Where you store your racquetball racquet and the temperature of the storage is incredibly important; extreme temperatures and damp locations can ruin the strings of the racquetball racquet, making it unusable unless fixed.

Which racquetball racquet is best?

Racquetball is a sport very similar to tennis and squash, even handball, which was at its highest level of popularity in the early 1980s. It’s still a game that’s enjoyed by many players, but it can be a little difficult to track down players as well as the court needed for the game. Once those have been found, all you’ll need is a racquetball racquet. And a ball, of course.

The best racquetball racquet is the HEAD Intelligence i.165. This ultra-lightweight racquetball racquet is perfect for longer playing sessions and provides professional-grade control while upping the maximum power of your swings for those more inclined to strength over finesse.

What to know before you buy a racquetball racquet

Weight

Heavy: These racquetball racquets weigh over 185 grams. They’re perfect for newer players as the weight allows you to strike the ball with more force and give it that much more power. They are also slower to swing to give newer players a chance to improve their ball control.

Medium: This type of racquetball racquet weighs between 185 grams and 170 grams. They provide a balanced mix of strength and control, which makes them best suited for those who’ve mastered the basics and are looking to challenge themselves to improve.

Light: The lightest racquets are for the best players. You’ll need to put the most amount of energy into light racquetball racquets to give them the same power as heavier racquetball racquets and they’re the hardest to properly control due to their fast swing speeds. You can find them between 165 grams and 150 grams.

Strings

Gauge: Gauge measures the string’s thickness. The lower the gauge, the thicker the strings will be. The higher the gauge, the more the strings are meant to be used by higher skill levels of players to take advantage of the increased play thinner strings provide.

Tension: Tension measures how tightly the many strings are attached to the frame of the racquetball racquet. Higher tension provides more control over the player’s swing and thus control of the ball. Beginners should use lower tension strings until they’ve garnered a little experience.

What to look for in a quality racquetball racquet

Shape

Racquetball racquets all have the same teardrop-shaped head construction, but there are two variations to that shape: triangular and quadraform.

Triangular: Triangular heads have a smaller stringed area. They can provide tons of extra power with the trade-off of making the ball much harder to hit. Typically triangular heads should only be used for high-end players.

Triangular heads have a smaller stringed area. They can provide tons of extra power with the trade-off of making the ball much harder to hit. Typically triangular heads should only be used for high-end players. Quadraform: This is a wider head racquetball racquet. It’s the inverse of triangular heads in every way; they provide less power with an easier time of hitting the ball and are meant for those still learning or developing their game.

For more information on racquetball racquet qualities to look for, visit the racquetball racquet buying guide from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a racquetball racquet

Racquetball racquets have higher and higher price points as you continue to go up the racquetball skill level ladder and develop the need for higher-quality equipment. Beginners can find racquetball racquets for less than $50, but once you know what you’re doing, you’ll need to spend $100-$200 for the quality necessary to improve your game.

Racquetball racquet FAQ

Can you use a tennis racquet or a squash racquet to play racquetball?

A. No, but they are very similar in design. They do have key differences that affect performance though; tennis racquets have much larger heads and even longer bodies, while squash racquets use much longer handles but have similar heads to racquetball racquets.

What is the best material to use in the construction of racquetball racquet frames?

A. The best material can be a matter of debate and might come down to a player’s preference, but typically fiberglass and graphite composites are considered the best. That said, aluminum is still the most used material in racquetball racquet frames; it’s less expensive to use, and while it isn’t as durable as the other materials, it’s still recommended unless you’re trying to push your game as high as possible.

What’s the best racquetball racquet to buy?

Top racquetball racquet

HEAD Intelligence i.165

What you need to know: This is a lightweight and professional-grade racquetball racquet perfect for serious game sessions.

What you’ll love: The rigidness of the racquet overall gives the boost in power you’ve been looking for.

What you should consider: This is not a finesse-minded racquetball racquet; it is for power and power alone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top racquetball racquet for the money

Python Racquetball Intro 5000 Racquetball Racquet Series

What you need to know: The perfect entry-level racquetball racquet that can stay with you as your skills begin to grow.

What you’ll love: The low price and all-around build aspect truly lower the entrance bar for everyone, even kids.

What you should consider: With the beginner capable mindset comes a distinct lack of power shot ability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Python Racquetball Deluxe Racquetball Starter Kit Series

What you need to know: With this complete racquetball starter set, the only thing left to find is a court and a friend to play with.

What you’ll love: Three levels of quality from beginner to high level, all with different price points, mean there’s a starter kit perfect for your level of skill.

What you should consider: This racquetball racquet set doesn’t have the highest levels of durability for the beginner set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.