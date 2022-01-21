Beginner’s guide to snowboarding: Everything you need to get started

You must have the proper insurance before snowboarding. There is a great risk of injury, and if you are traveling away from home to snowboard, you will want to procure adequate travel insurance for your trip.

What do you need to get started snowboarding?

Each winter, we have the opportunity to learn new, brilliant ways to enjoy the cold weather and snow. There are a variety of sports and activities to participate in outside this winter, but learning to snowboard is one of the most adventurous ways to spend this year’s snowy season.

Snowboarding is a professional sport and a fun, recreational pastime characterized by riding a single board on snowy mountains. However, before you hit the slopes, be sure to have the right gear to keep you warm whether you rent or buy a snowboard.

Snowboard

A snowboard is a single wide board meant to slip and slide with control on snow. They come in many sizes and colors but are all shaped similarly. Snowboards are generally made to stay attached to the user, and they are clipped in so that the feet stay planted on the board.

Wax

Wax is needed to keep your snowboard in good condition. Depending on the moisture in the air where you use and store your snowboard, you may need to wax it more often. The wax helps the board remain flexible and keeps your snowboard from drying out. Snowboard wax also helps you glide across the snow faster as it makes your snowboard slick and quick.

Snowboard bag

A snowboard bag will protect your snowboard from getting damaged while transporting or storing it. They come with padded straps and handles for comfort during use. Many are made to occupy a single snowboard. Don’t overcrowd your bag, as this could damage your snowboard.

Snow pants

A must-have for your snowboarding kit is a proper pair of snow pants. Snow pants are made especially for snow and can prevent water from getting onto your clothing underneath.

Snow boots

When you aren’t on your board, you will need snow boots to walk around with your gear. Snow boots are made specifically for the snow. They prevent melting ice against your shoes from seeping through and getting your feet wet.

Socks

Waterproof socks are essential to your snowboarding starter kit. Waterproof socks help keep your feet dry when enjoying the slopes. Pack several pairs in your bags when going on a snowboarding trip so that you can stay warm, dry and healthy each day.

Long underwear

In cold weather, long underwear can make the difference between freezing and having a good time on the mountain. Bring several pairs of long underwear and undershirts to wear beneath your clothing to stay extra warm while adventuring outside.

Gloves

Snow gloves are necessary for keeping your hands free from frostbite when out on the mountain. They are unique to regular winter gloves as they are waterproof and insulated. The lining for gloves are made to be fast-drying so that hands don’t sweat during activity.

Hat

A hat is an essential part of your snowboard kit. When you are flying down the mountain, the last thing you want to be cold is your head. Use a beanie or other winter hat when you are getting ready to snowboard for the first time.

Timberland Logo Cuffed Beanie with Pom

This quality made beanie is warm, stylish and made for winter weather. It is a one-size-fits-all hat with a pom on the top.

Neck warmer

Neck warmers are great to have when you are out on the mountain. They are circular cloth warmers that protect your neck from the wind whipping against you. You should use a neck warmer instead of a scarf during snowboarding to avoid loose ends that can catch on trees or lifts.

Earmuffs

It is easy for our ears to get cold when the winter winds are breezing over our faces. Warm your ears with earmuffs that will keep you comfortable on the slopes. Include in your snowboarder starter kit a set of ear warmers, and feel prepared for anything that comes your way.

What is the best gear to begin snowboarding?

Top snowboard for beginners

Capita Super DOA

This quality snowboard comes in several sizes and is partly made from recycled bottles. It is flexible and made for all levels of mountains.

Top wax

Hertel Wax Super HotSauce All Temperature Ski/Snowboard Wax

This snowboard wax is made for storing your snowboard in all temperatures. It is said to last three times as long as other waxes.

Top snowboard bag

High Sierra Deluxe Sleeve Snowboard Bag

This durable snowboard bag comes with comfortable padding on the handles. Its heavy-duty zipper provides easy access to your snowboard and gear.

Top snow pants

The North Face Freedom Insulated Snow Pants

These snow pants are made for men’s bodies and come in various colors. They are insulated, making them very warm for the user.

The North Face Sally Pants

This pair of women’s snow pants have a standard fit and are made for all types of weather. They are water-resistant, and the insulation uses recycled products.

Top snow boots

Columbia Men’s Fairbanks Omni-heat Ankle Boot

These boots have rubber soles and lace-up in the front. They come in several styles and are all made with Omni-Tech waterproof technology.

Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

These snow boots come in many styles, and all use Omni-Tech to avoid slipping in ice or water. They are warm and have rubber soles that prevent feet from getting wet from the snow.

Top socks for snowboarding

Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Mid Length Sock

These unisex socks are waterproof and knee-length. They are breathable and made for active use during hiking, skiing or snowboarding.

Top long underwear

Smartwool Men’s Merino 250 Baselayer Bottom

These long underwear are made for men and are stretchy for better comfort.

Hocosa of Switzerland Women’s Long Underwear

These long underwear are made with natural fibers for easier breathability.

Top snow gloves

Carhartt Waterproof Insulated Glove

These waterproof gloves, with insulation and fast-drying technology, come in several colors with separated fingers for the best grip possible while wearing them.

Isotoner Women’s Lined Glove

These stretchy gloves are warm and machine washable. They are water-resistant and have vegan leather on the palms for a better grip.

Top neck warmer

WoolX Unisex Merino Wool Neck Gaiter

This unisex wool neck warmer is affordable, comfortable and machine-washable.

Top earmuffs

180s Degrees Fleece Ear Warmers

These earmuffs are a simple, sleek design that can fit under a cozy winter hat. They are flat, snuggling against the back of the neck to sit in place on the ears.

