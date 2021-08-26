The best Prodigy disc golf equipment

While it may look the same to an inexperienced player, a Frisbee is not a good option for disc golf as it is designed for both throwing and catching while a disc golf disc is specifically engineered for throwing.

What’s the best Prodigy disc golf gear?

Just like any sport, disc golf has a range of specific equipment that an individual needs in order to play. Prodigy Disc is a trusted company that specializes in disc golf equipment. Whether you need discs, disc bags, clothing or other accessories, Prodigy can help you out.

Serious disc golf players will need a bag to carry all of their equipment. The best-of-the-best option from Prodigy is the BP-1 V3 Disc Golf Backpack. This large, durable disc bag is roomy enough for you to carry everything you need for a round of disc golf.

What to know before you buy Prodigy disc golf equipment

What is Prodigy disc?

Prodigy Disc was originally founded in 2013 by world champion disc golfers who wanted to design and manufacture “discs that would offer longer flight and improved accuracy amongst players of all skill levels and throwing power.” The attempt was so successful that the company exceeded the goals of the founders and began producing a wide range of innovative equipment, accessories and apparel. Today, Prodigy Disc is a diverse company that is able to meet all of your disc golf needs.

What type of disc golf equipment does Prodigy Disc have?

Currently, Prodigy Disc has a number of product lines that include discs, disc bags, apparel and accessories.

Prodigy Disc golf discs

The main focus of the company is the Prodigy disc golf disc. The company has an extensive line of discs that include extra speed distance drivers, distance drivers, hybrid drivers, fairway drivers, midrange discs, approach discs, putt and approach discs and mini marker discs. Discs are rated on a scale of one to seven with one being the most overstable and seven being the most understable. This allows you to quickly find the perfect disc for your needs.

Additionally, the company has a wide variety of plastics which range from 200 plastic to 750G plastic. Each type of plastic has its own special characteristics that make it stand out. In general, however, the higher the number, the more durable the plastic and the more expensive the disc.

If you’d like a Prodigy disc set, the company occasionally offers bundles which allow consumers to purchase a collection of discs at a lower price.

Prodigy Disc disc golf bag

In the beginning, you might not need a disc bag. However, as you accumulate more and more discs, you will want an easy way to bring your collection to every course. Prodigy offers a line of disc bags ranging from putter pockets that hold four discs to oversized backpacks that allow you to bring over 30 discs as well as a couple of beverages, an umbrella, towels and more.

Prodigy Disc accessories

Besides the essentials — the discs and bags — Prodigy also offers an assortment of gear for avid players. Prodigy disc golf baskets are also essential for players. Additional accessories include stickers, pins, towels, customizable hook-and-loop patches and a disc retriever for when your favorite disc lands in a water hazard or gets stuck in a tree.

Prodigy Disc apparel

If you’re a fan of Prodigy gear, you may want to advertise your appreciation of the company. Prodigy has hats, shirts, tops and outerwear that may be of interest to you as well.

How much you can expect to spend on Prodigy disc golf equipment

You can spend as little as $5 for a Prodigy microfiber cloth for keeping your discs clean or as much as $140 for Prodigy’s top-of-the-line disc bag. Discs cost roughly $20 each, but you can score big savings by purchasing discs in sets.

Prodigy disc golf equipment FAQ

Is any kind of warranty available for Prodigy disc bags?

A. While Prodigy disc bags carry a lifetime warranty to be free of defects in materials and workmanship, it doesn’t cover normal wear and tear, improper use or bags that have been altered in any way. Additionally, the warranty doesn’t cover breakdown of materials caused by cleaning products, weather or usage, and the warranty only covers the original owner.

How do I file a warranty claim?

A. If you purchased a disc bag through an authorized retailer, you must send Prodigy a copy of the original receipt or proof of purchase, detailed pictures of the defect, details of use and any other relevant information. If your claim is approved, ship your bag back to Prodigy within seven days. Customers must pay for return shipping, but Prodigy will cover the replacement bag’s shipping costs.

What’s the best Prodigy disc golf equipment to buy?

Top Prodigy disc golf equipment

Prodigy BP-1 V3 Disc Golf Backpack

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a large, spacious bag to carry all of your discs and more, this is your top option.

What you’ll love: The bag has room for over 30 discs, comes in a variety of colors and can be customized with your name. There’s room for two water bottles, an umbrella, towels and other accessories, and the durable, tear-resistant nylon is reinforced in key areas and waterproof.

What you should consider: Putting the bag together initially can be a struggle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Prodigy disc golf equipment for the money

Prodigy Disc ACE Line 3 Pack Starter Set

What you need to know: This solid set of three disc golf discs is suitable for beginners.

What you’ll love: This set includes three discs you’ll need to get started: one fairway driver, one midrange disc and one putt and approach disc. The discs are PDGA-approved, and the plastic offers a tacky grip for a wide range of weather conditions.

What you should consider: The discs included in the set may differ in color and weight from what’s depicted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Prodigy Discs Putter Pocket

What you need to know: This bag is perfect for individuals looking for a putter pocket.

What you’ll love: This disc bag is designed to hold up to four putters and can easily be carried over your shoulder or attached to any golf cart with hook-and-loop straps. Additional pockets are built in, so you can also bring a water bottle, towel or other accessories.

What you should consider: As this bag is dedicated to putters and only a few select discs, there isn’t much room for extras.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

