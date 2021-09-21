Best golf rangefinder

In 2006, the United States Golf Association approved amateur golfers using laser rangefinders in casual rounds of golf. Rangefinders are still not allowed for professionals to use in the U.S. Open tournament.

Which golf rangefinder is best?

Golfers used to rely on their eyesight to determine distance and pin placement. Today, there are a host of laser-guided rangefinders that provide pinpoint measurements so that golfers can choose the right club without hesitation.

Laser rangefinders have changed the way that golf courses are navigated. Finding the right one for your game involves numerous choices. With intuitive slope and pin-seeking features, the top choice for rangefinders is the Callaway EZ Laser Rangefinder.

What to know before you buy a golf rangefinder

How accurate are the rangefinder measurements?

Some manufacturers claim that their rangefinders measure up to 1,000 yards away. Considering the longest hole on most golf courses is 500 to 600 yards and that most golfers will not hit a shot beyond 300 yards, accuracy becomes the most important consideration. Most models will be accurate to within one yard from these shorter distances. The most accurate rangefinders will measure within one-half yard.

What is magnification?

Magnification refers to seeing objects in the distance several times larger than what the human eye normally sees. Look for rangefinders that offer 5x to 7x magnification to maximize your overall focus. This will help you better align the crosshairs with the actual target. For more information about rangefinders’ optics, take a look at Best Reviews’ comprehensive summary on the best golf rangefinders.

Do I need to measure slope and elevation?

Higher-end rangefinders offer the ability to measure slope and elevation. This can be extra helpful on hilly golf courses. An uphill shot is longer than what it looks like to the human eye, just as a downhill shot is shorter. Having slope and elevation features takes the guesswork out of it.

What to look for in a quality golf rangefinder

Battery type

A rangefinder in general won’t quickly deplete its battery, but a lithium battery still outlasts an alkaline. Also, double-check if the model you are purchasing comes with a battery already provided.

Protective carrying case

There is bound to be wear and tear on your rangefinder over time. A protective case keeps your rangefinder safe from the occasional fall. Some cases are designed to be attached to your golf bag. Others can be mounted to golf carts with third-party attachments.

Target confirmation

Many models offer a physical confirmation that your target has been locked in. This is often a vibration or chime to let you know when you have connected with the target. It is a convenient reassurance.

Waterproof

While some rangefinders claim to be waterproof, the bigger issue is when water droplets impact the ability of the laser beam to reach the target. Fog, in particular, can be problematic. The issue isn’t if the finder gets wet, but whether it can see through the rain or fog to get an accurate reading.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf rangefinder

There is a broad spectrum in pricing for rangefinders that starts as low as $70 and maxes out between $250-$300. Mid-range models run $150-$175 with sufficient features.

Golf rangefinder FAQ

Are the lasers used by golf rangefinders safe?

A. Yes. The lasers are deemed Class 1 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which means they are safe under all normal conditions and not a hazard to your eyes.

Can I use a hunting rangefinder instead?

A. Golf rangefinders use “pin seeker” technology which is designed to target the golf flag. It is recommended that you use a golf rangefinder on the golf course or find one that has a dual-mode between golfing and hunting.

Are GPS phone apps as accurate as a rangefinder?

A. There are options for smartwatches and phones, but most of these apps focus solely on general distance. If you want an accurate reading of exactly how far the flagstick is from where you are standing, you can’t beat a laser rangefinder.

What’s the best golf rangefinder to buy?

Top golf rangefinder

Callaway EZ Laser Rangefinder

What you need to know: Accurate and easy to use, this rangefinder from one of the best brands in golf even measures slope.

What you’ll love: Intuitive pin-locking and slope technology, along with audible chime confirming capture, makes this rangefinder simple to manage. Magnahold feature attaches to golf cart bars. The rangefinder comes with a carrying case that attaches to a golf bag.

What you should consider: Aim directly at the flag to ensure the most accurate measurement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf rangefinder for the money

SereneLife Advanced Golf Laser Rangefinder

What you need to know: This lower-priced option has 6x magnification that is accurate within one yard.

What you’ll love: The rangefinder’s basic button design makes it simple to operate. It is lightweight and has better battery life than other similarly priced rangefinders.

What you should consider: There is no vibration or sound when the target has been locked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Precision Pro Golf NX7 Pro

What you need to know: The NX7 offers precision and comfort that allows you to lock in on your target with confidence.

What you’ll love: This rangefinder has a toggle feature between slope and non-slope modes. Accurate to within one yard with 6x magnification, it uses vibration to signal target lockdown. The rangefinder is even waterproof for difficult weather conditions.

What you should consider: The response time can be slow at times and hazard measurements vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

