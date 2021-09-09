Lob wedges need cleaning or wiping down after every shot, as they often dig into the ground or sand when using them.

WHICH LOB WEDGE IS BEST?

Even if you drive and putt the ball successfully on the golf course, you may be having trouble lowering your score. If so, consider taking a closer look at the shots you make at the pin from 150 yards and closer, where a lot of mishits occur.

This is why so many golfers strive to learn how to use a lob wedge, a club that can help you overcome mistakes on approach shots.

Ready to improve your game? Our guide will point you in the right direction with tips on how to choose the best lob wedge for your needs. Our favorite is the Callaway JAWS MD5 Lob Wedge, which delivers an outstanding level of touch when used around the green.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A LOB WEDGE

Clubface angle

The lob wedge is one of the sharpest angle golf clubs that you can carry. It has a clubface angle between 60 and 64 degrees. Most golfers are more familiar with the pitching wedge, which has a clubface angle between 42 and 48 degrees — there’s a far sharper angle with the lob wedge.

The primary consideration with a lob wedge is the exact clubface angle that you want. You can pick among 60, 62, or 64 degrees of angle in the lob wedge.

You want to pick a lob wedge angle based on the angles of the other wedges you already own. For example, the majority of golfers want a spread of between 6 and 8 degrees between the angles of the clubs they own. So, if you already own 46- and 54-degree wedges, you may want a 60- or 62-degree lob wedge.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY LOB WEDGE

Bounce

When the lob wedge makes contact with the ground, it either digs into the turf a little bit or bounces off the ground a little bit, depending on the angle of the sole (called the bounce). A high bounce club will not dig as deeply into the ground as a mid-bounce club, for example.

Manufacturers measure the wedge’s bounce in terms of the angle of the sole of the club. Any measurement of 6 degrees or less is a low bounce club. A wedge with a bounce angle of 12 degrees or more is a high bounce club. The majority of players pick a mid-bounce lob wedge between 6 and 12 degrees in the sole.

Materials

The lob wedge club head consists primarily of steel, but you can select a shaft that’s made from graphite or steel. Graphite shafts are lighter, allowing advanced players to control the shot, while steel shafts are durable.

Grind

Grind refers to the shape of the sole. The standard measurement grind is the same across the entire sole. Certain grinds slightly change the toe or heel area to create a particular effect.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A LOB WEDGE

For a basic lob wedge, expect to pay $30-$75. Advanced players who want the ability to personalize the club and create precise spins may spend $75-$200.

LOB WEDGES FAQ

Q. Do I have to carry a lob wedge?

A. It’s completely up to you. One of the great things about golf is players can choose which clubs they carry. Golf’s rules limit the player to 14 total clubs in the bag, but some amateur players don’t abide by this rule.

Q. Are lob wedges difficult to hit?

A. It does take some practice to use this club well. Beginners may become frustrated with the lob wedge, so they may want to try pitching wedges or sand wedges first.

WHAT ARE THE BEST LOB WEDGES TO BUY?

Top lob wedge

Callaway JAWS MD5 Lob Wedge

Our take: Advanced players who are looking for the maximum level of feel from their wedge will appreciate the design of this clubface.

What we like: Because Callaway creates so many personalization options with these wedges, you’ll be able to find the perfect match.

What we dislike: It’s expensive, so beginners may want to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top lob wedge for the money

Pinemeadow Golf Lob Wedge

Our take: For those new to the game who want to try using a lob wedge for the first time, this model’s low price point is ideal.

What we like: Contains an all-steel construction, so it will last a long time. Offers a multitude of personalization choices, which is not common at this price point.

What we dislike: Will not have any appeal for the advanced player looking to shape their shots.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Lob Wedge

Our take: This club’s design is so smooth that you’ll be able to use your natural swing with outstanding results.

What we like: Golfers who are just learning to spin the ball will appreciate the design of the grooves in the clubface, which maximize spin rate.

What we dislike: Expensive. Design is a little older than others.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

