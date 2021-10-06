Best Justin work boots

Adding protective oils or coatings can help preserve the leather of Justin work boots.

Which Justin work boot is best?

Work boots are an important factor for anyone working a physical job that requires strenuous labor. This is especially true for industries such as construction, agriculture and engineering. Justin is a well-known name in boots that has several different varieties of reliable work boots. Justin Original Work Men’s Wyoming Worker Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boot is a top pick because it is waterproof, made of leather and will last for years if properly taken care of.

What to know before you buy Justin work boots

Toe protection

The three basic types of toe protection on a work boot are steel, aluminum or composite material. Steel-toed boots offer durable protective qualities against falling debris and hot objects. The steel is sturdy and will not bend under pressure. Aluminum offers a lighter, more flexible alternative to steel while still being highly protective. Both have issues with conducting electricity. Composite material toes are light, and offer solid protection from electricity as well.

What to look for in a quality Justin boot

Boot construction

The construction of a boot can determine how well the sole will remain attached to the rest of the boot. Cement construction is the cheapest method, with the sole being glued to the rest of the boot. This may be less durable and eventually fall off. Molded construction is when the rubber is melted down, then fused to the bottom of the boot in the shape of a specific mold. Goodyear welt construction attaches the sole through complex hand-stitching to keep it incredibly secure to the rest of the boot.

Durability and resistance to weather

Another major factor is how well the boots hold up over time and how well they can handle sun, water and dust. Many boots are coated with high-quality substances that create a seal to make the boots waterproof. The better the quality of the materials used to make the boots, the longer the boots last over everyday use.

How much you can expect to spend on Justin work boots

Justin boots tend to be on the more expensive side, with the most affordable options still costing around $100. Higher-quality options from Justin range between $150 and $250. Higher-quality Justin boots usually have more intricate designs and are made of more expensive materials.

What’s the best Justin work boot to buy?

Top Justin work boot

Justin Original Work Men’s Wyoming Worker Waterproof Steel-Toe Work Boot

What you need to know: This is a high-quality work boot made of 100% leather that will last for several years.

What you’ll love: The work boot is completely waterproof, making it perfect for construction workers. The boots also come with a steel toe to protect users from heavy debris or other possible damage.

What you should consider: The boots can sometimes run narrow for some users, making it harder to buy online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Justin work boot for the money

Justin Original Work Boots Men’s Stampede Steel-Toe Square-Toe Work Boot

What you need to know: This is one of the more well-known Justin work boots fashioned in classic cowboy-boot style.

What you’ll love: The pull-on style makes them easier to wear every day and the removable comfort insole allows users to replace it with insoles tailored to the user.

What you should consider: The steel toe in the boot can sometimes pinch the wearer, which may push some to buy the composite toe counterpart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Justin Men’s Warhawk Waterproof 8-Inch Work Boot Composite Toe

What you need to know: These are some of the most durable Justin work boots on the market made of 100% leather.

What you’ll love: The composite toe with the rubber cap adds protective layers to the boot. The work boots are completely waterproof and resistant against oils and chemicals.

What you should consider: The boots are more expensive than some other options from Justin at well over $200.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

