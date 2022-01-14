I bought a Callaway rangefinder to see how it stacks up against more expensive models

The Callaway 300 Pro is waterproof and fog proof, so you can use it on the course no matter what kind of weather Mother Nature decides to throw at you.

In the hopes of shaving a few strokes off my golf game, I decided to test the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder and see what the fuss was all about. To check the accuracy of its measurements, I also compared its results to those of a friend’s top-of-the-line Bushnell rangefinder, which happened to cost roughly twice the 300 Pro’s current sale price of $249.99.

After trying it out, I can confidently say the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder will be a permanent addition to my golf accessories. I found it exceedingly easy to use, well-made to handle the rigors of the course, comfortable to hold and, most importantly, accurate.

What is the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder?

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is a lightweight and easy-to-use device that helps you quickly determine how much distance is left between you and the pin. It can also help you understand how far you tend to hit a ball with various clubs. Both of these are vital to improving your game.

For its relatively affordable price, the Callaway 300 Pro boasts a number of noteworthy features that make it an invaluable addition to any golfer’s toolbox. It is equipped with Pin Acquisition with Pulse Technology, which is a fancy way of saying it delivers short vibrating bursts to tell you that it has locked onto the pin so you know you’re taking the proper measurement.

Along with providing you with the true measurement for the distance between you and the pin, it determines the slope-adjusted distance and provides you with the adjusted number when applicable. It should be noted that you can turn this latter feature off, which makes it legal for tournament play.

You can also use the Callaway 300 Pro to scan the course ahead and, using its up-to-6-times zoom feature, get a good look at hazards and other obstacles that you need to be aware of.

How the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder works

The Callaway 300 Pro is a laser rangefinder, which means it uses light to determine the distance between two points. It does this by sending out a laser beam from one aperture and then measuring the amount of time it takes for the beam to reflect off the target and return to a second, receiving aperture on the device. This technology allows it to measure distances up to 1,000 yards with a +/- 1-yard accuracy.

It is very simple to use, and requires no more than pointing the rangefinder at a target, allowing it to lock on and then pressing a button to take the reading. Its ability to lock onto targets makes it a smart choice for those who tend to have shaky hands or who struggle to get consistent readings using other golf rangefinders.

What you need to know before purchasing the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder

Although the Callaway 300 Pro is very intuitive to operate, there are a couple of things to keep in mind that can help ensure you are taking accurate readings. First and foremost, make sure to take a moment and read through the setup instructions. Since the rangefinder only has two buttons, pressing them in various sequences does different things and you’ll want to get it set up in your preferred mode before taking it to the links.

Most importantly, though, is to make sure you have zeroed in on the pin before taking your measurement. Thankfully, the Pin Acquisition and Pulse Technology will make it easy to know when you have done so.

Where to buy the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder can be purchased at Callaway and Amazon.

Other products worth considering

Bushnell Pro XE Golf Laser Rangefinder

This effective, albeit expensive, rangefinder offers an impressive range from 5 to 1,300 yards and provides both tactile and visual confirmation to let you know that you have locked onto the flag.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Precision Pro NX9 Golf Rangefinder

Though its range is limited to just 600 yards, the NX9 offers a lot of bang for the buck. It automatically filters out background objects to help you more easily lock onto the pin, and is available in both slope and non-slope models.

Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.