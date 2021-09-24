Best ski sock

Make sure you’re washing your socks after each use to avoid odor or microbial growth that can later harm your feet. Do not put ski socks in a dryer; the heat from a dryer can ruin a ski sock’s moisture control properties.

Which ski sock is best?

You need more than just the skis and some boots to have fun when hitting the slopes; lacking a good pair of ski socks can leave your feet feeling frozen and sore. You don’t even need to have a thick pair of ski socks; if you prefer thinner versions, you can find them without any problems.

The best pair of ski socks are the PureAthlete High-Performance Wool Ski Socks. These thick ski socks provide the best in warmth, comfort, precision fit and durability. Yet, if you prefer a thinner version, take a look at the PureAthlete Lightweight Warm Skiing Socks.

What to know before you buy ski socks

Material

The ski sock’s ability to wick away sweat and moisture is the most important differentiator between ski socks and regular socks. Synthetics and Merino wool serve this ability the best, with synthetics also helping keep blisters to a minimum. Nylon, acrylics, wool and spandex are all common materials.

Size and fit

Ski socks shouldn’t have any amount of bunching at any foot and leg area; they should fit as snuggly as possible without being restrictive. If you feel the need to readjust your ski socks while skiing, then they don’t fit properly.

Thickness

Ski resort temperatures aren’t created equally, and they can also vary depending on the conditions of any given day. That’s why ski socks come in lightweight, medium and heavyweight versions. Match your ski socks’ thickness to the temperature for maximum comfort.

What to look for in a quality ski sock

Breathability

While discussing thickness, also consider breathability. If you’re the type who sweats profusely or gets too hot too quickly, step down a thickness level for your comfort.

Durability

If you like skiing, you’ll probably want to look for ski socks that can last longer than just one season. Of course, you can always improve the maximum lifespan of your ski socks by taking proper care of them, but selecting high-quality ski socks with aspects like reinforced seams will also help your ski socks go farther.

Cushioning and arch support

Ski socks all have different levels of padding, which can improve the warmth and comfort of your feet and legs. At the same time, arch support is typically achieved with a compressed strip of stretchy material around the arch, perfect for those with fallen arches or other arch pains.

Comfort

At the end of the day, the most important keyword for your potential ski socks is “comfort.” If you aren’t comfy when wearing them, try another pair.

How much you can expect to spend on a ski sock

As ski socks are crafted to assist in avoiding complications while skiing, they cost much more than your standard pair of socks. Ski socks typically cost around $20 a pair, give or take $5. The price can also change depending on whether they come in more-than-one-pair packages, with costs typically around $10-$15 more per extra pair.

Ski sock FAQ

Does it make a difference if you wear ski socks instead of regular socks?

A. Absolutely. Ski socks don’t just provide extra warmth, extra padding and extra coverage; they also assist in keeping your feet dry instead of letting them get clammy and sweaty from the exertion of skiing. Having wet socks leads to a colder body temperature, which can be incredibly dangerous outside in the snow.

What if you just double up on regular knee-high socks instead?

A. While that would certainly provide some extra warmth and padding, you’ll still have the same non-moisture-wicking sweating problems, and you’ll also add a strong chance of blistering as the two layers of socks move around and rub against your skin.

What height should your ski socks be?

A. Generally, you’ll want your ski sock to be at least higher than your ski boot, with taller socks than that providing a little extra warmth. Taller socks also tend to have extra padding to protect your legs from being smacked by the hard materials of the ski boot.

What’s the best ski sock to buy?

Top ski sock

PureAthlete High-Performance Wool Ski Socks

What you need to know: These ski socks are top of their class in every category.

What you’ll love: Arch support and padding in the ankle, shin and sole make these some of the most comfortable ski socks available.

What you should consider: These ski socks have had a few reports of shrinkage after being washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ski sock for the money

Fox River Over-The-Calf Merino Wool Blend Snow and Ski Socks

What you need to know: Not only are these ski socks of strong quality at an affordable price, you also get a second pair.

What you’ll love: Shin protection and a padded sole combine with the wool-acrylic blend to provide protection and comfort.

What you should consider: These ski socks can be a touch on the short side, especially for the long-legged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PureAthlete Lightweight Warm Skiing Socks

What you need to know: If you prefer a thin ski sock to a thicker version, then these ski socks will be a perfect fit for you.

What you’ll love: A small amount of spandex helps ensure extra flexibility and a better fit.

What you should consider: A little bit of shrinkage is reported after washing, and the thinness of the design means it isn’t suited for the coldest ski resorts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.