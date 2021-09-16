Best kids’ snowboard boots

Air out the boots when not in use and store in a cool, dark, dry place so that they can last as long as possible. This goes for the bindings and the board as well.

WHICH KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS ARE BEST?

Snowboarding is among those wonderful sports and activities where all ages and skill levels are welcome to take to it and foster their curiosity. Young children especially, with the right equipment, can learn quickly and develop a love that may last their entire life.

The equipment, and in particular the snowboard boot, is vital to safely enjoy boarding, particularly at a younger age where discomfort or falls can deter kids. Our guide will take you through all that you should consider when shopping for kids’ snowboard boots. We also have a couple of recommendations at the end, including our top pick, the HEAD Jr. Boa 2019-2020 Snowboard Boots, which is a comfortable and stylish pair from one of the top brands in snowboarding.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS

Flexibility

Snowboard boots should allow for a kid to safely and comfortably twist, turn, and flex with their fit. They should be snug, but comfortable, with enough support that you can’t hurt your ankles from falling, but not so much that the boot feels overly stiff and rigid. The ideal kids’ snowboard boot reaches about midway up the calf, where it can provide the most support without becoming too constraining.

Warmth

Some kids may be more susceptible or influenced by the cold, so make sure they have appropriately warm boots. The outer material may be hard and should be durable and waterproof. The interior lining should be insulated to trap warm air in, while thicker footbeds will provide more warmth. Some boots may have removable liners to help regulate temperature.

Closure

Kids’ snowboard boots may be secured in a few different ways, and each has their own advantages. Some boots may feature a combination of closure systems.

Traditional laces : This common type of closure tends to be less expensive and offers a secure fit when laced tightly. However, lacing can be time consuming and it may come undone on the slopes more easily.

: This common type of closure tends to be less expensive and offers a secure fit when laced tightly. However, lacing can be time consuming and it may come undone on the slopes more easily. Velcro fasteners : This option takes less time to do up and secure, but is not as durable over time like traditional laces. Velcro may be combined with laces on some models.

: This option takes less time to do up and secure, but is not as durable over time like traditional laces. Velcro may be combined with laces on some models. BOA lacing system: This popular, hybrid system provides the security of traditional laces while taking up less time. A knob on the boot is used to tighten or loosen laces, making the process efficient and effective. These models are growing in popularity, and may come with a higher price.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN QUALITY KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS

Insoles

Most kids’ snowboard boots focus on extra padding and comfort so as not to discourage kids from enjoying their time on the mountain. Such support is especially important when walking around in the boots. This extra padding will often result in a warmer boot as well.

Soles

Kids’ may prefer boots that have deep soles on the bottom to provide better traction and support when walking through the snow. It may not be the most natural for walking with some boots, so make sure they grip well in the ice and snow.

Styles

Part of snowboarding is showing off your personality and attitude, and that stands true for kids as well as adults. As a result, some boots for kids may feature fun graphics or color patterns that are eye-catching and pleasing.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS

You can find a variety of quality kids’ snowboard boot options for between $70-$125. This range will feature popular brands as well as the flexibility and support needed for youngsters. You may want to go lower in price if you suspect your kid will grow out of the boots quickly, though.

KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS FAQ

What types of socks should my kid wear in the boots?

A. Your child should wear snow or winter socks that are thick and comfortable, and preferably handle moisture well. The socks should fit well all the way up the ankle without falling. Make sure your kid wears such socks when trying on boots so that the fit is right when they hit the slopes.

How long will a pair of snowboard boots last for my kid?

A. In terms of durability and effectiveness, kids’ snowboard boots, when properly maintained, should last a few seasons. However, your kid’s foot might grow within that time frame, which means it’s time for new boots. Some boots offer a slightly adjustable fit to accommodate for a bit of growth.

WHAT KIDS’ SNOWBOARD BOOTS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top kids’ snowboard boots

HEAD Jr. Boa 2019-2020 Snowboard Boots

Our take: These are snowboard boots that kids can secure themselves with cuffs for more comfort and extra flexibility.

What we like: They have a sports BOA lacing system that’s easier for kids to use. They offer extra-warm padding in the interior. There are no liners inside, so they’re easier to put on and take off.

What you should consider: There are no other designs to choose from, unfortunately.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top kids’ snowboard boots for the money

DC Youth Scout BOA Snowboarding Boots

Our take: These are affordable boots from a popular brand that are light and warm.

What we like: The insoles help keep moisture away and the lack of liners keeps their little feet comfortable and they’re very easy to get in and out of.

What you should consider: It does run a little small, so it’s probably wise to order a half size bigger.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

K2 Vandal Snowboard Boots

Our take: These are quality and reliable snowboarding boots for kids that will make initiation in this sport easier.

What we like: The Grows-A-Long footbed ensures that your little one will enjoy these boots for at least a few seasons.

What you should consider: The tensor on the lacing system might break if kids are not taught how to use it properly.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

