Which anti-fog ski goggles are best?

Anti-fog ski goggles can help you make sure that you can see clearly while you’re skiing, due to the coating on the inside of the lens that keeps away any moisture buildup. These goggles come in a wide range of styles and shapes and have lenses that provide various levels of sunlight protection. OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO is a stellar pair of anti-fog ski goggles due to their extensive UV protection and switchable, anti-fog lenses.

What to know before you buy anti-fog ski goggles

Fogging

The cold lens of your ski goggles fogs up when moisture from your breath and skin comes into contact with the lens, as long as it isn’t treated with anti-fog coating. You need a good amount of space between the lens and your skin, as well as proper airflow, to reduce the likelihood of moisture collecting on the lens of your ski goggles.

If your neck warmer or ski mask is tucked underneath your ski goggles, your breath will go directly into the lens, which causes it to fog up your lens.

Anti-fog coating vs. anti-fog solution

You need a good pair of anti-fog ski goggles in order to prevent them from fogging up while you’re skiing. The anti-fog coating that keeps the moisture from accumulating is hydrophobic, meaning that it decreases surface tension and makes it harder for the water to cling to your lens. You could also spray some anti-fog solution onto traditional ski goggles with no anti-fog coating, but it’s more effective to purchase a pair of anti-fog ski goggles.

Cylindrical lenses vs. spherical lenses

Inexpensive anti-fog ski goggles have either cylindrical or spherical lenses. Cylindrical or flat lenses curve in one direction, are more susceptible to glare and are positioned closer to your face, which leads to more fog. They also might have some distortion as well as a smaller field of view.

Spherical lenses are more expensive but offer less distortion, less glare and improved peripheral vision. Since the lens has a round shape, it’s farther away from your face and is less likely to fog up.

What to look for in a quality pair of anti-fog ski goggles

Lens color

You should choose the right lens color for the brightness and conditions. Gray and dark brown lenses are best for sunny and bright days, while yellow lenses are right for low-light conditions. Reddish or rose lenses work well in virtually all conditions, so you don’t have to be concerned about switching out your goggles if you wear these lenses.

Specialized lenses

There are a few different kinds of specialized lenses, including photochromic lenses, UV-protecting lenses, mirrored lenses and polarized lenses.

Dual-pane designs

You need to avoid single-pane lenses if you want anti-fog protection. Dual-pane designs have a pocket between the two lenses to keep the inner lens warmer and reduce the chance of condensation buildup or fog.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of anti-fog ski goggles

Anti-fog ski goggles range in price from about $15-$250. Inexpensive anti-fog ski goggles vary in price from about $15-$50, while mid-range anti-fog ski goggles go for $50-$100. High-end anti-fog ski goggles cost about $100-$250.

Anti-fog ski goggles FAQ

How do I clean my anti-fog ski goggles?

A. You can clean the outside lens of anti-fog ski goggles with a goggle cloth and a gentle wiping motion to avoid damage to the mirroring or coating. You shouldn’t clean the inside lens, since it’s easy to damage the anti-fog coating.

Why are my anti-fog ski goggles still fogging up?

A. The most common cause of your anti-fog ski goggles fogging up is clogged vents. You should make sure that the vents are fairly clean and clear of any dirt and debris, so you can keep the air moving through your goggles.

How effective are anti-fog sprays?

A. Anti-fog sprays aren’t expensive and can work fairly well, but most well-constructed ski goggles have anti-fog coating. If your goggles don’t have anti-fog coating, you should upgrade to a new and better pair of ski goggles.

What are the best anti-fog ski goggles to buy?

Top anti-fog ski goggles

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO

What you need to know: This pair of frameless anti-fog ski goggles from OutdoorMaster provide the right mix of functionality and style.

What you’ll love: These OutdoorMaster anti-fog ski goggles come in 20 different colors and feature a carrying pouch and protective case, as well as UV400 protection. The frameless anti-fog lens offers an unobstructed view and can be switched out for various weather conditions.

What you should consider: The lenses of these anti-fog ski goggles scratch fairly easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-fog ski goggles for the money

OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles

What you need to know: These solid anti-fog ski goggles from OutdoorMaster are simple, affordable and meant to fit over your glasses.

What you’ll love: These OutdoorMaster anti-fog ski goggles feature a carrying pouch and several different color options. They’re designed for both adults and kids and hold up fairly well in rough conditions.

What you should consider: These goggles don’t fit very well over bigger glasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZIONOR XA Ski and Snowboard Snow Goggles

What you need to know: These anti-fog ski goggles from Zionor are sleek and durable and come with anti-fog and UV coating.

What you’ll love: These anti-fog ski goggles come in several different colors and have a bigger design that enables them to comfortably fit over smaller glasses. They have rugged, impact-resistant lenses.

What you should consider: Some consumers think that these anti-fog ski goggles are a little too big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.