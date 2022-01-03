Best golf accessory

Golf is expensive, as essential equipment such as clubs can cost well over $1,000. If you’re a beginner or working with a budget, consider buying a basic club set, balls, gloves and shoes.

Which golf accessories are best?

Golf is a gentleman’s sport, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t get competitive. Even if you’re playing casually with friends, you always want to be at your best, so it’s crucial to have the best accessories possible.

Essential accessories are a must, but others such as the Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Laser Rangefinder Pack are beloved by golfers for their premium features and the perception and swing-enhancing abilities they can provide. The more accessories at your disposal, the better your golfing experience will be.

What to know before you buy a golf accessory

How often do you play?

Having as many helpful golf accessories as possible is ideal for avid golfers. However, if you only play casually from time to time, it’s best to keep your investment low and only buy the essential accessories.

Essential golf accessories

Once you have a reliable set of golf clubs, there are a handful of crucial accessories you’ll need to golf, even if you’re just a casual player. You’ll want to make sure you have a golf glove, shoes, and towels for cleaning your clubs and wiping your hands and face.

Accessories for serious golfers

You don’t need much more than golf clubs and balls to play the game, but if you want to make your life easier when you’re out on the course and improve your skills along the way, you should invest in a few additional accessories.

The best nonessential accessories are:

Rangefinder: A device resembling a pair of binoculars, used to calculate the distance from the tee to the green. It helps players choose the right club for their shot and allows better perception.

A device resembling a pair of binoculars, used to calculate the distance from the tee to the green. It helps players choose the right club for their shot and allows better perception. Golf ball retriever: Retractable sticks used to retrieve golf balls from inaccessible areas such as water or muddy patches.

Retractable sticks used to retrieve golf balls from inaccessible areas such as water or muddy patches. Club brush: A simple brush for keeping your clubs clean and in prime playing condition.

What to look for in a quality golf accessory

Quality materials

Make sure that golf clothing, such as shoes and gloves, is made with high-quality materials to ensure longevity and optimal performance on the course. You want gloves to be water-resistant and have a palm that provides good grip even in wet weather. Shoes should be lightweight, breathable, and have plenty of cushioning in the soles for stability and comfort.

Easy storage and traveling

Golf requires a lot of movement, so if you plan on taking a lot of accessories when you play, it’s best if they’re as portable as possible and easy to store in something like a golf bag. Extra golf accessories can enhance your game, but if they’re too bulky or you have too many without a proper place to store them, they can become a burden.

Protection

While some golf accessories give you an edge while playing, some are designed to protect other equipment and yourself. Headcovers, for example, help protect your golf clubs and keep them in mint playing condition. Golf isn’t a dangerous sport by any means, but you should still be well-protected from the sun, which is where golf hats and towels come in handy.

How much you can expect to spend on a golf accessory

Gloves can cost anywhere from $20-$60, while shoes go for anywhere between $40-$200. Most other golfing accessories can be found for less than $100, but rangefinders can be expensive, with some selling for as high as $500.

Golf accessory FAQ

Are rangefinders worth the money?

A. Rangefinders are infamous for being expensive, but some golfers find that they enhance their swing considerably since they measure the distance to the green and help detect hazards. They are undoubtedly valuable, but they’re only worth the money if you use them often enough to justify the steep price.

Are spiked shoes better than those without spikes?

A. Some golfers like the traction spiked shoes provide, but others find non-spiked shoes more comfortable, so it’s ultimately a matter of preference.

What are the best golf accessories to buy?

Top golf accessory

Bushnell Tour V5 Patriot Laser Rangefinder Pack

What you need to know: This rangefinder comes with a slew of innovative features and is one of the best you’ll find for this price.

What you’ll love: It boasts state-of-the-art pin seeker technology that delivers a jolt once the target system has locked onto the flag. It features magnification up to six times, a fast-focus system for clarity enhancement, and offers a range of up to 1,300 yards.

What you should consider: Some players found it difficult to use while wearing glasses.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top golf accessory for the money

FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Glove

What you need to know: Keep your investment low and your game sharp with this high-quality bargain glove.

What you’ll love: This glove is inexpensive, but it offers the grip you need during your swing, thanks to its quality construction. It features high-end leather for superior flexibility and incorporates breathable mesh on the fingers and knuckles for comfort.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as some other gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Infinity G Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer superior comfort on the course and are perfect for both beginners and experienced golfers.

What you’ll love: They have a durable construction that’s built to last, but they’re still lightweight, breathable and offer excellent grip. They also have extra foam cushioning in the midsole and a plush sock liner for added comfort while walking.

What you should consider: Some customers report that they’re squeaky and slightly stiff.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.