Best shoes for fall music festivals

Which shoes are best for fall music festivals?

Fall music festivals can be either indoors or outdoors. Many festivals are all-day events, but some can go on for multiple days. If you’re planning to attend a music festival this fall, you need the right footwear. The best pair of shoes is sturdy, flexible, comfortable and breathable enough to protect your feet, no matter how long you wear them.

Best fall music festival shoes for men

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Stretch Loafer Shoes

These comfortable fabric shoes come in multiple colors to suit your style. Each pair has a soft cloth lining, a removable memory foam insole that provides padding for your feet and is extremely lightweight. This makes them perfect for all-day or multi-day wear, especially for festivals on solid or level ground. They run a little small, so you may need to size up.

Wolverine Men’s Overpass Insulated Work Boot

For outdoor festivals and other activities this fall or winter, these waterproof boots are durable, well-insulated and comfortable right out of the box. This makes them ideal for wet, chilly days and all-day use. Plus, they’re designed to contour to your foot for maximum comfort and support. On the heftier side, these boots make for good work shoes as well.

Vans Old Skool Unisex Low-Top Trainers

Where these shoes excel is in style and breathability. They’re designed to be flexible and are comfortable enough for fall events that last several hours or so. However, they don’t offer much arch support, so it may be necessary to get extra padding if you plan to wear them for longer events.

Skecher’s Men’s Expected Avillo Moccasin

If you’re looking for a pair of casual slip-on shoes with a relaxed fit, these are the ones for you. These shoes are extra-wide and have cushioned memory foam for optimal comfort. Whether you’re walking, standing, driving or participating in other activities, these shoes are an easy pick. Plus, they dry quickly, which makes them practical for wet fall days.

Skechers Go Max-Athletic Air Mesh Slip-On Walking Shoe

Designed for athletic walking and all-day wear, these lightweight shoes are impact-absorbent, provide stability and are highly comfortable with maximum cushioning. These fall shoes are easy to slip on and off, hold up under wear and tear and in most cases, run true to size.

Best fall music festival shoes for women

DREAM PAIRS Women’s Platform Wedge Sneakers

Offered in multiple solid colors, these platform wedges for women are surprisingly breathable with enough stretch to provide a customized fit for your foot. These shoes are comfortable during fall and stylish with a side zipper closure and low heel.

STQ Loafers for Women

With memory foam and a flexible shape for optimal comfort, these slip-on shoes are convenient, practical and lightweight. They’re also versatile for indoor and outdoor use. The rubber outsole adds durability and traction to what’s already a solid pair of fall shoes.

Blowfish Malibu Women’s Balla Wedge Sandal

Combining the freedom of sandals with a unique style and a stacked wedge heel, these shoes are a must for warm fall days and fun outdoor events. Made from synthetic leather, each pair of sandals has an eye-catching design that’s slightly unique from the rest. Plus, they’re durable and comfortable, even after wearing them all day long.

Concept 3 by Skechers Women’s Beyond Fresh Lace-Up Sneaker

Made with comfort, support and fashion in mind, these casual sneakers have a shock-absorbent midsole, rubber toe bumper and a memory foam insole for arch support. They’re lightweight and comfortable enough for nearly any activity.

Best fall music festival shoes for children

Mishansha Anti-Slip Sneakers for Kids

Offered in multiple cool colors for boys and girls, these sturdy shoes are suitable for walking, hiking, running and other outdoor activities. Plus, they’re easy to put on and take off for kids who can’t sit still. With breathable material and an anti-slip sole, these shoes are essential for fall.

Teva Unisex Tirra Sport Sandal

With options for kids up to 12 years old, these sandals have an adjustable, unisex fit. They’re perfect for highly active kids to wear on warmer fall days. They may run large, so consider sizing down.

Under Armour Pursuit 2 Kids’ Sneakers

These lightweight shoes are made for little kids who love to run, walk, climb and play all day long. They offer ample arch support and cushioning, are durable and quite breathable.

Merrell Jungle Moc Kids Moccasin

For kids up to middle school, these padded slip-on shoes are comfortable, convenient and durable. Plus, they’re warm and offer traction when worn outside. They’re best for kids with wider feet.

Fall music festival tips

No matter how fun and exciting they are, music festivals that last several days can still be exhausting. This is especially true for people who go without the right accessories or a solid plan on keeping up with the high energy of the festival. Getting the right pair of fall shoes is a good start, but there are a few other things to keep in mind as you get ready to go. Here are some tips on making the most out of your fall music festival.

Unless you plan on attending the festival for only a few hours, you may need to bring a sturdy backpack to carry your essentials. Theft can happen, so choose a backpack that has plenty of secure or hidden pockets for your valuables.

Bring some basic supplies for personal hygiene, such as a toothbrush, toothpaste and hand sanitizer. Check out this article for a guide to choosing the best hand sanitizer. Also grab a small roll of toilet paper in case the public restroom is out of stock.

Stock up on energy bars and a refillable water bottle or two. Music festivals can be intense, so the last thing you want is to be low on energy or dehydrated.

Check the weather report and pack accordingly. If it’s going to be sunny, bring plenty of sunscreen. If it might rain, pack a spare set of clothes and a rain jacket.

For overnight festivals, bring earplugs and layers to keep you warm at night.

