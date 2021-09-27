A few rounds of golf can cram all manner of oil, sweat and dirt into your putter grips, so use a soft-bristled scrub brush and a little soap and warm water. If it’s a leather grip, use only water.

Which putter grip is best?

There are far too many extenuating circumstances around the putting of a golf ball, which can mean the difference between winning a tournament and going home in shame and disgrace. Most of these are uncontrollable, but the one aspect you can control is your grip on your putter using a high-quality putter grip.

The best putter grip for many is the SuperStroke Fatso 5.0 Putter Grip. It is quite thick, making it potentially too uncomfortable for those with smaller hands, but that same thickness is what allows you to hold your putter firmly and ensure one less variable in your birdie attempting stroke.

What to know before you buy a putter grip

Material

Outside of rare and exotic materials, most putter grips are made from rubber, leather, elastomer or polyurethane/EVA foam.

Rubber: This is the common material used in putter grips and also the most inexpensive type of material. Rubber putter grips are soft with just a touch of stick to them, so your hands don’t slip. Beginner and growing golfers will do well with rubber grips.

Leather: The most expensive material type, leather is very soft and extremely durable and can be found at all levels of stickiness to match your exact preference.

Elastomer: Also known as resin, this is essentially an upgraded rubber putter grip with the same pros and cons but with a higher durability.

Polyurethane/EVA foam: This is the lightest material type. These types of putter grips are incredibly soft with enough give to let you squeeze them as tightly as you wish. They are most commonly found in oversized forms with an interior of EVA foam wrapped in a polyurethane cover.

Shape

Putter grips have three main shapes: paddle, pistol and round. For more information on grip shapes, visit the putter grip buying guide from BestReviews.

Paddle: A paddle grip is perfect for those who need a little help ensuring a proper hand alignment. It has a flat side on the front for your thumbs to rest on.

Pistol: This paddle grip starts narrow and widens near the end, resembling its namesake. This grip helps one to better position their hand on the grip.

Round: Round grips are actually the types of grips found on your woods and irons. It’s not very common for round grips to make their way over to putters, but some golfers do enjoy having a uniform group across their various clubs.

What to look for in a quality putter grip

Standard vs. oversized

When it comes to size of putter grip, there is no undersized, just standard and oversized.

Standard: The regulation-sized putter grip is between 1 and 1.33 inches in diameter. A standard grip makes it easier to control the putter’s head by having a closer grip on the club.

Oversized: Oversized grips typically find themselves used by golfers who develop wrist pains when putting. This type of grip allows a golfer to maintain their wrist position instead of shifting it. The largest grip allowed by the United States Golf Association is 1.75 inches.

Application

While it is quite possible for you to remove your old grip and apply your new one yourself, the extra cost of the various tools, adhesives and other materials you need can be much higher than going to a pro shop and paying them less than $10 to do the work for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a putter grip

Adding a putter grip to your putting club is an inexpensive purchase. You can find a solid putter grip for as little as $5 while excellent grips will only set you back around $25. You can also spend upward of $100 on an exotic material putter grip.

Putter grip FAQ

What are exotic material putter grips?

A. Possibly all kinds, and they are always fairly rare. Some examples are ostrich, salmon, snake, lizard and alligator.

Do you have to change your putter’s original grip?

A. Not at all. Most golfers change their putter grips once they wear out or if they like the putter itself but not the original grip. Others like to change the grip to match their particular sense of style.

How often does a putter require regripping?

A. If you golf regularly, then you’ll probably need to replace the grips on all your clubs around once a year. That said, putters don’t see the same use and wear and tear as your other clubs, so it’s quite possible for your putter grip to last a few years before you need to replace it.

What’s the best putter grip to buy?

Top putter grip

SuperStroke Fatso 5.0 Putter Grip

What you need to know: This is one of the thickest putter grips available at 1.67 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: Despite the thickness, this putter grip is light enough that it adds very little weight to the putter itself.

What you should consider: As it is made to be large, anyone with smaller hands will find it very uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top putter grip for the money

Karma Midsize Putter Grip

What you need to know: This is a simple, straightforward, inexpensive and comfortable putter grip.

What you’ll love: Molded textures of the putter grip help with maintaining control and it’s available in different colors.

What you should consider: The thin rubber of its construction might not be enjoyable to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flat Cat Golf Standard Putter Grip

What you need to know: A flat-edged design greatly assists in gripping the putter properly.

What you’ll love: Due to this putting grip’s unique design, you are forced to position your hands and arms on target to the hole.

What you should consider: This putting grip is admittedly a touch pricier than some will appreciate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

