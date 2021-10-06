How to choose the best ice hockey puck

If you regularly play hockey, it makes sense to buy a large multipack of ice hockey pucks, as this brings down the cost per puck.

Which ice hockey pucks are best?

The right ice hockey puck can make a big difference in your game, whether you’re part of a local league or practicing just for fun. A quality hockey puck will glide smoothly across the ice but won’t slide off your stick when you want to shoot, and it won’t bounce around unnecessarily.

Learning more about the basics of hockey pucks, and what differentiates certain pucks from one another, will help you make the best choice when buying ice hockey pucks. If in doubt, select any puck that meets official NHL standards, though this won’t necessarily be the best option for all age groups or styles of play.

Ice hockey puck materials

Standard ice hockey pucks are made from vulcanized rubber which enables the puck to be strong enough to stand up to the extreme force of slap shots while still being able to slide across the ice smoothly. You can, however, buy sponge hockey pucks. These are the same size and shape as standard ice hockey pucks but made from lightweight foam. They aren’t designed for playing on ice but rather for use in the home or to practice shooting when you’re not on the ice.

Hockey puck weight and size

For the most part, different types of hockey pucks all have the same dimensions — 3 inches in diameter by 1 inch thick. This means you can count on a uniform size for hockey pucks, even if the weight varies across products.

A standard hockey puck used in all NHL, collegiate and other high-level games (as well as by lower-level hobby leagues) weighs between 5.5 and 6 ounces.

Junior hockey pucks are lighter, making them easier for players on youth teams to handle — the pucks weigh approximately 4 ounces and are usually used in official games for children under 8 years old.

Training pucks are usually heavier than standard pucks at a weight of 10 ounces. These are used in some training exercises to help players improve their shooting and handling. They also move faster, so defensive players and goalies can train and improve their reaction times.

Ice hockey pucks vs. roller hockey pucks

Our focus may be on ice hockey pucks, but it’s worth noting that these aren’t the only type of hockey pucks available. You can also buy roller hockey pucks, suitable for use in street hockey, in roller rinks and for most other iterations of hockey that aren’t played on ice rinks or ponds (excluding field hockey, which is played with a ball and a different style of stick). Roller hockey pucks — such as the Franklin Sports Street Hockey Puck — are generally fitted with bearings to help them slide smoothly across the ground.

Hockey puck color

Standard ice hockey pucks used in official games are black. The stark contrast between the black puck and the white ice make them easy for players and referees to see, even when moving at impressive speeds. Back in the ’90s, blue hockey pucks were introduced in the NHL, as they were supposed to be easier to see on smaller TV sets, but they were quickly retired after players found them difficult to see.

Youth ice hockey pucks are blue in color, but mainly to make them easy to differentiate from standard pucks at a glance. This is likely also why regular training pucks are red- or orange-colored.

You can also buy goalie training pucks, which are the same size and weight as regular ice hockey pucks but are white rather than black. These white pucks are much harder to spot on the ice, and in the air which helps improve goalies’ reaction times — if they can stop a shot with a white puck, it becomes easier to stop a similar shot made with a standard black puck.

Hockey puck FAQ

Why do hockey pucks have raised patterns around the edge?

Ice hockey pucks have a series of raised diamonds or bumps around the outside edge for one reason — to give the hockey stick something to grip onto when the puck is shot.

Do you need to freeze ice hockey pucks?

In the NHL, college hockey, and other high-level hockey leagues, pucks are always frozen prior to games. Since ice hockey pucks are made from vulcanized rubber, they have a tendency to bounce — and the warmer they are, the more they bounce. Freezing hockey pucks reduces their likelihood of flipping, bouncing and rolling. They defrost quickly, though, and need to be replaced with a new, frozen puck every few minutes. For lower-level games and when playing casually, this is often an inconvenience, so it’s not essential to freeze your ice hockey pucks.

Best ice hockey pucks

Hug Flight Hockey Pucks

This bulk option includes 50 hockey pucks and is a great choice if you play on a team and have regular training and competitions. The only inconvenience for some is that each puck comes individually wrapped in plastic.

Golden Sport Ice Hockey Pucks

Quality vulcanized rubber hockey pucks that meet the size and weight requirements for official NHL play. You get 12 in each pack at an affordable price.

Faswin 18 Pack Classic Ice Hockey Puck

This Faswin option includes a pack of 18 ice hockey pucks and three mesh bags to store and carry them in. They meet NHL size and weight standards, so they’re great for both competition and practice.

A&R Sports Training Hockey Pucks

These weighted hockey pucks weigh 10 ounces — almost twice the weight of a standard puck. The increased weight helps players develop their puck handling and shooting, as the same shots and maneuvers become easier with a lighter puck.

A&R Sports Mite Junior Ice Hockey Puck Pack

These pucks are designed for junior hockey players, weighing less than standard hockey pucks. They’re ideal for youth hockey teams or for young beginners to practice with.

