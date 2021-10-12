Best Burton snowboard jacket for men

When you spend a day out on a mountain, you need to bring a lot of gear and gadgets. The more zippered pockets your Burton snowboard jacket has, the happier you’ll be.

Which Burton snowboard jackets for men are best?

When you’re involved in a winter activity such as snowboarding, any old winter jacket won’t do. You need something that’s waterproof and keeps the snow out. It must be extra-durable and have a good fit, but also offer freedom of movement so you have a full range of motion.

For over 40 years, Burton has been dedicated to snowboarding. The company’s products represent the founder’s love for the activity. Burton Men’s Frostner Jacket, for instance, is a premium-quality snowboarding jacket that’s highly breathable, waterproof and quick-drying so you can have a better time on the slopes.

What to know before you buy a Burton snowboard jacket for men

Do I really need a snowboard jacket?

There’s a huge difference between taking a stroll in wintry weather and snowboarding. When snowboarding, you’re immersed in the elements in a volatile environment — the weather can change drastically without much warning. Because of this, you need a rugged jacket that can seal the elements out and help regulate your body temperature to keep you from getting too cold or too warm.

What makes Burton snowboard jackets so special?

Burton Snowboards was founded in 1977 in Vermont. For over 4 decades, the company has been manufacturing gear such as snowboards, gloves, backpacks and more, so they have a deep and thorough understanding of what you need. Over the years, Burton has become more than a manufacturer — it’s a community and a culture comprised of individuals who respect the planet and love what they do. As a result, many of the best products in the business are made by Burton.

What to look for in a quality Burton snowboard jacket for men

Waterproofing

Arguably the most important feature of a snowboard jacket is being waterproof. When you get wet and it seeps through your outer layer, you’ll be cold and uncomfortable for the rest of the day. A Gore-Tex jacket that’s fully seam-sealed is the best option as it means all the seams of the jacket are sealed to prevent water from sneaking in. Gore-Tex isn’t cheap, however, so this option is costly.

Insulation

How much insulation a jacket has is often a matter of personal preference. You want to be warm but not hot. Many snowboarders don’t get cold unless they’re riding the lift, so they prefer to build up or remove layers to adjust the level of insulation they have depending on the weather for the day. However, if you do tend to get cold, a snowboarding jacket with more insulation might be a better option for you.

Breathability and venting

Since snowboarding is so demanding, you’ll likely be more concerned with sweating than being cold. It’s important to look for a breathable snowboard jacket with moisture-wicking lining that’s vented.

Hood

A hood is another feature that’s a matter of personal preference. While some snowboarders never wear a hood, it’s one of those items that you’ll be happy to have on days when you need it.

Powder skirt

After your first fall, you’ll understand why a powder skirt is so important — it keeps snow from getting beneath your jacket and into your pants.

How much you can expect to spend on a Burton snowboard jacket for men

Burton Snowboard jackets are premium products; you don’t just buy a jacket, you invest in one. At the low end of the price scale, you can spend roughly $200. If you want the best the company has to offer, you’re looking at spending over $700.

Burton snowboard jacket for men FAQ

How should a snowboard jacket fit?

A. A snowboard jacket must fit snugly to keep the elements out while allowing the wearer to maintain a full range of motion for all body parts. While this may sound like an easy task, many novices get a jacket that’s a perfect fit without a base layer. When it comes time to hit the slopes and a base layer is added, suddenly the perfect jacket is remarkably restrictive.

What does Burton do to improve the sustainability of its products?

A. Burton makes sustainability a priority. The company has a three-pronged strategy to be as earth-friendly as possible.

The goal of the company is that all of its soft goods “contain only organic or recycled cotton, use recycled polyester, and apply only PFC-free durable water repellent.”

Burton is working on ways to continue to reduce its carbon emissions when it comes to the production of hard goods.

All the company’s products are packaged with recyclable materials.

What’s the best Burton snowboard jacket for men to buy?

Top Burton snowboard jacket for men

Burton Men’s Frostner Jacket

What you need to know: This is a premium waterproof snowboarding jacket that’s lightweight and offers a regular fit.

What you’ll love: The two-layer fabric used in the manufacturing of this jacket makes it waterproof yet highly breathable and quick-drying. The fully taped seams provide excellent protection from the weather, while the lining offers temperature regulation without adding bulk to the jacket. There are an abundance of zippered pockets so you can protect everything you need to bring with you.

What you should consider: This is a lighter jacket that doesn’t excel at providing warmth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Burton snowboard jacket for men for the money

Burton Men’s Covert Insulated Jacket

What you need to know: This lightweight waterproof jacket is best for the individual performing short, high-intensity activities in warmer conditions.

What you’ll love: ThermacoreECO insulation is an earth-friendly option made with over 90% recycled fibers. The removable waist gaiter can keep the cold and snow from getting close to your skin, while the contoured hood can be used with a helmet and has a rear single-pull adjustment for convenience.

What you should consider: A few consumers felt that the fit was better suited for taller people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Burton Men’s AK GORE-TEX Cyclic Jacket

What you need to know: Whether you’re out in snow or rain, this top-quality GORE-TEX jacket will keep you warm and dry.

What you’ll love: This heavy-duty snowboard jacket is rugged enough to protect you from storms on the slopes. It has reinforced side panels for added durability and the moisture-wicking lining keeps you comfortable. The underarm vents with mesh lining and the adjustable fixed hood are appreciated.

What you should consider: The price of this jacket makes it best for the serious snowboarder who has a larger budget.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

