their weight to the uphill side to turn the scooter to one side or the other.

What’s the best snow scooter to buy?

Top snow scooter

SLHLAWWE Folding Ski Bike Snow Scooter

What you need to know: This snow scooter has a thick aluminum frame, fine workmanship and a separate steerable front ski for total downhill control.

What you’ll love: The straight grip design of this 43-inch-long snow scooter provides superior grip and hand positioning. All the materials used in making this snow scooter are strong and shock resistant enough to be used on snow, grass or sand dunes and give it a comfortable, ergonomic feel.

What you should consider: This is a very pricey item for all but those who are dedicated to snow sports.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top snow scooter for the money

Grizzly Snow 95cm Folding Snow Scooter

What you need to know: This 37-inch-long budget snow scooter has a handle that folds flat for easy transport.

What you’ll love: This snow scooter is made from a very durable injection molded design with a cool penguin graphic. It has nonskid foot treads and a slick bottom for directional tracking and side-slip prevention. The maximum suggested weight is 220 pounds.

What you should consider: This snow scooter comes in only one size, so the handle may be too short for some and too tall for others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stiga Snow Kick Bike

What you need to know: This steerable snow bike is made from lightweight steel, aluminum and high-density polyurethane to be sturdy and durable.

What you’ll love: The handlebars are adjustable for different height preferences, can be locked in three different positions and have large, comfortable grips. The quick-fold mechanism allows this 34-inch-long snow scooter to be easily transported to and from the slopes.

What you should consider: The weight limit of this snow scooter is 110 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.