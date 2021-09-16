Best men’s soccer cleats

If you often carry your soccer shoes in an athletic bag, remove them periodically so they can air out.

Which men’s soccer cleats are the best?

As a soccer player, you need a shoe that gives your feet a precise feel on the ball. You can’t use your hands in soccer, so the best soccer players need great shoes.

An inflexible shoe makes it difficult to control the ball. You want a soccer cleat that allows you to pass the ball accurately with your feet while also spinning the ball as desired. The Adidas Men’s Copa 19.1 FG Soccer Cleats are our top choice for serious players who need excellent performance.

What to know before you buy men’s soccer cleats

Classic

The classic design has a low cut on the top of the shoe where the fabric on the shoe sits below the ankle. This allows significant freedom of movement for the foot, so the player can control the ball.

A classic cut in the shoe doesn’t provide much support for the ankle, however, meaning it doesn’t give protection from sprains or from contact with another player’s foot.

High-top

A high-top soccer cleat looks a lot like a high-top basketball shoe, where the collar on the shoe extends above the ankle. This design is good for players who regularly suffer from ankle twists, as the shoe’s fabric provides support in that area.

However, some players dislike the way high-top shoes feel because they restrict movement in the foot and ankle. In fact, some players say they don’t feel like they run as fast with these shoes.

What to look for in quality men’s soccer cleats

Studs

Also called cleats, studs are the extensions on the bottom of the shoe that help the player dig into the turf. Longer studs are made for outdoor play on natural grass, while shorter studs work better for indoor artificial turf surfaces.

Outsole

The cleats on the shoe connect to the outsole plate, which is the bottom section of the shoe that often consists of a flexible TPU material. The outsole’s flexibility varies from shoe to shoe.

Materials

The main section of the shoe may consist of a few different materials. Leather provides the most durability, but tends to cost the most. Some manufacturers use a synthetic leather or a mesh fabric to cut down on cost.

Lining

The lining in the shoe is the interior fabric that primarily provides comfort. Some lining is waterproof, protecting your foot when playing on a muddy field. Some linings will take the place of a sock.

Laces or straps

With men’s soccer cleats, you will be able to tighten the shoes using either shoelaces or Velcro straps. Because players strike the ball so often with the top of the foot, you may want to tie the laces off to the side of the tongue, allowing for cleaner contact with the ball.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s soccer cleats

For recreational players, cleats in the $30-$75 price range are adequate. Those who play frequently and at a high level may want soccer shoes in the $75-$200 price range.

Men’s soccer cleats FAQ

How should you select a color for your soccer cleats?

A. Darker colors hide grass stains and dirt better than white. Some players like to pick cleats that match their uniforms. Others want colors that stand out from the crowd.

Will soccer shoes last an entire season?

A. Those who play a couple of times a week during the season should get a full year or two of wear out of their cleats. However, those who play several times a week all year may need two pairs per year.

What’s the best men’s soccer cleats to buy?

Top men’s soccer cleats

Adidas’ Men’s Copa 19.1 FG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: These offer plenty of features aimed at the advanced player who needs high-level performance.

What you’ll love: They features a sharp-looking, black-and-red color design. The stud pattern on the bottom of the shoe is perfectly aligned for performance.

What you should consider: The price is expensive. They require a longer break-in period than some other soccer shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s soccer cleats for the money

DREAM PAIRS’ Men’s Soccer Shoes

What you need to know: These are reasonably priced men’s soccer shoes that deliver adequate performance for the recreational player.

What you’ll love: They have a lightweight design. The cleat pattern is made for excellent traction and performance.

What you should consider: The included outsole for this pair of shoes doesn’t have much padding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike’s Vapor 13 Academy Men’s Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: Advanced players will appreciate the textured surface on the shoe’s exterior, which allows for precise ball control.

What you’ll love: The versatile style of shoe will give you good performance indoors on turf or outdoors on grass.

What you should consider: It claims to offer a red-and-black color, but the red looks more like pink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

