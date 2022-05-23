What you need to play miniature golf

The preparation for a day of miniature golf is a lot like a regular golf day. You’ll likely be out in the sun and need to prepare accordingly. Unlike regular golf, it is not typical to bring your own gear. However, some courses may let you bring a putter if you prefer. All you really need is to put on your sunblock, throw on some comfortable clothes and get ready for a day of fun.

Skin protection

Spending a day outside is more fun when you protect your skin from burns and bites. Keep your sunblock handy, and bring along bug spray for any water features that may attract mosquitos. Additionally, it would be best if you protected delicate areas like the face and eyes with sunglasses or a hat.

Sunblock

If you are going to spend time out in the sun, it is best to use sunscreen. For a long activity like miniature golf, it is a necessity. You can apply sunblock at any time, but it is best to apply it before stepping outside. You should also be prepared to reapply every hour or two to ensure proper protection, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50

This sunblock has enough SPF for the body and face. It is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes before needing reapplication. Sold by Amazon

Sunglasses

Any pair of shades will be better than none, but ideally, you want a quality pair of sunglasses for a full day out playing golf. Sport-style frames are meant to stay on your face during activities, making them a top option on the mini-golf course. However, as long as your sunglasses protect you from damaging UV rays, you’ll have what you need.

Maui Jim Ho’okipa Rectangular Sunglasses

These have UV-protectant, polarized lenses and grip snuggly on the face. They are also anti-reflective and help to minimize beams of light or glare from the sun. Sold by Amazon

Bug repellant

Many miniature golf courses have water features or are near standing bodies of water. This attracts bugs like mosquitoes to your day out on the course. Bring some form of bug repellant, whether it be spray, towelettes or balm, to keep the critters from crawling all over you.

Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard Towelettes

These insect repellent pads protect you against mosquitos, deer ticks, gnats and more. They have minimal odor and leave a clean feel on the skin. Sold by Amazon

Casual clothing

For a day of mini-golf, you want to be comfortable and have a full range of motion. Your clothing should be neat. Collared shirts are preferred along with pants, shorts or skorts. Well-kept jeans are also acceptable and may be preferred in colder weather. Wear whatever is comfortable, free of holes and allows you to bend or crouch easily.

Golf shirt

While you can wear any shirt for mini-golf, golf shirts are breathable and comfortable, letting players have a full range of motion on the course. They also provide a lightweight, clean look.

Callaway Men’s Short-Sleeve Opti-Dri Golf Polo

This ventilated golf shirt has the light, comfortable feel players need. It has moisture-wicking technology allowing you to have a more breathable feel on the course. Sold by Amazon

Shorts, skorts or pants

When you are out on the course, you want your clothing to be ideal for the activity. Wear shorts, a skort or khakis to play golf all day. Jeans, pants or shorts should be loose enough to allow motion but fitted enough to stay out of the way of your swing.

PGA Tour Stretch 360 Golf Short

These shorts are comfortable, breathable and meant for a day out golfing. They have a stretch waistband and zipper closure and are machine washable. Sold by Amazon

Shoes

Golf requires a lot of walking, even on a miniature course. Wear comfortable shoes, ideally sneakers or golf-specific shoes. You can wear flat sandals to a miniature golf course, but due to the club and balls being hit, it is best to wear closed-toed shoes.

Ecco Golf Biom G3

These shoes are made for any golf course. They are comfortable and have waterproof technology to keep your feet dry while you play. Sold by Amazon

Hat

Help protect your face and neck from the sun by wearing a hat. Sun hats are a fantastic option, but a baseball hat is a great alternative as well.

Outdoor Research Sombriolet Sun Hat

This vented hat provides 50 SPF protection. It comes in many colors and has a drawstring closure to keep the hat on your head on windy days. Sold by Amazon

Personal gear

Not all miniature golf courses let you bring your own gear, but some allow personal putters on their courses. If you are working on your putting or are trying to stomp all of your mini-golf opponents, investing in a putter is an option for you.

Putter

Putters are used specifically for lightly hitting golf balls short distances into the hole. The ones provided at miniature golf courses are often worn and can negatively affect your golf game. Avoid a loss by purchasing and bringing your own putter, and give yourself a leg up on your next round of mini-golf.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2

This putter is a 2020 Newport with a 70-degree lie angle. This model has a redesigned neck for improved performance. Sold by Amazon

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews.

