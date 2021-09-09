The best golf umbrella

Because golf umbrellas have such a large diameter, they can be awkward to carry, especially in wind. Choose a size you can comfortably handle.

Which golf umbrella is best?

When you want to stay dry on the course, a golf umbrella is a good choice. Golf umbrellas have large-diameter canopies that can accommodate two or three people, or they can protect a single golfer and their gear.

Golf umbrellas often have colorful designs, offering plenty of choices so you can match or complement your bag. They may offer UV protection and additional features like auto-open or a carrying strap.

To learn more about these impressive umbrellas, continue reading our buying guide. For golfers who want a large-coverage umbrella, our favorite model is the Procella Golf Umbrella, which has a 62-inch canopy measurement.

What to know before you buy a golf umbrella

Size

Manufacturers measure the size of the canopy of a golf umbrella across the arch of the canopy from one edge to the opposite edge. This means the listed size for the canopy is not the same as the diameter of the canopy, resulting in a slightly smaller diameter. Golf umbrellas range in size from around 52 to 68 inches.

Protective features

Beyond protecting you and your golf clubs from the rain, a golf umbrella can protect you from excessive sun, too. Some golf umbrella models have a UV-protective layer, and the manufacturer may list the SPF rating of the umbrella.

A few models have a canopy that allows some air to pass through, helping you hold the umbrella steadier in heavy wind.

Style

Golf umbrellas come in multiple color patterns, including bright colors. Some models even have golf brand names printed on them, which may or may not be something you’re looking for. If you’re using this umbrella for your morning commute, a solid color like all-black may work best.

What to look for in a quality golf umbrella

Once you’ve found some golf umbrellas that fit the size and design you want, you should consider specific design features.

Shaft

For a golf umbrella, a straight shaft works nicely, as you probably will want to slide it vertically into your golf bag. A handle with a hook (or J-shaped handle) will be awkward to carry on the golf course, so golf umbrellas rarely have a hook on the end.

Auto-open

The majority of golf umbrellas have a quick-open button, which is important in the open space on the course where heavy rain can start quickly and you have no shelter. This feature varies in its ease-of-use, but reading customer reviews can give you a good idea of how reliably you can open your umbrella in a pinch.

Durability

Because of the large size of a golf umbrella canopy, wind can quickly catch the canopy and cause damage on a cheaply built umbrella. For dealing with strong gusts of wind, look for a golf umbrella with sturdy, reinforced ribs connected to the canopy.

Carrying strap

A golf umbrella with a sturdy carrying strap on the handle is a nice feature. When you need to place the umbrella over your golf bag to protect the clubs from rain while you hit a shot, attaching the strap to the bag ensures it won’t blow away.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf umbrella

You can find inexpensive golf umbrellas for $5 to $15, but these may not be fully waterproof or very durable. Midrange umbrellas deliver good results for $15-$30 and are likely to last several seasons. Expensive golf umbrellas are $30-$50 and typically have a variety of color options and sturdy designs.

Golf umbrella FAQ

Q. Can I use a golf umbrella off the golf course?

A. Sure — and many people do. “Golf umbrella” has become a general term used to describe above-average-sized umbrellas rather than umbrellas made for golfers.

Q. Are golf umbrellas fully waterproof?

A. The majority of golf umbrellas consist of nylon with a polyurethane layer that creates a high level of water protection. Cheap umbrellas may end up leaking because the poly layer isn’t thick enough.

What are the best golf umbrellas to buy?

Top golf umbrella

Procella’s Golf Umbrella

Our take: Huge canopy at 62 inches. Extremely durable design.

What we like: Comes in multiple colors. Easy to open with a single button. Larger coverage area than most umbrellas.

What we dislike: May not keep you dry in extremely heavy rain.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top golf umbrella for money

ZOMAKE Golf Windproof Automatic Open Umbrella

Our take: Budget-priced golf umbrella that stands up to windy conditions well.

What we like: Has a 58, 62 or 68 inch canopy, so it delivers a large coverage area. Offered in multiple colors to perfectly match your daily travel style.

What we dislike: Closing this umbrella can be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

G4Free’s Automatic-Open Golf Umbrella

Our take: One of the largest golf umbrellas on the market, as it’s available in up to a 68-inch canopy.

What we like: Quick-release button allows you to open the canopy quickly. Has an SPF 50 protection rating.

What we dislike: The umbrella ribs may bend under stress.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

