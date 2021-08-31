The best sneakers for men

Sneakers became prominent American footwear during the initial years of the 20th century, growing in popularity following World War I with the advent of sports, athletics and increased leisure time.

Which men’s sneakers are best?

Comfortable shoes are an essential element of daily life, contributing to physical health and preventing injuries and chronic pain. For more than a century, sneakers have grown in popularity to become some of the most common and popular footwear for sports, exercise, physical activity and everyday use. Additionally, sneakers can be a fashion statement, tying together outfits or standing out in the crowd.

There are so many styles of sneakers that it can be a challenge finding the right fit for your needs, but with a little insight, you’re sure to get off on the right foot.

How to choose sneakers for men

Men’s sneakers come in all shapes and sizes and have been developed for all sorts of activities and lifestyles. In order to choose the right sneakers, it’s first important to determine your intended use, whether for athletics, running or casual performance.

Sports and athletics

The sneaker’s roots are in athletic performance stretching back over 100 years, and over that course of time, shoe technology has come a long way. Modern sports are practically built from the sneaker up, with Nike, Adidas, Puma and others leading the pack in performance footwear. Basketball shoes have practically become their own economy, with collectors and resellers making money on the back end of NBA All-Star-endorsed signature sneakers. Beyond the typical idea of sports footwear, corporate and small business shoemakers provide shoes for golfers, motorsports competitors, race drivers and skateboarders, too.

Running and training

When you’re off the field, training is crucial for maintaining peak performance. Cross-trainers are the most versatile sneaker, providing basic comfort, cushioning, stability and durability for workouts and light running. For the dedicated runner, modern running shoes create the optimal environment for you to harness your speed. They cater to the runner’s racing style and technique and feature some of the most state-of-the-art shoe technology.

Lifestyle

Of course, you have to have the right pair of sneakers for everyday wear — for when you’re just “kickin’ it.” At this point in fashion, nearly every footwear brand markets shoes to the average wearer, even their sport-specific lines. Nike started the modern trend when Air Jordans hit the streets in the ‘80s and rode that wave with their Air Max, Blazer, Dunk and Air Force 1 lines. The company even upended skate culture with its SB Dunk line in the early 2000s. Skate shoes, basketball shoes and runners have all been converted into lifestyle sneakers, with others joining the mix from within and outside of the culture.

Lifestyle goes beyond the athletic shoe: high-end brands and unique luxury boutiques have become some of the most popular sneakers on the streets. For those who want to make a different kind of statement, there are options that impress the high-class and everyday crowds as well.

What’s the best men’s sneaker to buy?

Best men’s basketball sneakers

Adidas Dame 7 Basketball Shoes

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is one of the most dynamic players in today’s game, and his signature sneakers reflect it. The ultra-lightweight Adidas Lightstrike midsole provides great cushioning, while the shoe’s body is breathable, flexible and supportive in all the right ways.

Sold by Adidas

Best men’s cross-training sneakers

PUMA Men’s Tazon 6 Fracture FM Cross-Trainer Shoes

This attractive and well-constructed trainer is highly effective in action — both running and training. Support and cushioning set this pair of Pumas apart from the competition, especially for the price.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s running sneakers

Saucony Men’s Kinvara 12 Running Shoe

This model is the lightest and most breathable shoe in the Saucony Kinvara line. Featuring highly responsive cushioning, a more flexible body and increased ground contact, this pair is more powerful than ever.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s soccer sneakers

Adidas Performance Men’s Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoes

They call them classics for a reason, right? The tried-and-true Sambas are one of the most popular non-cleat/indoor soccer shoes in history. They also make good everyday shoes, which is their most common modern use.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s tennis shoes

Asics Men’s Court FF2 Tennis Shoes

This tennis shoe is built for performance and comfort on the clay or off the court. Asics’ FlyteFoam midsole technology provides speed and power for peak performance. Plus, there are plenty of colorways to choose from, making them easy to match with on-court gear and streetwear alike.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s lifestyle sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Sneakers

Although technically designated a basketball shoe, the AF1 has long dominated the lifestyle scene. They’re popular among both sneakerheads and novices for their endless colorway combinations and themed designs. This particular pair comes in a traditional red and white or a more modern black with vibrant multicolored highlights.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best men’s slip-on sneakers

Toms Men’s Classic Alpargata Slip-On Shoe

Although visually similar to the familiar Toms espadrille, the Alpargata features the signature Cloudbound sole, adding more comfort, cushioning and traction. Unlike the popular Vans Classic Slip-on, the Alpargata’s insole is cushy and comfortable, making it a great alternative for long-term wear.

Sold by Amazon

Best men’s high-end casual sneakers

Johnston & Murphy Men’s Prentiss Plain-Toe Sneakers

From the time-honored provider of presidential footwear, these casual shoes are dressy enough for business-casual and low-key enough for a day of partying on the boat. Featuring a breathable and waterproof tumbled nubuck upper, these shoes are built for walking.

Sold by Macy’s

Best men’s skate sneakers

DC Men’s Kalis Vulc Mid Skate Shoe

Striking a balance of ‘90s retro style and modern performance, the latest in DC’s long line of Kalis is a no-brainer for the contemporary skater — kid or adult. After all, Tony Hawk proves that grown-ups can still shred.

Sold by Amazon

