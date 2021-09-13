Best hybrid golf clubs

Hybrid golf clubs were once called rescue clubs for their ability to get the ball out of the rough more easily than irons or woods.

Which hybrid golf club is best?

For centuries, golf clubs were called woods and irons. Woods had mallet-shaped heads, and irons looked like blades. Then along came hybrid golf clubs, borrowing some of the characteristics of irons and woods while differing from both. Hybrids have heads that look like woods, only smaller. They’re lightweight and much easier to swing than long irons while also being more accurate than fairway woods.

Hybrid golf clubs have established a place in most players’ golf bags between their fairway woods and their irons. If you are looking for a customizable set of stainless steel hybrid clubs that include everything from a driving hybrid to a hybrid sand wedge, take a look at the Thomas Golf Custom Made 12 Piece Hybrid Golf Set.

What to know before you buy hybrid golf clubs

Iron/wood hybrids

This is the most popular type of hybrid golf club and the one people think of when they hear the word “hybrid.” It looks like a small wood and swings like a short iron. This means your golf ball goes high, straight and far, even when you don’t hit it in the sweet spot. Iron/wood hybrids are meant to replace the longer irons in a traditional set of golf clubs: the 2-, 3- and 4-irons.

Iron hybrids

This type of hybrid golf club extends the original concept beyond replacing the long irons to replacing your medium irons too: the 5-, 6- and 7-irons. There are even iron hybrids to replace your short irons for people who find the hybrid design easier to hit.

Loft

Hybrid clubs come in a range of loft angles. Hybrids that are made to replace long irons come with loft angles of anywhere from 15-28 degrees. Here is a simple scale that helps you convert between hybrids and irons:

Hybrids that go beyond the 6- are rare but are becoming more common.

What to look for in a quality hybrid golf club

Shaft flex

More flexible shafts are easier to swing, but the ball won’t always go straight. Stiffer shafts hit straighter shots, but only strong people can achieve fast swing speeds with them. Ladies’ hybrid golf clubs are made with very flexible shafts that work best with swing speeds of 60 mph or less. Senior hybrid golf clubs need shafts that are made for swing speeds of 60-85 mph. Most amateurs are happy with shafts designed for average swing speeds in the range of 85-100 miles per hour. Highly talented golfers have swing speeds over 100 mph and use the stiffest shafts of all.

Shaft materials

As is the case with woods and irons, metal shafts are the choice of players with high swing speeds. They are also the cheapest and most durable shaft material. Graphite shafts have more flex and are more forgiving, so they cost more too.

Adjustable weights

Better hybrid golf clubs have weights that can be adjusted and even moved around so that you can custom fit them to your unique swing.

How much you can expect to spend on hybrid golf clubs

Off-brand hybrid golf clubs can be found for $50 or less. Hybrid golf clubs from golf’s leading brand names cost anywhere from $100-$300 each.

Hybrid golf clubs FAQ

I’ve never owned a hybrid golf club. How many should I buy?

A. Clubs that are all balanced the same way are easier to hit. Most people like to start out by replacing their hard-to-hit 2-, 3- and 4-irons with 2-, 3- and 4- hybrids. When these three are from the same manufacturer, the clubface lofts will be graduated, so the distance from one to the next is consistent.

Why do some hybrid golf clubs have rails on the bottom?

A. Hybrids really excel when you have to play out of the rough. The rails on the bottom of the original hybrids made it easier for the club to cut through heavy grass. That’s how hybrids earned the name “rescue clubs.”

What’s the best hybrid golf club to buy?

Top hybrid golf club

TaylorMade M4 Hybrid Rescue Club

What you need to know: TaylorMade makes some of the world’s finest hybrid golf clubs and the graphite shafted M4 hybrid is no exception.

What you’ll love: The M4 comes in a 22 degree 4-hybrid and a 25 degree 5-hybrid in stiff, regular and ladies’ shaft flexes. The increased flexibility and distance across the face of this low-profile golf club’s speed pocket means longer, straighter, higher ball flight. The two-tone silver and black crown looks good and inspires confidence.

What you should consider: Quality golf products tend to be pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hybrid golf club for the money

Thomas Golf Custom Made for You 12 Piece Hybrid Golf Set

What you need to know: This customizable stainless steel set includes everything from a driving hybrid to a hybrid sand wedge.

What you’ll love: This set is totally customizable. Click on the yellow Customize Now button and select left or right-handed clubs, the material (steel or graphite), and flex of the shafts (everything from soft to stiff) and the grip size (standard, midsize or oversize). The low center of gravity of these hybrid golf clubs launches the ball into the air quickly.

What you should consider: If you don’t know all your specifications, click on the “choose it for me” option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Senior Women’s iDrive Full Hybrid Set

What you need to know: Take the plunge with this set of eight graphite-shafted hybrid golf clubs that have shafts with flexes that appeal to senior men too.

What you’ll love: This set of hybrid golf clubs replaces all your irons at once with a 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, 7- 8-, 9- and wedge hybrid. The lofts in this set run from 19 degrees for the 3-hybrid to 40 degrees for the hybrid wedge.

What you should consider: You can save a lot of money when you buy a set like this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

