Best kids’ golf shoe

The right golf shoes might just be the difference between your child liking golf and your child getting hooked on the game.

Which golf shoe for kids is best?

When buying kids’ golf shoes, knowing what your child needs may not be straightforward. You certainly want their shoes to provide a solid foundation for a fun and exciting experience that will make them look forward to their next golf session.

The right kids’ golf shoes should also help your child produce a comfortable and confident performance when golfing. The Adidas CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoe is a top-rated selection because of its focus on enhancing grip, comfort and stability.

What to know before you buy kids’ golf shoes

Spiked vs. spikeless

Your child’s golf shoes should provide grip and stability when they hit those golf balls on the course. Thanks to the cleated design, your kid has the ideal anchor to the ground with spiked shoes. On the other hand, the spikeless option features rubber nubs on the outsole that provide stability, durability and rotation. Although both types of kids’ golf shoes provide traction, spiked shoes tend to offer a better grip if your child plays in a wetter climate.

Performance

If you’ve done the hard part of getting your child hooked on golf, all of that hard work could be marred by a pair of underwhelming shoes that diminish their interest in the game. In terms of performance, the ideal kids’ golf shoes should make your child feel confident when executing their shots. Whether it’s on the tee box, fairway, sand or rough, your child’s golf shoes should be properly fitted to deliver maximum stability and reduce the chances of a foot slipping during the swing.

Comfort

Knowing that your young golfer may have to walk several miles during each game makes investing in a comfortable pair of golf shoes nonnegotiable. Additionally, the key to golfing is focusing on your technique and staying relaxed, and there is no better way to achieve that than with gear that provides comfort and prevents foot fatigue. Some comfort features in the best kids’ golf shoes include a soft footbed, cushioned insole and a perforated design.

What to look for in a quality kids’ golf shoe

Durability

The more your kid walks on the golf course, the more the soles of their shoes will wear down. Often, this may be unnoticeable until your child starts having bad golfing days due to their shoes losing grip. With spiked shoes, you can take care of this issue by getting the right replacement spikes. However, spikeless shoes don’t have this luxury, so your kid may have to retire that pair once they start losing their grip.

Fit

Kids’ golf shoes need to fit properly, so they don’t come loose during a session. When it’s time to buy your child a pair of golf shoes, pay attention to where the foot rubs. If it rubs in the toe area, it is recommended that you choose a pair with a wider overall width to offer more room in the front of the shoes.

Versatility

Even when they have their casual sneakers, it isn’t uncommon for kids to wear their golf shoes for other activities beyond golf. If you know that your child won’t solely wear their golf shoes on the golf course, you have to be intentional about your choice of golf shoes. Generally, the spikeless golf shoes are multifunctional, so they can be worn off and on the golf course, while the spiked ones are designed solely for playing golf.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ golf shoes

Kids’ golf shoes can range in price from $30 to $200. The more expensive options are usually made of genuine leather and come with the latest golf-shoe technology.

Kids’ golf shoe FAQ

Which is a better option: spiked or spikeless kids’ golf shoes?

A. It depends. Spiked golf shoes tend to provide a bit more grip and can deliver much-needed stability on wet terrain. However, they are not as versatile as spikeless golf shoes, which kids can wear outside the course.

What is the best way to measure a child’s feet to get the right fit before buying golf shoes?

A. To get your child’s feet measured properly, you can buy a measuring gauge designed for home use. The measuring gauge gives the correct length and width measurements to take to the store or use when buying online. Another helpful tip is to measure your child’s feet, both sitting and standing, because both activities alter the child’s body weight, which can cause a change in their feet size.

What’s the best kids’ golf shoe to buy?

Top kids’ golf shoe

Adidas Kids’ Jr CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This top-rated pair of shoes features a lightweight sock liner that prioritizes comfort and a BOA closure that ensures a proper fit.

What you’ll love: These shoes are slightly wider in the forefront to give all-around comfort and stability. They maintain a crucial bond between the kid’s feet and the ground regardless of the weather condition.

What you should consider: Some users wish for a wider shoe tongue to cover the entire foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas and Amazon

Top kids’ golf shoe for the money

Skechers Unisex Kid Max Mojo Golf Shoes

What you need to know: With several gorgeous colors, these affordable kids’ golf shoes are both a fashion statement and sports gear that children will find appealing when it’s time to go golfing.

What you’ll love: It is made with water-resistant materials, which is favorable for playing in wet conditions. There is also a lace-up design that ensures stability and keeps the shoes properly fitted when golfing.

What you should consider: Although these shoes are water-resistant, they are also spikeless, so they might not give the required traction on wet turf.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Puma Golf Unisex Ignite PWR Adapt Golf Shoes

What you need to know: This is a kids’ golf shoe that nicely blends comfort with stability. This is an excellent pair of golf shoes with six specially designed spikes that deliver excellent traction and responsive cushioning foam for comfort.

What you’ll love: This pair is easy to get on and off, thanks to the soft tongue section. The cleated outsoles and super responsive cushioning foam provide a solid grip.

What you should consider: These shoes come in just black and white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.