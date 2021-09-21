Best slip-on sneakers for women

Tip: If you are a creative type, then slip-ons with a blank canvas will be a great option to consider since they can be easily drawn, painted and colored on.

Top slip-on shoes for every kind of budget and style

When you’re on the go, wearing a supportive yet comfortable sneaker is essential. And if you find shoes with laces cumbersome, then look no further than the slip-on. Originally considered a more casual fashion option, the slip-on has gained in popularity over the years and pairs well with outfits regardless of style or material. Whether you’re looking for a simple slip-on, heeled loafer or supportive slide, find the right shoes for you by browsing our full list below.

What to consider before buying slip-on sneakers

Slip-ons combine the best elements of sneakers and slippers. They will usually have a cushioned insole and a comfortable, breathable fit, which is ideal for everyday wear, athletic activities and even travel.

Design

Some slip-on designs are fashioned as loafers, which usually feature a single panel that will cover the entire foot. Some can be elastic in appearance, while others have a softer construction. They will also be flat and more lightweight in design, although some will have a slight heel. Mock sneakers look similar to traditional types, but with the laces being replaced with stretchy material or elastic bands. Some may also have permanent laces sewn into the panel that aren’t adjustable.

Style

The most important thing to consider when choosing a slip-on style is how and where you will want to wear them. Activities such as daily errand running will require a shoe with a supportive sole, so that your feet don’t grow tired easily from constant walking. If you find yourself spending most of your time at the gym, then an athleisure pair that is specifically designed for low- or high-impact activity will be a better fit. For those who spend their workday on their feet, a slip-on with versatility in style and extra support will work best.

Color

Based on trends and seasons, shoes will vary in colors and styles. Neutral colors are popular right now, but you can easily find many different colors or patterns available for purchase if you want to make more of a statement.

What’re the best slip-on sneakers for women?

Top slip-on sneakers for women

Dr. Scholl’s Madison DG Slip-on Sneaker

A top-rated brand and shoe, this sneaker features an innovative insole technology that curves to the unique anatomy of your feet. The rubber sidewalls are super supportive and comfortable, while the printed upper fabric is designed with two multipurpose gore panels. Available in a wide variety of patterns and colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best classic design

Women’s Vans Classic Slip Canvas Slip-on Sneakers

These trainers have a full canvas upper that features the classic Vans logo on the tongue. The synthetic sole offers just enough comfort but can wear down over time. The waffle pattern tread is fairly slip-resistant and can be ordered in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

Best luxury design

Sam Edelman Women’s Linnie Classic Mule

Even if you prefer to include more high-end brands in your closet, this pair of genuine Nappa leather loafers is also a great addition at a more affordable price. Available in four colors, the outer layer also features a nice hardware buckle design that is both minimalistic and chic.

Sold by Amazon

Best versatile design

Women’s Converse Chuck Taylor Shoreline Slip-on Shoes

Over the years, Chuck Taylors have become synonymous with sneakers, and for good reason. You can dress up or dress down any pair with ease and still have the support and comfort of a traditional shoe. These shoes offer a snug fit thanks to their elastic back and padded footbed.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best eco-friendly design

Toms Women’s Avalon Slip-On

If you are worried about how certain brands source the material used in their products, then Toms’ eco-friendly and cruelty-free shoe selection is a step in the right direction. This pair is completely vegan and helps support others in need who aren’t able to afford their own shoes — a long-standing staple of the brand for years. Its elastic “v” feature also makes it easy to slip the shoe on and off when in a hurry.

Sold by Amazon

Best cushioned design

Ugg Bren Slip-on Sneaker

Featuring a cotton mesh upper layer, these sneakers are both breathable and cozy; the breezy and casual design offers additional high performance and durability. The cushioned insole is measured directly from the low-top of the arch, ensuring the right amount of comfort will be experienced when walking. Available in a variety of pastel and neutral shades.

Sold by Amazon

Best arch-support design

Softwalk Westport Loafer

This pair can easily be styled with a pair of jeans or a dress. The slightly elevated rubber wedge offers additional arch support for those who need a bit more stability when standing or walking. These ultra-comfy slip-ons also feature a cushioned footbed that will help save your feet during your next trip.

Sold by Amazon

Best running design

Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes

Slide into a whole new you with these running-inspired slip-ons. The useful laceless closure creates a clean look and design and is also made from 50% recycled content. The soft cushioning will keep your feet comfortable for long periods of time when you find yourself on your feet longer than anticipated.

Sold by Adidas

Best walking design

Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

You will rediscover your joy for walking all over again when you try out a pair of these shoes — your feet will be completely comfortable and supported thanks to the responsive parametric cushioned 5Gen midsole. The slip-on style features different solid-colored fabrics that are made of air mesh, which allows for optimal cooling effects and breathability. The lightweight sock liner also adapts to your foot as you walk.

Sold by Amazon

Best breathable design

Ugg Women’s Sammy Sneakers

Uniquely knitted and designed to be light and breezy for movement, regardless of what you’re wearing, this pair of sneakers will be a great comfortable accent to any outfit. The innovative skate silhouette is weightless and extremely breathable. This particular product will help support women with the help of the HERproject initiative, which aims to educate and support women in the workplace.

Sold by Macy’s

Best waterproof design

Blondo Gracie Waterproof Sneaker

When running out the door, you’ll want to find a style that can easily be put on and be taken off at the end of your day. Designed with a waterproof-treated suede upper and rubber sole, this trendy option is available in four neutral colors. The cushioned footbed gets top marks; however, the sole doesn’t offer much arch support.

Sold by Amazon

Best backless design

Easy Spirit Women’s Tourguide Mule

Featuring a similar construction to the brand’s iconic Traveltime shoe, these clogs are easy to slip on and off due to their convenient mule style. Their detachable sock liners efficiently absorb shock and are considered to be orthotic-friendly. Offers excellent arch support for all-day comfort as well as a wide range of sizes and widths. The upper leather material can be spot cleaned or machine washed.

Sold by Macy’s

Best heeled design

Nine West Renny Women’s Block Heel Mules

Elevate any outfit with these faux leather heeled slip-ons. Featuring a 3-inch heel and chic pointed toe, these shoes offer a stylish and sophisticated design for anyone who wants to add a pair to their current closet lineup. Can be paired with a casual look or dressed up for a night out with friends or family.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best flat design

Steve Madden Women’s Coulter Skate Shoe

Offering a different take on the skater silhouette, this slip-on is nicely designed as a cross between sporty and casual. A sneaker must-have, this two-tone pair features a comfortable suede upper and classic cured sole that keeps feet well supported. The stretchy elastic gores offer an extra dose of comfort thanks to its snug fit.

Sold by Amazon

