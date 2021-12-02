Best Nike shoes for kids

Nike shoes can be great for casual wear as well as when playing sports.

Which Nike shoe for kids are best?

Nike has a reputation for being one of the top brands for various types of shoes, especially sport shoes. Whether cleats, basketball shoes, sandals or tennis shoes, Nike makes some of the best footwear with the highest quality.

It is crucial to have your kid wear the proper type of Nike shoe if they’re an athlete, as improperly fitting shoes can result in injury such as tripping and sprained ankles. If you’re looking for Nike shoes that feature the latest look and have great cushioning, the Nike Kids Air Max 270 Extreme is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Nike shoes for kids

Low vs. mid vs. high

There are three main styles of tops for shoes: low tops, mid top and high tops. Low tops are shoes that only go up to the ankle bone, providing the lightest feel and allowing you to show off your socks and pants style more. Mid-top shoes are built up to around the middle of the ankle bone or slightly above it, being slightly higher than low tops. Mid is a common style to go with because they aren’t too low nor too high, and can be versatile with various stock styles and pants cuts. High-top shoes are typically the heaviest out of the three styles but provide the most ankle support. The type of shoe you choose depends on your kid’s style or if they play a specific sport.

Sports

If a kid is looking for Nike shoes to play sports in, there are certain styles and features that may be beneficial or a detriment to the specific sport. If they play football, they may need low- or high-top sneakers, depending if they prefer speed or ankle support more. If a child plays basketball, they may want a sneaker with special gel, air or extra foam cushioning to provide support running up and down the court.

If your child doesn’t play sports and isn’t that active, a more basic shoe may be more suitable. Keep in mind that not every athletic shoe can be worn regularly throughout the school day, such as football, soccer and baseball cleats.

What to look for in a quality Nike shoe for kids

Straps

Whether or not your child plays sports, straps can help keep the Nike shoe more secure so there is minimal movement inside of the shoe, which can help reduce slippage and tripping. Some straps aren’t even adjustable because they’re solely meant for style.

Cushioning

Many traditional Nike shoes have minimal cushioning and can be heavy. This can be a problem for a child who has to walk throughout school all day, have recess and possibly play sports. Not having the proper cushioning, especially for a child, can cause stress on the foot and can cause heel or upper feet pain and worst case scenario, stress fractures. If your kid prefers a shoe that doesn’t have much cushioning, purchase cushion/gel insoles.

Flexibility

It can’t be emphasized enough how important comfort is, especially for kids who are still growing and are highly active throughout the day. Some Nike shoes can be stiff and can’t bend toward the front of the shoe, which isn’t the best for running. Flexible shoes such as the Flyknits or Flex series can provide great flexibility when your kid wants shoes with more bending ability and better breathability.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike shoe for kids

Whether it’s for adults or kids, Nike shoes will always be on the more high-priced side. You’ll find Nike shoes for kids in the $50-$200 range. Shoes in the $50-$100 range are older generation shoes or shoes that may provide less cushioning and flexibility than the more modern shoe designs. Shoes in the $100-150 range have some high-end features such as straps, air cushioning and extra laces. Shoes in the $150-$200 range may have the latest shoe tech, such as lightweight materials, exotic colors, no laces or limited-edition styles.

Nike shoe for kids FAQ

Do Nike shoes run wide?

A. Nike shoes don’t run wide, as they tend to fit more true to size. If your child’s feet are on the wide side, look for Nike shoes that are labeled wide (W) as those are designed for people with wider than average feet.

Are Nike shoes heavy?

A. Nike shoes can be heavy but there are many models that are extremely light and great for races and other activities that require speed. If you’re looking for lighter shoes, opt for knitted materials in a Nike shoe; if you’re looking for heavier shoes, leather Nike shoes tend to be on the heavier side.

What’s the best Nike shoe for kids to buy?

Top Nike shoe for kids

Nike Kids Air Max 270 Extreme

What you need to know: The Air Max series is one of the most popular Nike shoes today.

What you’ll love: The air cushion on the heel offers a great bounce when walking or running and is very comfortable. The fabrics in these shoes are some of the lightest and breathable Nike uses.

What you should consider: These have a high-end price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike shoe for kids for the money

Nike Unisex Team Hustle

What you need to know: These basketball shoes are very light for its price and can be worn casually or during a game.

What you’ll love: There are a variety of colors to choose from so your child can pick one that suits their style. The shoes come with a unique tongue on the front and a secure middle strap for when the basketball game gets serious.

What you should consider: The shoe may be too low for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Court Borough

What you need to know: Featuring one of the most classic Nike designs, these shoes are stylish.

What you’ll love: The ankle and tongue area feature extra padding and a strap for comfort and style. The rubber sole is great for walking in different terrains.

What you should consider: It is heavier than many Nike shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

