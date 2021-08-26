Best women’s golf club set

Some women benefit from golf clubs designed to be smaller and lighter than men’s clubs but bigger and longer than children’s clubs.

Which women’s golf club sets are the best?

Skill level and athleticism have a lot to do with how well you play golf, but not how much you enjoy it. A good set of golf clubs help golfers at every level play their best and get the most pleasure out of playing. All golfers should choose a set of clubs that matches their skill level and has all the features they prefer.

Learn more about how to choose a women’s golf club set so you have the equipment that is right for you. If you are a petite golfer, the Aspire XD1 Womens Complete Golf Club Set is designed for women no higher than 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

What to know before you buy a women’s golf club set

Material

There are five types of clubs: woods, irons, hybrids, wedges and putters.

Woods : Woods no longer are made of wood. The name is a holdover from the days when woods were carved from tree branches. Today’s woods typically are made of a light, strong metal alloy that is hollow inside. Some call them metalwoods, but the tradition of calling these larger clubheads with longer shafts “woods” carries on. Woods are designed to launch golf balls long distances and are labeled by numbers such as 1, 3 and 5. Most women’s golf club sets have a 1 wood (also called a driver) and either a 3 wood or a 5 wood.

: Woods no longer are made of wood. The name is a holdover from the days when woods were carved from tree branches. Today’s woods typically are made of a light, strong metal alloy that is hollow inside. Some call them metalwoods, but the tradition of calling these larger clubheads with longer shafts “woods” carries on. Woods are designed to launch golf balls long distances and are labeled by numbers such as 1, 3 and 5. Most women’s golf club sets have a 1 wood (also called a driver) and either a 3 wood or a 5 wood. Irons : Irons are not made of iron. The heads are made of lightweight alloys that make the clubs easier to hit because they have bigger “sweet spots.” The faces of irons come with different angles of clubface loft to hit the ball at different heights with different trajectories. As the numbers on irons get bigger, the amount of loft increases.

: Irons are not made of iron. The heads are made of lightweight alloys that make the clubs easier to hit because they have bigger “sweet spots.” The faces of irons come with different angles of clubface loft to hit the ball at different heights with different trajectories. As the numbers on irons get bigger, the amount of loft increases. Hybrids : Hybrid golf clubs are designed to take the best from woods and irons. Made of metal, hybrids combine the more forgiving nature of hollow, larger-faced woods with the easier swing mechanics of shorter-shafted irons.

: Hybrid golf clubs are designed to take the best from woods and irons. Made of metal, hybrids combine the more forgiving nature of hollow, larger-faced woods with the easier swing mechanics of shorter-shafted irons. Wedges : Golfers use these metal clubs for the short shots around the green where strokes so often are gained or lost. Wedges have the shortest shafts and the greatest lofts for the most control in the scoring zone.

: Golfers use these metal clubs for the short shots around the green where strokes so often are gained or lost. Wedges have the shortest shafts and the greatest lofts for the most control in the scoring zone. Putters: Golfers use these metal clubs for stroking the ball into the hole. Putters come in a large variety of shapes and sizes, and there are enough choices that anyone can find a putter they like.

Club shafts

Golfers choose between shafts made of stainless steel or shafts made of graphite. Shafts come in different lengths, with different amounts of flex and different playing characteristics. Look for shafts labeled to indicate they are made for women.

What to look for in a quality women’s golf club set

Number of clubs

Women’s golf club sets have anywhere from nine to 14 clubs. Better players want full sets but beginners and casual players have a good time playing with fewer clubs, so choose which suits you best.

Shaft type

Graphite shafts are easier to swing, especially for women, kids and older players. Steel shafts cost less and are more durable.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s golf club set

Budget golf club sets for women that cost less than $300 usually are partial sets without the full complement of clubs. Midrange sets that are better built with better materials usually cost $300-$500 or so. Full sets and sets made for better players easily run $1,000 or more.

Women’s golf club set FAQ

What are the differences between men’s and women’s golf clubs?

A. The most obvious differences between men’s and women’s golf clubs are the length of the shafts and how much the clubs weigh. Women’s golf clubs typically are shorter and lighter than men’s clubs.

Why would I want a matched set of golf clubs?

A. Golf clubs have different shapes, weights and levels of shaft flexibility. When all your golf clubs have the same characteristics, you learn to rely on their consistent performance and become a better golfer in less time than if you played with a mixed set.

What’s the best women’s golf club set to buy?

Top women’s golf club set

Callaway Strata Plus Women’s Golf Set

What you need to know: This is an excellent set for the player with some experience who wants a good set of midrange clubs from a respected manufacturer of golf equipment.

What you’ll love: This set contains a driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, four irons, two wedges, a putter and three head covers. The attractive two-legged stand bag has five pockets and a comfortable carry strap.

What you should consider: This set only has 10 clubs, which is enough for the casual player but not for someone who takes the game seriously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s golf club set for the money

Wilson Golf Profile SGI Women’s Complete Golf Set

What you need to know: This golf club set is designed with lightweight graphite shafts and soft, all-weather grips made to fit smaller hands.

What you’ll love: This is a great starter set for those just taking up the game. The graphite shafts are lightweight and the perimeter weighted stainless steel irons have a low center of gravity for improved accuracy on the course. The lightweight cart bag has a padded shoulder strap, a rugged handle, three roomy pockets and a fleece-lined valuables pocket.

What you should consider: Wilson keeps the price of this golf club set down by only including nine clubs, whereas full sets include 14.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aspire XD1 Womens Complete Golf Club Set

What you need to know: This complete set is designed specifically for petite golfers shorter than 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

What you’ll love: This set includes a titanium driver, a 3 wood, one hybrid club and five irons, all with lightweight graphite shafts and ladies’ shaft flexes. This set comes with an attractive stand bag and includes a putter and three head covers.

What you should consider: This set comes in right-handed versions only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

