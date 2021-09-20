Best electric skateboard

Remember, elements such as traveling uphill or carrying extra weight like a backpack when riding can drastically decrease your battery run time.

Which electric skateboard is best?

Skateboards aren’t just for doing tricks anymore. Instead of ollies or kickflips, people are turning to electric skateboards as an emission-free method of transportation. Even the business community is taking an interest. In order to get the one that’s best for you, an electric skateboard needs to be able to support your full weight and have a long enough battery life to get you to your destination and back.

We love the reliability and ease of AZBO’s Electric Skateboard with Remote Control. For more information on this and other highly rated skateboards, read our buying guide.

What to know before you buy an electric skateboard

An electric skateboard is designed for riding, not doing tricks. Because of this, your concerns are a little different than they would be when purchasing a manual skateboard.

Weight capacity

Find a skateboard that can easily handle your weight. If you are too close to the board’s limits, you may notice a drastic decrease in its functionality.

Range

If you’re just riding for fun, the range isn’t as important a factor. However, if you have a six-mile commute and the skateboard only has a five-mile range, it’s not going to be of much use to you.

Wheel quality

The largest factor affecting riding comfort is the wheels. The better the wheels are on your electric skateboard, the smoother your ride is and, thus, the happier you will be with your purchase.

Remote

The remote is how you control your electric skateboard. Look for one that’s easy to hold (hard to accidentally drop) and responds smoothly — one that starts or stops too quickly can make you lose your balance and fall.

What to look for in a quality electric skateboard

Speed

Speed probably shouldn’t be a priority. If you’re using your electric skateboard to commute, other factors should take precedence so you can get to where you are going safely.

Incline

If your travels include inclines of any sort, make sure you purchase a board that is powerful enough to travel uphill.

Deck

You want a durable deck, of course, but just as important, you want one with a non-slip coating so you don’t slip off.

Weight

If you will be carrying your board around with you, consider getting the lightest model possible. Lugging around a 20-pound board can get tiring pretty quickly.

Water resistance

If you don’t get a water-resistant electric skateboard, the first puddle you ride through may ruin your investment.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric skateboard

Electric skateboards can start as low as $200, but look in the $400 and above range to find a more trustworthy board. If you have a sizable budget, you can spend as much as $1,600 for a reliable model that can endure heavy-duty commuting.

Electric skateboards FAQ

How hard is it to learn how to ride an electric skateboard?

A. Because you can stand in one place and let the board do the work for you (with the help of a remote control), most people find riding an electric skateboard easier than riding a manual skateboard.

What safety gear do I need when riding an electric skateboard?

A. To be safest, it is recommended that you wear a helmet, knee pads, elbow pads, and wrist guards. You also want to wear closed-toe shoes that have a good tread, so you don’t slip off the board.

What electric skateboards are best to buy?

Top electric skateboard

AZBO’s Electric Skateboard with Remote Control

Our take: A top-quality electric skateboard that includes elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards.

What we like: This durable model features an ergonomic wireless remote control for ease of riding along with an eight-ply no-slip, maple deck that can support up to 265 pounds. The unit charges within two hours and can reach a maximum speed of 17 mph.

What we dislike: This is a higher-end electric skateboard so the price may be a little steep if you’re on a budget.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Top electric skateboard for the money

Hiboy’s Electric Skateboard with Wireless Remote

Our take: A highly affordable electric skateboard with a number of features you might only expect to find on a higher priced model.

What we like: This skateboard can handle inclines up to eight degrees and can reach speeds of up to 12.4 mph. It can support a maximum of 180 pounds and travels up to 9 miles per charge under optimal conditions.

What we dislike: It’s probably a better option for kids than adults due to the weight limit.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Worth checking out

SKATEBOLT’s Electric Skateboard with Remote Controller

Our take: A fast and powerful electric skateboard that can conquer inclines as steep as 25 degrees.

What we like: This board’s average running speed is around 21 mph, but under good conditions, you may be able to reach 26 mph. The durable unit features two blinking taillights for safety and the remote has a finger ring to help prevent accidental dropping.

What we dislike: Care must be taken around puddles and in the rain as this unit doesn’t hold up well if it gets wet.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

