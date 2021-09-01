Best cheap hockey jerseys

Since hockey originated as an outdoor winter sport, the players would wear sweaters on the ice, and that custom has evolved into the current jerseys of today.

Which cheap hockey jersey is best?

As far as sports go, hockey isn’t cheap to play. You need equipment, and that means skates, sticks, helmets, pads, and unless you’re playing out on the street or on a frozen pond in the neighborhood, that also means booking ice time.

Hockey jerseys can get expensive, especially if you’re looking for the real deal. Whether you’re playing competitively or just a casual fan looking to support your favorite team, there are some less expensive alternatives out there you can take advantage of if you know where to look. Top pick CCM Senior 6000 Hockey Practice Jersey keeps you dry and comfortable.

What to know before you buy a cheap hockey jersey

Types of hockey jerseys

Authentic: These are jerseys that are identical in style and construction to those of a professional hockey team. They tend to be more expensive as they have professionally stitched names, logos and numbers. Authentic jerseys are much larger on the shoulder than other styles of jerseys as they need to have additional space for pads.

These are jerseys that are identical in style and construction to those of a professional hockey team. They tend to be more expensive as they have professionally stitched names, logos and numbers. Authentic jerseys are much larger on the shoulder than other styles of jerseys as they need to have additional space for pads. Replica: These are jerseys that are specifically designed for fans and are based on the look of professional hockey jerseys. These jerseys are less expensive as they don’t have the same precise stitching, nor the same reinforcement needed as authentic jerseys. They’re also smaller in size as they don’t need to be worn over padding.

These are jerseys that are specifically designed for fans and are based on the look of professional hockey jerseys. These jerseys are less expensive as they don’t have the same precise stitching, nor the same reinforcement needed as authentic jerseys. They’re also smaller in size as they don’t need to be worn over padding. Retro: These are a modern constructed jerseys with the design details of a hockey team’s previous or original style and logo. They’re often a fan favorite.

These are a modern constructed jerseys with the design details of a hockey team’s previous or original style and logo. They’re often a fan favorite. Practice: These are jerseys made with lighter materials and designed with different colors to depict the player’s designated position. These are the most cost-efficient options since they’re made with cheaper and lighter materials.

Hockey jersey sizing

Replica and practice jerseys come in sizes ranging from small to XXL in both youth and adult sizes, but authentic jerseys come only in adult men’s sizes and have an altogether different sizing system that ranges from 42-60. These jerseys are much larger than other types of jerseys, so if you’re purchasing an authentic jersey, you’ll need to size down.

What to look for in a quality cheap hockey jersey

Fabric

Hockey jerseys are made from many materials but are primarily either polyester, mesh or a combination of both. Polyester is what allows the jerseys to last a long time and makes them easy to care for. Mesh is more common with cheaper practice jerseys. The material is less sturdy but often cooler.

Durability

The better the material, the more durable the jersey. As a general rule, the most durable jerseys are authentic jerseys, while replica jerseys can last for a few seasons. Practice jerseys are the least durable but also the easiest to replace. How long these jerseys last really comes down to the level of wear and tear.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap hockey jersey

A practice jersey is the most budget-conscious option and can range from $15-$60. The other types of jerseys tend to be more expensive, with authentic versions costing upwards of $200.

Cheap hockey jersey FAQ

What makes a good cheap hockey jersey for a fan?

A. Look for the primary logo and the striping of the team’s colors on the waist, forearm or elbow. The secondary logo is usually found on the shoulder.

How much does it cost to customize your hockey jersey?

A. Many fans and players want to customize their jerseys with their name, team and number. Prices vary, but on average, you should expect to pay about $60 for those types of services.

What’s the best cheap hockey jersey?

Top cheap hockey jersey

CCM Senior 6000 Hockey Practice Jersey

What you need to know: It is made of breathable fabric, with strategically placed mesh.

What you’ll love: Knitted construction reduces snag. Articulated elbows offer a wide range of movement.

What you should consider: The sizing differs from the other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top cheap hockey jersey for the money

CCM Senior 5000 Hockey Practice Jersey

What you need to know: This practice jersey has a similar feel and style to your game day sweater with a new knitting construction and streamlined fit.

What you’ll love: This high-performance fabric at a budget-friendly price point is designed to limit snags, while the QLT Knit offers strategic perforations to optimize airflow and breathability.

What you should consider: Customers noted that the sizing on this jersey is not always consistent with other brands, so you might need to try more than one size to find your ideal fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Men’s Custom Home Authentic Pro Jersey

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an authentic hockey jersey, purchasing one in the offseason might land you the best deal.

What you’ll love: This official NHL home jersey is made with 100% polyester. The Climalite fabric wicks away sweat and moisture and includes an authentic tie-down fight strap.

What you should consider: Authentic jerseys can fluctuate in price depending on the time of year and the popularity of the team or player, so not all jerseys are always available. Purchasing while the item you want is available and on sale is a good idea.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas

